1 / 7

Noise i1 Smart Glasses review

It is surreal to see how technology has crept into fashionwear, changing our convention of how we use them. Take, sunglasses, for example. Sunglasses are smart now. The two lenses that block UV rays or let you see better can give you information right from your phone. Sometimes, it is not even the phone. These smart glasses work independently, letting you interact with notifications, calls, and other elements in an entirely new way. Augmented reality is one of things that goes into smart glasses. But AR glasses are expensive and -- dare I say -- still a novelty. There are cheaper ones, too. Noise -- which recently became India's top smartwatch brand according to Counterpoint with 23 percent market share in the first quarter of 2022 -- launched its first eyewear. It is called the Noise i1 Smart Glasses. It is not your advanced smart glasses, but not dull either. The i1 comes with a speaker right on the temple and a microphone. It works with both Android phones and iPhones. And, it comes with IPX4 resistance. I am talking about how affordable these smart glasses are, so let me get to that. The Noise i1 Smart Glasses cost Rs 6,999. But are they good for you?