Noise i1 Smart Glasses review
It is surreal to see how technology has crept into fashionwear, changing our convention of how we use them. Take, sunglasses, for example. Sunglasses are smart now. The two lenses that block UV rays or let you see better can give you information right from your phone. Sometimes, it is not even the phone. These smart glasses work independently, letting you interact with notifications, calls, and other elements in an entirely new way. Augmented reality is one of things that goes into smart glasses. But AR glasses are expensive and -- dare I say -- still a novelty. There are cheaper ones, too. Noise -- which recently became India's top smartwatch brand according to Counterpoint with 23 percent market share in the first quarter of 2022 -- launched its first eyewear. It is called the Noise i1 Smart Glasses. It is not your advanced smart glasses, but not dull either. The i1 comes with a speaker right on the temple and a microphone. It works with both Android phones and iPhones. And, it comes with IPX4 resistance. I am talking about how affordable these smart glasses are, so let me get to that. The Noise i1 Smart Glasses cost Rs 6,999. But are they good for you?
Noise i1 Smart Glasses are comfortable
No matter how technologically advanced an accessory may become, the first thing you are going to look for is comfort. I looked for the same, only to find out that the i1 are comfortable. There is nothing outstanding about the looks of these glasses, but they will blend with your attire. I wore the glasses with a t-shirt and jeans, and they blended really well. That office look with a pastel-coloured shirt and chinos. Why not? Now, the Noise i1 comes in two kinds of lens shapes: rectangular and oval. I used the oval-shaped lenses and they looked good on me (I have a broad face). The glasses are slightly heavier than your usual ones, but I did not feel any heft wearing them. The temple is quite thick, but that is because all electronic modules are inside them. Flicking the temples open is how the glasses power on and closing them turns them off. Noise uses the Hyper Sync technology to ensure the device connects automatically to the last paired device.