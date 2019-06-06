Nokia 2.2 First Impressions: Affordable Android One smartphone with removable battery

Highlights Nokia 2.2 price in India starts at Rs 6,999.

It will be available via online via Flipkart and offline stores.

Nokia 2.2 comes with a 3,000mAh removable battery.

HMD Global today launched a cheap Android One smartphone dubbed the Nokia 2.2 globally. The smartphone has also been launched in India, but there is an introductory offer of Rs 6,999 starting price till June 30, after which the price will be revised to Rs 7,699 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant. There is one more variant to the Nokia 2.2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It will retail for Rs 7,999 until June 30, and Rs 8,699 after the offer.

The Nokia 2.2 will be up for pre-booking on Nokia website from June 6 to June 10. The sale will start across all offline retail store in India including Flipkart and Nokia’s online store from June 11. The company has also tied up with Reliance Jio for the bundle Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB data offer. I got a chance to use the device for a bit during India launch, and here are my first impressions.

Nokia 2.2: Design

In terms of looks, the Nokia 2.2 does follow a similar design language from recently launched Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 phones, but the body is entirely polycarbonate with a removable back panel and removable battery. The smartphone offers 5.71-inch HD+ waterdrop notch edge-to-edge display with 19:9 aspect ratio. You’ll find bezels and bottom chin to be quite thick. Having said that, the overall finish feels alright, but not on par with Nokia’s standard.

Nokia 2.2: Android One and dedicated Google Assistant button

Just like all previous Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 2.2 is also part of Google’s Android One program. The company has assured regular, faster updates for the next two years. You get full-fledged Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box, and not the toned-down version. It also includes Google Lens and Google Assistant integration.

Also, there is a dedicated one-touch physical key to trigger Google Assistant on Nokia 2.2. The long-press takes you to Assistant walkie-talkie mod, which we are yet to test.

Nokia 2.2: Specifications and Cameras

The all-new Nokia 2.2 comes in two variants with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, as well as 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Internally, the handset features a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor and you get a microSD card slot for external expandability up to 400GB. The specifications are of a basic entry-level phone, so we are not expecting anything great in the performance department. But I’ll reserve my judgment till I review the smartphone.

What is better in the phone is the stock Android 9 Pie OS. Nokia has also included face unlock security option and has integrated Google Lens in the camera app. But there is also no physical fingerprint sensor. The back panel is removable on Nokia 2.2, and so is the battery, which is a removable 3,000mAh Li-Ion battery with Micro-USB charging 5W adapter.

In the camera department, the Nokia 2.2 comes with a single camera setup an the back with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor with HDR and Night mode. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, which includes AI bokeh mode and more. The camera performance still needs to be tested, so stay tuned for our full review of the Nokia 2.2.

Nokia 2.2: Initial Impressions

In my opinion, the Nokia 2.2 looks weak in comparison to the offerings from popular online brands like Realme, Asus and Xiaomi in this segment. The advantage it has over the competition is that Nokia 2.2 will be available across India in offline stores, so consumers can experience it first hand before buying. Also, the phone comes under Google’s Android One umbrella, which means reliable and faster updates. Having said that, the pricing is still on a higher side.