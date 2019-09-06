HMD Global launched quite a few new phones at the ongoing IFA 2019 trade show on Thursday. It included the new successors – Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2. Both phones have been unveiled for the global market, and we expect them to launch in India on September 11. Like all previous Nokia-branded phones, these too are a part of Google’s Android One program. Their highlights include a triple-rear camera setup at the back, and lightweight glass design.

Nokia’s 6.2 comes in two color options – Ceramic Black and Ice. On the other hand, Nokia’s 7.2 will be available in three color options – Cyan Green, Charcol and Ice. Global pricing of the Nokia 6.2 starts at €199 (approximately Rs 15,700), while the Nokia 7.2 prices start from €249 (approximately Rs 19,700). I got a chance to use both devices in India at a select media briefing by HMD Global. And here are my first impressions of the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2: Design and Display

At first, both phones look identical as they feature what the company calls a “Timeless Nordic design”. I did like what Nokia has done with the design aspect of both devices. The middle frame is made of crafted polymer composite, which according to company is twice as strong as polycarbonate and half the weight of aluminum.

Coming to the display part, both the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with ‘PureDisplay’ technology. The front as well as back glass is protected with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Internally, the Nokia 7.2 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Globally, the company will offer 4GB RAM model with 64GB internal storage, while the top-end 6GB RAM model will have 128GB onboard storage. On the other hand, the more affordable Nokia 6.2 will only offer 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options. It will be backed by Qualcomm’s last year’s mobile platform, Snapdragon 636 SoC.

Both phones offer triple-slot, which means you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time. I am not too sure of the performance of these phones as yet, but honestly, I was expecting Nokia to be a bit more aggressive.

Triple cameras

In the camera department, both devices offer a triple-rear camera setup. The mid-range Nokia 7.2 keeps up the current trend by featuring a 48-megapixel primary lens. The affordable Nokia 6.2, on the other hand, offers 16-megapixel primary shooter. The other two lenses are the same on both phones. These include a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle (118 degree) lens. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera with quad-pixel technology on the Nokia 7.2. While the Nokia 6.2 gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

During my short time with the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2, I found both the cameras to be quite capable in ambient lighting conditions. The front and rear cameras looked sufficiently decent, and it clicked close to natural shots. Nokia promises good detailing in images, and re-imagined industry’s first DSLR level Bokeh controls. The camera app also gets Night mode like previous Nokia smartphones. We will test all of these claims soon in our full review.

Battery, Connectivity and Android One

Other specifications include a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 10W standard charging. Both phones offer Qualcomm aptX audio, Android 9 Pie OS, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

As part of the Android One family, both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are Android 10 ready smartphones. The company promises guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years. Here’s everything you need to know about the two phones.

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 Initial Impressions

The all-new Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are mostly similar in design department, but are different from inside. Both phones look and feel premium, and Nokia has focused more on design and durability this time around. Having said that, the real test of Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 will be in India amid tough competition from Xiaomi and Realme phones.

We are yet to see these devices get launched in the country, and it is expected that HMD Global will bring these two phones along with few others on September 11. The triple-rear camera is one of the big highlights of these two phones, but the pricing would still be a deciding factor. Until I get my hands on these devices for review, I’ll reserve my final comments. So stay tuned.

