Nokia Smart TV First Impressions: 55-inch 4K display, slim bezels and fixed soundbar by JBL

Indian ‘Smart TV ‘market is in a roll with the new entrants, and latest in the list is the Nokia Smart TV from Flipkart and Nokia. Recently, we saw Motorola foraying into the television segment with a range of Smart TVs specifically built for the Indian market. The smartphone maker didn’t launch these TVs alone, rather it made a strategic partnership with Flipkart, just like Nokia.

The Nokia Smart TV comes in one screen size of 55-inch, and it is priced at Rs 41,999. It will go on sale on December 10 at 12:00 PM via Flipkart. The company is also offering full-protection up to 3 years on the TV with just additional Rs 999 payment. Also, as part of launch offer, consumers will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount, if they pay upfront (not valid on COD) with any card of net banking. Today, at the India launch event, I got a chance to experience this Nokia Smart TV, and here are my first impressions.

Watch Video: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

Nokia Smart TV: First look and experience

For now, Flipkart has only launched the 55-inch model of the Nokia branded smart TV in India. It features a very neat and clean design upfront with slim bezels and a fixed soundbar by JBL. The 24W speakers inside the soundbar also get a couple of tweeters, which, according to the company are good enough for Indian households. In my testing, I also found these to be good enough for any kind of room.

Coming to the display, the 55-inch 4K UHD screen can go up to 400 nits maximum brightness. The company is using ADS (Advanced Plane-to-Line Switching) panel which is being manufactured by Beijing based manufacturer BOE. In my limited time, I could only stream content online on YouTube and Netflix to check the display quality, which looked fine to me. In terms of software, it is identical to what you get on other TVs on Flipkart, which are MarQ and Motorola. The company also says it supports HDR for Netflix, which we will check in our full review soon.

Nokia Smart TV: Specifications and Android TV platform

The Nokia Smart TV packs a quad-core processor and 2.25GB RAM. For apps, there is an internal storage of 16GB, which is sufficient for the TV apps that you are usually used for content. In terms of display, it offers a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 Pixels) ADS panel with a 60Hz standard refresh rate. Furthermore, it supports Dolby Vision with intelligent dimming and wide color gamut.

Just like most Smart TVs these days, the Nokia Smart TV also runs on Android 9 TV platform with support Google Play store. There is Netflix support onboard, and you will also be able to access it with just one click from the Netflix hotkey on the remote.

As seen above as well, the remote is pretty standard. It gets number keys with Netflix, YouTube and Google Assistant buttons, and more. I did try the voice search, and it worked perfectly fine during my experience.

Initial Impressions

At its price of Rs 41,999, the Nokia Smart TV is up against the currently popular big-screen televisions from brands like Xiaomi, Vu and Motorola. These brands also operate in the same price segment as the Nokia Smart TV. In my brief time, I could barely test the TV features, but considering it runs the Android 9 TV platform, it should work fine. About the audio output and quality, the experience was decent too. That said, you should wait for our full review, which will come out soon. For now, I feel that the new 55-inch 4K UHD television from Flipkart and Nokia could be one of the option for consumers looking to buy large screen television in India.