After Motorola’s partnership with Flipkart for the smart TV lineup last year, Nokia followed up with the same strategy. Both Flipkart and Nokia launched the first Nokia-branded smart TV for the Indian market at very competitive price of Rs 41,999. The new entrant comes in a segment where competition stiff from brands like Vu, Xiaomi, Thomson, and Motorola.

The Nokia Smart TV comes in one screen size of 55-inch and offers 4K UHD panel. At launch, both companies made it clear that the Nokia Smart TV is only meant for India. It will be manufactured and serviced by Flipkart end-to-end, just like the Motorola TVs. The company is also offering full-protection of up to three years on the TV. This however comes at an additional cost of Rs 2,999. So, should you buy this Nokia Smart TV for your home? Read our full review to find out.

Nokia Smart TV design

In terms of design, the Nokia Smart TV looks well-built and quite premium for its price. Mind you, the Nokia TV is essentially a product from Flipkart. Hence, you’ll find quite a few similarities with other Flipkart manufactured TVs such as MarQ and Motorola TV. Up front, Nokia Smart TV gets ‘Ultra Thin Bezels’, which make the TV look good. Additionally, the company has added a soundbar from JBL at the bottom, which is pretty thin as well. Overall, I liked the clean design approach in the Nokia TV, just like MarQ and Motorola TVs. The bezels are indeed quite thin, and appear well flushed with the display panel.

Coming to the connectivity ports, there are three HDMI ports and two USB ports in total. Of these, only one HDMI port is accessible on the right while the other two HDMI ports are at the back of the TV. I feel it is a big negative if you plan to mount it on a wall. Also, in case you wish to connect to LAN for internet, then the RJ45 port is at the back along with AV input sockets. Ideally, all the ports should have been on side, but unfortunately that’s not the case here.

Picture quality

As for the screen, the Nokia Smart TV uses a 4K Ultra HD ADS panel with 178 degree viewing angle, and 60Hz refresh rate. The 55-inch screen also supports Dolby Vision with intelligent dimming and wide color gamut. In daily usage, the picture experience on DTH wasn’t pleasant for the standard definition (SD) channels, but for the high-definition (HD) channels, the TV does a great job. As for streamed video content, the 4K UHD panel is great for it as well.

I however have two complaints with this TV. One of them is the manual control for color adjustment, and the other is the reflective display panel. While you can use manual controls for the brightness, contrast and the saturation, there is no option of adjusting colors in this television. This is the same issue we faced with the MarQ and Motorola TVs as well. I did see some presets for the picture settings, but personally, I feel that the manual color adjustment is a must in all televisions.

Sound by JBL

One of the things that you’ll definitely like is the ‘Sound by JBL‘. Flipkart has attached a 24W front-firing sound bar on this TV, and it includes Dolby Audio support and DTS True surround. During my review time, I did enjoy the loud sound output on this television, and I am confident that you’ll not need additional speakers with this one.

Software and Remote control

In terms of software, the Nokia Smart TV has identical software to what you get with MarQ or Motorola TVs. Not just that, most Android TVs in this segment will give you same software experience too. It’s a good thing to have Android software for your TV as you get access to many apps via the Google Play Store. But, like other Android TVs, this too takes ages to start. Having said that, once the TV starts, app switching is quite smooth. Under the hood is a quad-core processor and a 2.25GB RAM for snappy multitasking.

This television ships with a standard remote control, which is a good thing in my opinion. There is Netflix onboard, and you will also be able to access it with just one click from the Netflix hotkey on the remote. It also gets additional keys for YouTube, Google Play and Google Assistant one touch access. I really loved the voice search feature, as it worked perfectly fine during review time.

Nokia Smart TV Review: Should you buy it?

One of the big USPs of the Nokia Smart TV is the built-in JBL sound bar. I really liked the sound output from it, and also the design aesthetics are decent for the price tag. Consumers have quite a few options in the segment right now, but the Nokia TV stands out purely on its quality sound.

In terms of picture quality, Nokia could have done better. There are a few compromises in the display department, especially when you compare it with televisions from the likes of Sony, Samsung or LG. The software experience is standard Android TV OS in this television, so that’s great. Also, going forward you can expect more improvements from Google. In conclusion, the Nokia Smart TV is a decent alternative to televisions from brands like Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson and Motorola.