For all the tech-savvy people out there, this London-based company brings you their latest Android innovation, which has some exciting designs and specifications. Tony Fadell, Principal at Future Shape and the creator of the iPod, Casey Neistat, YouTube personality and co-founder of Beme, and Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch, are among the private investors in Nothing, a privately held firm backed by GV (previously Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, C Ventures, and other investors. After a lot of buzz, Nothing has finally launched its much-awaited Phone (1), so let’s check out some of the features it presents to stand out as a great Android phone in the market. Also Read - Nothing offering Black Dot NFT to buyers who pre-book Phone (1) on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

Nothing Phone 1 Design

Also Read - Nothing’s Carl Pei says smartphone market isn’t very competitive right now

The aluminium frame and symmetrical bezels provide the phone with beauty, lightness, and longevity. It has quite a unique design with LED lights on display at the back of the phone. The rear of the Phone 1 is undoubtedly its most eye-catching feature, with a semi-transparent appearance that looks at the phone’s internals. The majority of what we see is a design element that hides the phone’s internal components phone has a dual-sided Gorilla glass coating for toughness and reduces the chances of breakage due to fall damage. Nothing Phone (1) will be launched in monochromatic colours giving it a pretty rich and classy feel along with the exciting design that makes it seem like it comes from the future. The Nothing Phone 1’s overall design, which has relatively flat edges and rounded corners, which looks inspired by iPhone 12 and 13 series to a certain extent. Also Read - Nothing official issues a statement after the brand gets accused of discrimination

Nothing Phone 1 Display

The phone comes with a 6.55″ OLED screen. With over 1 billion colours, you can experience vibrant output in your images, videos, and streaming quality. HDR10+, stronger contrasts and richer colour that is tailored to each situation. Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that is reassuringly power-efficient and provides incredibly responsive interactions. Such features make this phone an excellent device for casual gaming due to its high refresh rate and colour schemes.

Nothing Phone 1 Interface

Nothing Phone (1) comes with impressive innovations, including LED-infused lighting that responds to notifications, alerts, and phone calls. The company named this the Glyph interface, which makes everyday interaction fun and more enjoyable than your regular pinging alerts. The light strips dispersed throughout the rear panel flash in patterns known as glyphs, serving both practical and decorative purposes. The phone has different Glyph patterns to set according to your liking for different contacts and app notifications for you to know quickly who is texting and calling. Each glyph has a distinctive sound, a collection of pings and chirps with retro-techno titles like “squiggle” and “isolator.” Nothing Phone (1) allows you to flip your phone to trigger silent mode for convenient usage.

Nothing OS is an open system that allows you to connect your phone to almost any device. You can use your phone to check your AirPod’s battery, turn lights on and off and even unlock your car with just one click from your phone, though I wish I had time to try my hands on it. But It works like a mini and portable Alexa, which gives this phone an impressive selling point. Nothing OS is fast, reliable, and reduces lags that let you operate your apps faster than usual Androids. The phone adapts to your app preferences which load your most-used apps quicker than the unused ones that are frozen to conserve power and reduce wastage. One great thing you will notice in this phone is that it comes with a few pre-loaded apps and starts in a dark mode, unlike most others with a white background.

Nothing Phone 1 Performance

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon 778G+ chipset gives the phone (1) its speed. This chipset makes the phone a decent gaming device with good performance, righteous graphics, and stunning visuals. Nothing (1) comes with an 18-hour-long battery life and a 4500mAh battery with fast charging that gives you a 50% charged battery within 30 minutes. You can experience the best gaming session with the phone’s Game Mode, which matches sound to graphics for always fluid, continuously immersive gameplay. Notifications and unintentional taps are minimized to lock in concentration.

Nothing Phone 1 Camera

Another feature of Nothing (1) is its 50MP sensor dual camera. The extensive primary camera sensor and 1.8 aperture provide exceptional detail in any lighting. Dual picture stabilization ensures consistently sharp images. The 114° field of vision can achieve wide-angle photography, and clever technologies like Scene Detection tailor the ideal settings. 60 FPS gives 4K videography and liquid motion with crystal clear output for the best experience. Live HDR also creates highlights and shadows that are realistic. Genuinely bright throughout with Night Mode. With the LED backlights, you can adjust their illumination to get yourself a portable ring light for any set-up and usage, even during the darkest nights. The front camera has a 16MP lens to give you the best selfies to flaunt on your socials. For an average photography enjoyer, this phone is quite well-fed. Still, not the greatest compared to all the other Androids in the market, though. Suppose you want an aesthetically pleasing phone and can compromise on the camera quality for some excellent interface and easy usage. In that case, Nothing (1) does stand a chance of fitting in your pocket.

Sustainable build

Nothing (1) is made of recyclable Aluminium with over 50% degradable plastic components, leading the industry as one of the most environmentally friendly smartphones. The phone comes in three storage variants ranging from 8GB RAM + 128GB memory, 8GB RAM + 256GB memory and 12GB RAM + 256GB memory.

Extra features:

Fingerprint sensor.

IP53 splash, water, and dust resistance.

Dual Sim.

5G+ network connectivity.

Hexagon 770 AI processor.

USB Type-C port slot.

Dual Stereo Speakers with three audio mics.

Final Verdict

For a budget-friendly phone, Nothing (1) is an awe-inspiring upcoming launch with good specifications that could boost the digital advancements of smartphones. Although it may lack a little on the battery life and processing side, the newest LED feature-packed with a user-friendly OS and interface seems to be the spotlight of the phone. It weighs under 200gs with a pocket-friendly build and is an excellent choice as a gaming smartphone packed in this design.