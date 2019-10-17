Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

This has been the year of gaming smartphones and Nubia Red Magic 3S is the newest to join this lineup. The newest smartphone from Nubia is an upgraded version of the Nubia Red Magic 3, which launched earlier this year. The new device launched in India today, and is a Flipkart exclusive. Nubia‘s new gaming phone will be available in two variants, including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB + 256GB. The base variant of the gaming phone is priced at Rs 35,999. The 12GB RAM model will cost you Rs 47,999. It will go on sale from October 21. I have been using the device for a while now, and here are my first impressions.

Nubia Red Magic 3S: Look and feel

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is definitely a gaming smartphone going by the looks. It has two colors options. The base model comes in Mecha Silver color, while the top model comes in red and blue Cyber colors. I used the Mecha Silver variant, and it has a metal rear panel that is mostly a darker matte silver color. It has red highlights near the logo and the rear camera with a black pattern design. The fingerprint sensor, rear LED light strip and fan inlet are lined along the middle, with the logo running on the right.

The front panel houses the 6.65-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It comes with a small chin and forehead which is essential for a gaming smartphone. The forehead houses the sensors, a 16-megapixel front camera and an LED indicator. There are a pair of stereo speakers on top and bottom of the forehead and the chin. The left hand panel houses the Game Boost slider along with the dual-SIM slot and connector for accessories.

The right hand panel holds the shoulder triggers, the power and the volume rockers, and the fan exhaust port. The top panel just has the 3.5mm audio port, while the bottom one has the USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a microphone hole.

It comes with Android 9 Pie over Red Magic OS 2.0 which is essentially stock Android with the addition of the Game boost mode. It looks clean and convenient for those that are used to the stock Android interface. With the RGB LED strip and the ergonomics it definitely looks like a gaming device.

Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and Adreno 640 GPU. It has a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate with 240Hz touch response rate, and HDR content too. It comes with a dual cooling system which uses its fan and the liquid cooling system to efficiently keep internals cool.

It has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood that supports 27W fast charging technology. And for gaming it comes with a new Game Space 2.1 app for improved performance monitoring, and game recording. The dual front-facing stereo speakers use DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies create a cinematic soundscape.

Camera

The Nubia Red Magic 3S features a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture on the rear, and a 48-megapixel sensor on the front. It is a single camera setup on the rear and on the front as well. It is one of the only smartphone cameras out there that can shoot an 8K video with EIS stabilization. Its predecessor the Nubia Red Magic 3 is the other one capable of doing the same.

Initial thoughts

The Nubia Red Magic 3S definitely has the potential to take the crown in terms of the best gaming smartphone out there. It has excellent specifications when it comes to performance of the smartphone as well as the display. To top that off it comes as a well built device that look and fits the description of a gaming device to the t. It has a very attractive starting price of Rs 35,999 which puts the newly launched Asus ROG Phone 2 is a tough spot. We will be back with the review of soon. Stay tuned!