Ola S1 Pro Review With Moveos 2 Is It Worth Buying Now

Ola S1 Pro was launched amidst a lot of fanfare. Something we haven't really witnessed for any electric vehicle in the country. The Ola brand name certainly helped but the primary reason why the entire market and industry stood up and noticed was due to the list of promises made during the launch. A feature set that you hardly even see in cars. That list was mostly unchecked until the rollout of the MoveOS 2. It is almost like the Ola S1 Pro was running on half its capacity. But does MoveOS 2 really make that big a difference? Let's find out.

Eco Mode

The biggest feature introduced with the Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 2 update was the new Eco Mode. It comes in addition to the existing three driving modes which are Normal, Sport, and Hyper. Eco Mode is the least powerful of the four modes but it addresses a big concern for Ola S1 Pro buyers: range. The company claims a true range of 170 km in Eco Mode. This is a major jump from the previous maximum range of over 135 km true range in Normal mode.

The Ola S1 Pro Eco Mode does increase the battery range by almost 25-30 km, even in our experience. This additional range can make a huge difference. You’ll end up charging the scooter a lot less. But what are we trading for the additional range? There is a noticeable drop in acceleration, the throttle response is also dull compared to even the normal mode. And the top speed is capped at 41kmph. For slow-moving traffic and congested areas, this mode is a boon. But more often than not, I ended up switching to Normal and Sport mode for steady moving traffic, especially to overtake other vehicles. However, I wouldn’t write it off as a flaw. The Eco mode can easily become the default setting for many riders who travel relatively long distances without the luxury of broad and open roads.

Ola Electric App

Ola riders were unequivocally demanding a dedicated Ola Electric app since the launch and the company has finally delivered. The Ola Electric app can now work as your scooter key. To be clear, you never needed a scooter key even before MoveOS 2 update. However, there’s an added ease of unlocking and locking your scooter via the application. In order to gain access to this feature, Ola has opted for Bluetooth connectivity instead of relying on the internet. You can also control music via the app. We’ll talk more about the speakers later.

The app layout is pretty simple. There are three tabs. In the first tab you can check the connectivity status of the scooter, the overall range available, the lock/unlock button, the trunk open/close button, and other basic information about the software. In the second tab you’ll get to see the battery percentage, available range in each of the four modes, total distance traveled, and other information about the scooter. You can also access the manual via this tab. The third tab will let you connect with vehicle support in case you need technical help.

Cruise Control

Ola S1 Pro is one of the very few two-wheelers to support this feature. In order to access cruise control, the company has provided a button that also acts as the reverse mode button. The only difference is that you’ll have to be at speed of 20-80 kmph in order to use it. Coming to the practicality of this feature. It is a good option to have on highways and expressways. You can easily maintain speed and also get the desired range without having to modulate the throttle yourself. In a city, the scooter’s real home, this feature won’t really come in handy quite as often. The cruise control feature will deactivate as soon as you hit the brakes or when the regen brakes kick in. In simple words, it is a good feature to have but it shouldn’t be a deal-maker or deal-breaker for buyers.

Navigation

Ola S1 Pro has finally introduced the Navigation feature which definitely is going to be a real help for riders. It addresses a big challenge for riders on two-wheelers. Accessing the navigation screen is easy. You just need to swipe left from the home screen to access this feature. However, you can’t start navigation once you’re moving. The map has been offered in collaboration with MaymyIndia. You don’t need internet to access the maps but in order to get live traffic updates, it will need to be connected.

The directions are clear and legible but the OS is still slightly glitchy as it does lose the GPS signals at times. This could be because of the network connectivity or an OS-level bug. It is undoubtedly the most practical feature added after the MoveOS 2 update on the Ola S1 Po.

Speakers

From the most practical to the most unnecessary but flamboyant feature. The loudspeakers on the Ola S1 Pro are great for a parlor trick but I couldn’t get used to it for either listening to music or for taking calls. The volume is pretty loud but in a lot of ambient noise, it’s hard to focus on music or calls. The speakers are a welcome addition and there might be a set of riders who will be able to utilize them.

Verdict

Ola S1 Pro is a fun scooter to ride and to show off, even more after the latest update. The MoveOS 2 makes the Ola S1 Pro a better buy in terms of features. There’s no product in the market that offers this kind of range as well as the looks to go with it. The features just take the appeal a notch higher. However, the build quality concerns still remain and it could end up becoming an Achilles heel for the S1 Pro. Ola needs to work on the general build quality of the scooter to provide buyers with years’ worth of assurance.

There is no denying that this electric scooter has not only made electric powertrains more trendy but it also shows the true potential of what scooters of the future can be.