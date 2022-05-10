Oneplus 10r Review Making Mid Range Premium Segment More Competitive

Since the launch of the OnePlus phones, they set a game-changing environment in the competitive world of smartphones and devices. From being exclusively sold online, and their powerful performance to some amazing upgrades OnePlus never fails to surprise us with what is more in the store. Also Read - OnePlus 10R receives new Oxygen OS 12 A.03 update with big fixes and more: Know details

With pretty positive reviews on the previous model, the OnePlus 9 series, the company delivers us a magnificent enhancement in the form of the OnePlus 10R, which promises us some of the latest technologies in-built for a wholesome smart-tech experience. That being said, let us take a look at some of the features it possesses:

Specifications

Dimensions: 163.3mm x 75.5mm x 8.2mm

Weight: 186g

Display size: 6.7inch

Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels

Battery: 4500mAh

O.S: OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12

RAM: 8/12GB

ROM: 128/256GB

Camera: 50MP main, 8MP wide, 2MP macrolens, 16MP front

Connectivity: 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2

Ports: USB 2.0, Type-C, Dual sim slot

Design and Display

Sporting an unusual aesthetic, pretty different from most smartphones OnePlus has introduced us to, the 10R comes with a bolder picture. One can describe the build as similar to a marble slab, with curved edges and a thicker dimension, unlike the 9 series, which had a flatter aspect.

The phone still stands out with its clean and minimalistic approach with a dot-matrix rear finish to prevent fingerprints from clouding the phone. The OnePlus 10R offers two variants: Sierra Black and Forest Green, to offer a contrasting aesthetic to the crowd. The flat sides are dedicated to improving stability and grip when holding the phone vertically, a bonus for mobile gamers and streaming sessions.

With features overloaded in the phone, one needs to be prepared for the device to be bigger and bulkier in comparison as well. OnePlus 10R flaunts a massive 6.7” display size that holds a slightly bigger ratio than the OnePlus 9, which had a display size of 6.5”. A full HD + AMOLED display offers sharper and vibrant imagery. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate that changes between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the phone’s power consumption and battery life. The technology used in the display remains unchanged in both the series of OnePlus.

Battery

The most captivating feature added for a phone that falls in the budget-friendly category is the SUPERVOOC Endurance technology that ensures a flash fast-charging system. This enables your phone to charge from 1-30% within 3 minutes alone. Such a feature truly eliminates the hassle of running late or forgetting to charge your phone.

The endurance edition is packed with either a 4500mAh battery or a 5000mAh battery, depending on whether your OnePlus 10R supports a 150W SUPERVOOC or an 80W SUPERVOOC. Both deliver the same performance and promise to charge your phone to 100% within 30 minutes. The given mAh battery has potentially the most long-lasting life on the market, making this phone a great fit for users with a 9-5 work-life.

Again, comparing this new edition to its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 series, there have been no exclusive changes in the battery except an upgrade to the SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology from 65W to 80W/150W. This is by far a massive improvisation to their new smartphone ranges.

The smartphone also comes with additional features to extend the battery’s lifespan, namely the Smart battery health algorithm and battery healing technology which prevent electrode damage due to constant charging of your phone daily.

Performance

The OnePlus 10R comes with an optimized MediaTex Dimensity 8100 Max chip which gives a wondrous boost to the CPU by 11% and 20% improvement in GPU performance, making it suitable for gaming and heavy workload. The chip has an 8-core system and a dedicated AI processor, which maximizes power efficiency by 25% to give a smoother experience to your smartphone.

Compared to its counterpart, the OnePlus 9 series, which housed the Snapdragon 850 processor, the 10R undoubtedly outshines in terms of performance and durability. Dimensity 8100 easily beats the Snapdragon by being 50% more efficient and smooth in performance and power deliverance.

With the latest and most powerful 3D cooling system, the OnePlus 10R offers over 35,000mm2 of the cooling area, which aids in keeping your chipset from overheating, thus, keeping your phone protected and increasing its shelf life.

A notable feature and a major step up for this model is the HyperBoost gaming engine and the GPA frame stabilizer, which keeps from drops in frame rates during rigorous gaming sessions.

Talking about storage and RAM, the phone offers two variants of 8GB and 12GB RAM and storage space ranging between 128GB and 256GB allowing consumers to opt for the one best suited for their needs.

Camera

Unlike the OnePlus 9 series, which featured a 48MP quad-camera system, the OnePlus 10R comes with 50MP triple cameras aligned in the back. Comparatively, 10R has an upgraded camera in terms of pixels and IMX766 sensors to get crystal clear and HD captures.

Optical Image Stabilization remains unchanged in the latest model, which allows you to capture non-blurry photos and eliminates shaky outcomes. Even though the phone has a great primary camera, it lacks in its wide-angle and macro camera when put next to the 9 series. The megapixels dropped from 16MP to 8MP and from 5MP to 2Mp for the macro camera. Regardless, this is compensated by the improved Nightscape algorithm, which promises to deliver sharper and clearer images in low-light areas.

Along with these features comes the Image clarity engine, which reduces the time lag between clicking and processing the image. A 16MP frontal camera with an image stabilizer offers you a great selfie session with minimal noise and blur.

Final Verdict

If you are looking for a crazy upgrade to your OnePlus phone or any Android in general, then OnePlus 10R exceeds our expectations with its excellent features. Sparing a couple of bucks more to your budget, you will not be disappointed with this latest phone by OnePlus.

The 10R is a humongous game-changer in the fast-charging competition and has long-lasting battery life. The phone comes packed with every feature ranging from a powerful processor, a great cooling system, quick charge, excellent camera quality, durable build, and lasting the entire day. Unless you require a pocket-friendly device, the OnePlus 10R is a good-to-go device for almost every purpose to fulfill on a daily run.

Pros

-Super-fast charging

-Long battery life

-Great storage capacity

-Fast and smooth work experience

-3D passive cooling system

-Great camera quality

Cons

-Does not support memory card

-No 3.5mm headphone jack is available

-Build on the heavier side

-Not pocket-friendly