OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions: Familiar, yet new

Highlights OnePlus 7 prices in India start at Rs 32,999.

It will go on sale for the first time in India on June 4.

OnePlus 7 gets flagship-grade specs, but misses out on some of OnePlus 7 Pro's headline features.

This year, OnePlus changed its tactics by launching two flagship smartphones – OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Pro variant unsurprisingly hogged all the limelight as it got the absolute best of what OnePlus had to offer. In comparison, the OnePlus 7 has largely flown under the radar. But it is by no means a slouch, and with an aggressive, it could be a massive hit among the price conscious Indians. The OnePlus 7 will be made available from June 4, and ahead of the sale, here are our first impressions.

OnePlus 7 design: A familiar look

The OnePlus 7 looks like a contemporary smartphone from all angles. The curved glass body fits well in your hands, and there is premium-ness oozing from its every pore. Though it ticks all the right boxes, you can’t help but shake off the feeling that you’ve seen this phone somewhere.

It’s especially true for the red color variant, which we have got for review. A big of digging around revealed the OnePlus 7’s doppelgänger – Oppo R17. Now, it is worth noting that OnePlus and Oppo are a part of the same parent company, but for the style conscious, an Oppo clone could be a deal breaker.

OnePlus 7 specifications: A powerhouse

The similarities however are only restricted to the looks. Under the hood, the OnePlus 7 is quite different from Oppo’s smartphone. The OnePlus flagship device boasts the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. In the little time I have spent with the smartphone, performance was the least of my concerns. Everything is buttery smooth, as you would expect from a OnePlus device.

Also on offer is up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, which not only lets you store plenty of stuff on the device, but also lets you transfer files quickly. Much of the smooth performance is also down to the improved OxygenOS based on Android Pie. With so much storage and power on offer, the OnePlus 7 will undoubtedly be used for gaming, and it comes across as quite capable in that aspect as well. The smartphone comes with an upgraded vibration engine, a new Fnatic mode, and Dolby Atmos-supporting dual stereo speakers.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,700mAh battery, which OnePlus claims is good enough to last for over a day. If however you need to juice up the battery in a jiffy, the OnePlus 7 battery supports 20W fast charging. In about an hour, the OnePlus 7 battery can be charged up to 80 percent. For security, there are again two options to choose from – in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock. While the fingerprint sensors have improved over time, users will no doubt depend upon the face unlock feature, which remains the quickest way to unlock a smartphone.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus 7 cameras: More than capable on paper

The OnePlus 7 may not have the Pro variant’s pop-up camera, but it does have a set of capable cameras. At least on paper. At the back is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor. OnePlus claims that the rear cameras are able to shoot clear photos with plenty of details during the day, as well as portrait photos with high accuracy. For night-time photography, there is a Nightscape 2.0 mode that promises clear photos in less than ideal lighting conditions. While quite capable on paper, it remains to be seen how the cameras perform in real-world scenarios. Expectations will be high despite the cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro not being up to the mark. We will reserve our judgement till we have extensively tested the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 First Impressions

In the short time that I have spent with the OnePlus 7, it feels like an ace in the company’s deck of cards. It offers pretty much everything you expect from a OnePlus device, but the highlight is surely the price tag. Starting at Rs 32,999, the OnePlus 7 has actually been launched at a price that is lower than the outgoing OnePlus 6T. This is music to the ears of budget conscious buyers who want an uncompromising premium smartphone without having to pay over the odds. So does it mean that the OnePlus 7 is the best premium smartphone out there? To answer that we need a few more days during which we will extensively test all aspects of the smartphone. Stay tuned for our OnePlus 7 review.