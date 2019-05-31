comscore
  • Home
  • Review
  • OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions: Familiar, yet new
Review

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions: Familiar, yet new

Review

OnePlus 7 will go on sale in India on June 4. It may not have headline-worthy features, but it does boast flagship grade specifications and an aggressive price tag. Ahead of its sale, here are our first impressions of the OnePlus 7.

oneplus-7-first-impressions-bgr-1

Highlights

  • OnePlus 7 prices in India start at Rs 32,999.

  • It will go on sale for the first time in India on June 4.

  • OnePlus 7 gets flagship-grade specs, but misses out on some of OnePlus 7 Pro's headline features.

This year, OnePlus changed its tactics by launching two flagship smartphones – OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Pro variant unsurprisingly hogged all the limelight as it got the absolute best of what OnePlus had to offer. In comparison, the OnePlus 7 has largely flown under the radar. But it is by no means a slouch, and with an aggressive, it could be a massive hit among the price conscious Indians. The OnePlus 7 will be made available from June 4, and ahead of the sale, here are our first impressions.

 

OnePlus 7 design: A familiar look

The OnePlus 7 looks like a contemporary smartphone from all angles. The curved glass body fits well in your hands, and there is premium-ness oozing from its every pore. Though it ticks all the right boxes, you can’t help but shake off the feeling that you’ve seen this phone somewhere.

It’s especially true for the red color variant, which we have got for review. A big of digging around revealed the OnePlus 7’s doppelgänger – Oppo R17. Now, it is worth noting that OnePlus and Oppo are a part of the same parent company, but for the style conscious, an Oppo clone could be a deal breaker.

OnePlus 7 specifications: A powerhouse

The similarities however are only restricted to the looks. Under the hood, the OnePlus 7 is quite different from Oppo’s smartphone. The OnePlus flagship device boasts the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. In the little time I have spent with the smartphone, performance was the least of my concerns. Everything is buttery smooth, as you would expect from a OnePlus device.

Also on offer is up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, which not only lets you store plenty of stuff on the device, but also lets you transfer files quickly. Much of the smooth performance is also down to the improved OxygenOS based on Android Pie. With so much storage and power on offer, the OnePlus 7 will undoubtedly be used for gaming, and it comes across as quite capable in that aspect as well. The smartphone comes with an upgraded vibration engine, a new Fnatic mode, and Dolby Atmos-supporting dual stereo speakers.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,700mAh battery, which OnePlus claims is good enough to last for over a day. If however you need to juice up the battery in a jiffy, the OnePlus 7 battery supports 20W fast charging. In about an hour, the OnePlus 7 battery can be charged up to 80 percent. For security, there are again two options to choose from – in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock. While the fingerprint sensors have improved over time, users will no doubt depend upon the face unlock feature, which remains the quickest way to unlock a smartphone.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus 7 cameras: More than capable on paper

The OnePlus 7 may not have the Pro variant’s pop-up camera, but it does have a set of capable cameras. At least on paper. At the back is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor. OnePlus claims that the rear cameras are able to shoot clear photos with plenty of details during the day, as well as portrait photos with high accuracy. For night-time photography, there is a Nightscape 2.0 mode that promises clear photos in less than ideal lighting conditions. While quite capable on paper, it remains to be seen how the cameras perform in real-world scenarios. Expectations will be high despite the cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro not being up to the mark. We will reserve our judgement till we have extensively tested the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 First Impressions

In the short time that I have spent with the OnePlus 7, it feels like an ace in the company’s deck of cards. It offers pretty much everything you expect from a OnePlus device, but the highlight is surely the price tag. Starting at Rs 32,999, the OnePlus 7 has actually been launched at a price that is lower than the outgoing OnePlus 6T. This is music to the ears of budget conscious buyers who want an uncompromising premium smartphone without having to pay over the odds. So does it mean that the OnePlus 7 is the best premium smartphone out there? To answer that we need a few more days during which we will extensively test all aspects of the smartphone. Stay tuned for our OnePlus 7 review.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 31, 2019 12:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 31, 2019 12:05 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions
Review
OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions
Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

News

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

News

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions

Asus ZenBook 13 First Impressions

Dell XPS 15 2019 with OLED display First Impressions

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Hands On

Amazon Echo Show Review

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S now available on open sale

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions

Review

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions
Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16

News

Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16
OnePlus 7 first sale in India on June 4

News

OnePlus 7 first sale in India on June 4
Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India

News

Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India
Top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera in India

News

Top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera in India

हिंदी समाचार

Detel ने 17 इंच D1 Star LED TV को महज 3,699 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च, ICC क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप का लीजिए मजा

2019 में ये हैं दुनिया के टॉप पांच सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड्स, Samsung पहले नंबर पर, Xiaomi को झटका

Vivo NEX, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro के साथ कई Vivo स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, यहां से खरीदें

चाइनीज डेटिंग ऐप्स के डाटाबेस से लीक हो सकता है 42 मिलियन यूजर्स का डाटा

ओपन सेल पर आया Redmi Note 7S स्मार्टफोन

News

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing
News
Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie
Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

News

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO
Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S now available on open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S now available on open sale