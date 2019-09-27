OnePlus launched its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T, last night in the Indian market. The company has priced the smartphone starting at Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at s 39,999. The device is all set to go on sale starting from September 28, on Amazon India. This is in line with previous reports about the device launching as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is worth noting that the September 28 sale is limited to Prime subscribers.

The smartphone serves as a mid-year refresh to the OnePlus 7 that launched earlier this year. OnePlus is set to take on the competition including Xiaomi, Asus, Vivo, and others in the mid-premium segment. In addition to this, the company also launched its much anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 Series.

Moving back to the smartphones. OnePlus, quite surprisingly, did not reveal any information about the successor to its OnePlus 7 Pro at the launch event. So, in the absence of the anticipated OnePlus 7T Pro, I had to “Settle” with the OnePlus 7T. Here are my first impressions for the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T design

First up, we are going to talk about the somewhat refreshed design. The company has introduced a “matte-frosted glass” design on the back of the device. This new metal-like glass finish offers a minimalist, yet premium look to the smartphone. In addition, OnePlus also introduced two new color variants for the OnePlus 7T. These colors include the Frosted Silver and the Glacier Blue. Our unit sports the Glacier Blue and looks quite impressive. In addition to this, we also get a triple camera setup along with a circular camera bump. Beyond this, the notched display makes a comeback and the buttons are where we left them on the OnePlus 7.

90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The second major change in OnePlus 7T after the introduction of the triple camera setup is the 90Hz refresh rate. Similar to the triple-rear camera setup, OnePlus has managed to bring yet another premium feature to a more affordable offering. We get a 6.55-inch display with FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) resolution, and 402ppi pixel density. The display also comes with 20:9 aspect ratio, 3D corning gorilla glass, and HDR10+ support. OnePlus 7T display also supports sRBG, and DCI-P3 color profiles along with more than 1,000 nits at peak brightness. Last but not least, the display comes with a somewhat smaller notch as compared to the OnePlus 7. Overall, the display looks vibrant, fast, and impressive during my limited time using the device.

OnePlus 7T specifications and changes in the camera

Talking about the specifications, we get the latest Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.,96GHz. The flagship smartphone features 8GB RAM with up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with the usual accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, compass, and other core sensors. However, OnePlus has also added the in-display fingerprint scanner and the haptic vibration motor from the 7 Pro to 7T. Noting has changed in the connectivity department and one gets usual Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and GPS. It also features Dual 4G VoLTE-capable nano-SIM slots in the device with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

The last major upgrade that we get with the OnePlus 7T is the inclusion of the triple rear camera setup. It sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. OnePlus has also added a dedicated macro mode in the setup with the help of a macro motor. Other camera-related features include the dual-LED flash unit and 4K video at 60fps recording on the rear camera. OnePlus has also added a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone runs on a 3,800mAh battery along with support for Warp Charge 30T.

Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and performance

This section is not really an upgrade directly related to the OnePlus 7. However, it is significant enough to warrant a stand-alone section. As noted previously, OnePlus 7T comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. This makes OnePlus the only smartphone maker, except Google Pixel, to ship devices with Android 10. The company also highlighted a number of interesting features ranging from a new cloud service to newly announced features. As noted in a previous report, OnePlus announced the launch of its “OnePlus Cloud Gallery” with 5GB free storage. The company also revealed that it will offer an additional 50GB worth of free storage space for the first year.

Talking about the new software features, OnePlus revealed a new “Work-Life balance” feature that allows users to snooze selective apps. The company has also introduced a number of India-centric features including a smart SMS sorting feature in partnership with Gupshup. OnePlus also introduced other features including access to cricket scores in the OnePlus Shelf and international roaming. It also announced that OnePlus Pay is coming in 2020 to liberate users from their wallets. During my brief time with the smartphone, the OxygenOS 10 zipped through everything offering a fluid experience.

OnePlus 7T First impressions

After briefly using the OnePlus 7T, I am impressed by how OnePlus managed to pick a number of premium features and include them in the OnePlus 7T. Even with features like 90Hz display, triple-camera setup, and the latest processor, the price remains below the Rs 40,000 mark. The introduction of the upgraded hardware with the new software features is likely to make OnePlus 7T an easy recommendation. But, I will reserve my verdict for the complete review. Stay tuned for our comprehensive OnePlus 7T review where I will try to push the smartphone to its limits.

