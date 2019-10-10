Highlights OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is set to go on sale on October 11 in India.

The device comes with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage .

OnePlus has added a custom McLaren theme in OxygenOS 10.

OnePlus announced its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro. The 7T Pro lands in the market just two weeks after the launch of its watered-down OnePlus 7T. As part of the launch, OnePlus launched the regular 7T Pro and the limited edition OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Limited edition means that the device will only make a limited number of 7T Pro McLaren devices. The 7T Pro McLaren is the spiritual upgrade over the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition that launched about a year back.

As part of the launch, OnePlus shared details about the design process to craft the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition. In addition, it also shared the pricing and availability details for the 7T Pro and the 7T Pro McLaren edition. The 7T Pro will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 53,999. Moving to limited McLaren edition, there is just one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage for Rs 58,999.

Interested buyers can head to Amazon India, or OnePlus.in to buy these devices on October 11, 2019, as part of a special early access sale at 12 PM. The 7T Pro will be available on Open sale starting from October 12, 2019. In addition, it will also be available on offline OnePlus Experience Stores across the country for purchase. People interested in buying the McLaren Edition need to prebook the device with a Rs 5,000 payment. This will make them eligible for a pair of OnePlus Type-C Bullets with the device on October 18, 2019.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will go on Open sale on November 5, 2019. I got the chance to play with the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition days before the launch. Here are my first impressions.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition: Speed just got upgraded looks

The first thing that one will notice about the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is the distinct finish. This unique finish separates the device from the rest of the OnePlus 7T (or 7) series. In fact, it looks like a middle ground, a mix between OnePlus 7 Pro and the 6T McLaren edition. It takes the design from the 7 Pro and the finish from the 6T McLaren. The front of the device is similar to OnePlus 7 Pro with no visible difference.

Taking a look back, we see a familiar Orange edge on the bottom half. These Orange corners signify the sense of speed on gets after seeing a McLaren supercar. The Orange edges turn to an outline around the vertical triple camera setup on the back. One difference we can immediately notice in comparison to the 6T McLaren is the addition of an all-Orange Alert slider. Beyond this, the back also features a unique silver pattern.

The silver pattern is clearly visible around the rear camera and the OnePlus logo. However, it merges with black color to hide in plain sight at the bottom half. The pattern is only visible in the bottom half if we hold it against the light at a particular angle. In addition, the Silver colored lines also give a rainbow-colored glow to the user. The last noticeable design element that we can notice is the McLaren logo towards the bottom on the rear panel. Rest, the build and design are similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro with curved front display and pop-up selfie camera.

OxygenOS 10 with a special coat of orange

The second thing that one is quick to notice is the special McLaren theme that comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren provides more customization options for interested users. We get a preset McLaren Theme in the “Customization” options with special elements custom designed for the device. This includes new live wallpapers, static wallpapers, speed-o-meter styled clock, fingerprint animation, and a new red Horizon light. Users also get red accent colors and shapes as part of the present. They can obviously switch back to other regular theme presents including Vibrant tints, Illuminating light, and Nuanced dark. Beyond this, there is nothing different in software.

Improved hardware

Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the 7T Pro comes with small incremental upgrades when compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The most significant change here is Snapdragon 855+ SoC instead of the 855 in the previous version. Other changes include “Super macro” mode for images and “Super steady” mode for shooting video that we saw in the 7T. The last change that I could spot was the increased battery size to 4,085mAh. This is an increase of 85mAh from the 4,000mAh battery in the 7 Pro. Taking a look beyond, the hardware is identical between the devices.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition: First Impressions

The limited McLaren Edition offers a similar top of the line, crazy hardware of interested OnePlus fans. It is also likely to become a collector’s item down the line with special packing and the unique design. OnePlus has experimented with the finish of the 7T Pro McLaren and it will be interesting how the customers respond. Beyond this, the Rs 58,999 pushes the device to a lifestyle choice that one can indulge. This is slightly different from what the rest of the OnePlus 7T lineup is geared towards. Beyond the obvious difference in looks and theme, 7T Pro seems like the usual incremental update as past T variants. However, you will have to wait for our complete OnePlus 7T Pro review for a more informed conclusion.