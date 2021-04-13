comscore OnePlus 9R review: Reasonable and easy to recommend
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • OnePlus 9R review: Reasonable and easy to recommend
Review

OnePlus 9R review: Reasonable and easy to recommend

Reviews

The OnePlus 9R sticks to the classic OnePlus formula of strong specs at a reasonable price. For Indian buyers in 2021, it serves well enough. Here's our full review.

OnePlus 9R
OnePlus 9R 4.0 5
BGR Rating :
4.0/5

Back in the summer of 2019, OnePlus released the OnePlus 7 as an affordable alternative to the fancy OnePlus 7 Pro. It started at a lower price of Rs 33,000 and was essentially a revamped OnePlus 6T with minor changes. The formula worked on Indians and the OnePlus 7 sold like hotcakes. In 2021, OnePlus repeats the same formula with the OnePlus 9R. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India (April 2021 Edition)

It starts at Rs 39,999 and is essentially a OnePlus 8T with minor cosmetic upgrades as well as a “new” chip. It undercuts the vanilla OnePlus 9 by a huge margin and for most smartphone buyers in the sub-Rs 50,000 segment, it makes a lot of sense (at least on paper). It’s future-ready with 5G, is mighty powerful, and has an all-day battery. It is even made of metal and glass, if that concerns you. Also Read - OnePlus 9R launching in China after India, could carry lower price tag

Does all that translate into a sensible purchase for an expensive Android phone? I got my answers after spending 10 days with the OnePlus 9R and here are my thoughts. Also Read - OnePlus 9R could lose India exclusivity, China launch possible with a new price

Features OnePlus 9R 5G
Price Starts at Rs 39,999
Chipset Snapdragon 870 5G
OS OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
Display 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz with 2400 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory  up to 256GB
Rear Camera 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4500 mAh

Design

OnePlus plays it safe with smartphone designs, i.e. it gives in to the yearly design trends while trying to appeal to the masses. The OnePlus 9R is no different, especially with its “safe approach” to a design. It is the same slab of glass with a plain-jane design on the rear and a massive display taking up the front. There’s the rectangular camera hump that flaunts the four cameras. Instead of any Hasselblad logo, OnePlus has stuck to listing the sensor details of the main camera.

OnePlus 9R

Whether you get it in black or blue, the OnePlus 9R looks elegant. However, the elegance is borderline boring at times and I wish OnePlus did a variant that went mad with the design – after all, it is supposed to appeal to mobile gamers (check the advertisements). Maybe a OnePlus 9R with a fancy gradient or matte finish, or even RGB lighting may not be a bad idea, right? Hey OnePlus designers, please take this as some food for thought.

The design isn’t exciting for a gaming-focused phone but there’s nothing to complain about the build quality on the 9R. The fit and finish is impeccable for a sub-Rs 50,000 smartphone. All the buttons are tactile and feel as if they are made to last forever. The Alert Slider is useful on the go and the in-display fingerprint sensor is convenient. Do note that OnePlus ships the phone with a screen guard pre-installed as well as a TPU case. There’s also a charging adapter and cable in the box (this is now a bonus in 2021 for an expensive phone).

Display

OnePlus checks all the right boxes with the OnePlus 9R’s display for a sub-Rs 50,000 smartphone. AMOLED technology? Check. High refresh rate? All 120Hz of it, check. In-display fingerprint scanner? Yes, it is here. For boasting among your friends, this display has got everything.

OnePlus 9R

It performs great too in the real world. At 6.5-inches, it is large enough for a fulfilling experience while watching The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as well as for a few back-to-back Deathmatch matches on Call of Duty: Mobile. The high refresh rate and touch sampling rate make for smoother visuals as well as a highly responsive display. The classic “AMOLED punchiness” is there, i.e., higher contrasts and vibrant colours. Sunlight legibility is good and the viewing angles are wide.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is fast and reliable. In fact, compared to the ultrasonic sensor on the Galaxy S21 Plus, this optical sensor is faster in verification. It does not like wet fingers though. The camera cutout is undesirable, especially when compared to the uninterrupted displays we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro of 2019. That said, the cornered positioning doesn’t disrupt as much as those centrally-mounted cutouts we see on Samsung and Xiaomi phones.

Performance

Over the years, OnePlus has made itself synonymous with no-nonsense performance. Its phones are among the fastest, if not the fastest, Android phones every year. This year, the responsibility of upholding the “fast and smooth” tag relies on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, especially with their Snapdragon 888 chip. The OnePlus 9R with its “technically inferior” Snapdragon 870 is no slouch in the real world.

OnePlus 9R

Despite using a less capable chip, it is difficult to distinguish the OnePlus 9R’s performance from that of its Snapdragon 888-flaunting siblings. Coupled with the well-optimised OxygenOS 11 experience, this is a phone that probably does not know what lags or stutters are. Alright, I am exaggerating it but in my time with the OnePlus 9R, I never felt as if I am losing out on something over my colleagues using the OnePlus 9/OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9R is at home with generic smartphone tasks. Whether you are browsing social media or texting your friend, or watching a YouTube video, the phone holds on to its own – no lags or long pauses. Apps open and perform the way they are expected to. OxygenOS 11 is smooth to navigate around, with intuitive animations and an easy-to-use layout. For generic smartphone tasks, the OnePlus 9R has more than enough power.

Things don’t change when I subject the 9R to mobile gaming. The Snapdragon 870 chip is no slouch when it comes to gaming. I pushed the 9R for hours at a stretch on resource intensive titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, and Genshin Impact with maxed out graphics settings; the phone delivered satisfactorily on frame rates and graphics quality. Simpler titles such as Candy Crush and Shadow Fight 3 run smoothly.

OnePlus 9R

After 30 minutes of gaming, I noticed the phone heating up, just as it did on the Vivo X60 Pro. The metal frame warms up notably but it never became uncomfortable. The Pro Gaming mode in OxygenOS 11 is a treat – it puts a minimalist notification UI so as to prevent disruption from gaming. Additionally, you can block incoming calls as well as lock the brightness levels of the display – nifty features for mobile gamers.

Unlike previous OnePlus phones I used, OxygenOS 11 on the OnePlus 9R is stable. The minimalist approach to the smartphone experience is tasteful but there are enough customization features to keep users interested. The new AOD options are helpful and don’t drain battery as much as Samsung phones. It lacks system ads, unlike Samsung’s OneUI, but you might often stumble upon reminders to try OnePlus’ Cloud services.

Haptic feedback on the OnePlus 9R is strong. Throughout the UI as well as several third-party apps, the tine yet tasteful vibrations add to the overall experience, making the user experience more immersive. It would have been nicer to see OnePlus figuring out a way to embed its fantastic haptics in games (Honor did the same with the Honor Play in 2018).

OnePlus 9R

Audio quality through the stereo speakers is nice. The volume levels can go high and there’s no noticeable distortion at higher volumes. There’s no headphone jack but wireless audio streaming quality is good, thanks to support for the latest audio codecs from Qualcomm.

The OnePlus 9R supports 5G connectivity, which is something us Indians haven’t got a taste of yet. The phone’s performance in 4G networks, however, is great. Similar to previous OnePlus phones, the 9R was able to latch on to data network and offers good internet speeds in areas where an iPhone SE was struggling. Call quality is great, whether the phone stays connected to VoWiFi or VoLTE. Do note that I used the OnePlus 9R with a Jio connection.

Cameras

The Hasselblad logo on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro raise expectations in terms of photography performance. In our review of the OnePlus 9 Pro, we saw what the Hasselblad tuned cameras can do. The OnePlus 9R hasn’t got any of the Hasselblad swag. In fact, the numbers on the camera spec sheet of the OnePlus 9R are identical to the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9R

Is that bad? Not necessarily. The OnePlus 9R’s cameras are good by all means and for most casual photography requirements, it is capable enough. The 48-megapixel main camera uses the two-year-old Sony IMX586 sensor and even with a lens aperture of f/1.7, the photos show the sensor’s age. The photos appear soft and lose out on details that a Vivo X60 Pro’s camera can see. The colour science is cooler (i.e. bluish tones) and the photos are often underexposed, especially in cloudy scenes.

On the brighter side, the main camera gets the colours right most of the time. For example, the red packaging box of the OnePlus 9R appears red on the OnePlus 9R’s camera (the Vivo X60 Pro tunes it towards pick while my iPhone SE casts a weird yellow tint). Most of my family and friends preferred the OnePlus’ style of photo tuning, i.e. brighter colours and higher contrasts. OnePlus surely knows what impresses the masses and the 9R’s cameras deliver on that effectively.

The Nightscape mode is helpful under streetlight conditions and is faster when compared to night modes on other phones. The portrait mode goes for muted colour tones in the day but gets the subject separation right.

The 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera offers an interestingly wide field of view but is best left for daylight situations. There’s no noticeable distortion towards the edges and colour profile is closer to that of the main cameras. However, there’s a lack of detail and under challenging light situations, the ultra-wide photos tend to get the “watercolour painting” effect.

The 5-megapixel macro camera redeems its presence on this phone. The colour profile is slightly brighter when compared to the main camera but it returns good-looking macro photos with ample details. Check out some sample photos below.

OnePlus 9R

Thanks to the presence of OIS and EIS, the video shooting performance on the OnePlus 9R is stable (even at 4K 60 fps). The video quality is good, with a colour profile similar to the main camera’s still photo output. The footage mostly goes for boosted colour saturation and higher contrasts, which is opposite of what you see from an iPhone. However, the end result is pleasing to look at. Vloggers looking for a good video shooting smartphone should take note of the OnePlus 9R.

The 16-megapixel front camera delivers good-looking selfies with ample details and saturated colour tones. In fact, it proved to be better at getting the colours right than the main rear camera. The portrait mode separation is decent but the artificial blurring needs some work.

On the whole, the OnePlus 9R cameras perform well. As long as your mobile photography requirements are casual, there’s nothing to dislike about the OnePlus 9R’s cameras – it works for a general user. Photography enthusiasts should look at the Google Pixel 4a and the Vivo X60 Pro.

Battery

The 4500mAh battery coupled with the power-efficient OxygenOS 11 experience help the OnePlus 9R make it through a busy office day. In my time with the OnePlus 9R, I used it with two SIM cards and subjected it to a mix of several use cases, i.e., half-day on Wi-Fi and the other half on mobile data, texting, browsing social media, attending video calls, taking regular calls, casual photography, 30 minutes of gaming (on average), and streaming music wirelessly. Even on the roughest days, the OnePlus 9R ended the day with 30 percent juice to spare.

The 65W wired charging solution is a luxury in the WFH situation. In close to 40 minutes, I was able to get a full charge from less than 5 percent battery. A quick 10-minute top-up delivers 25-30 percent of extra stamina. There’s no wireless charging and I assume the target audience of the   OnePlus 9R won’t care.

Verdict

OnePlus 9R

With Android flagships edging closer to the iPhone 12’s price point, the OnePlus 9R is an interesting attempt to keep the “flagship killer territory” alive. For consumers who care about performance, the OnePlus 9R delivers a lot. The Snapdragon 870 chip is as capable as the Snapdragon 888 in the real world, and OnePlus has tuned it in the best of ways to churn out as much performance as it can. Mobile gamers, multitaskers, vloggers – you should try out the OnePlus 9R.

For general users wanting to make the jump to a premium phone, there’s a lot to like in the OnePlus 9R. The 120Hz AMOLED display is enjoyable and so is the all-day battery with a lightning-fast charging solution. The cameras are good enough and the elegant yet understated design should appeal to many. Moreover, the OxygenOS 11 experience imparts an expensive phone feeling.

The OnePlus 9R is certainly not the best phone OnePlus makes but it delivers the expensive smartphone experience at a reasonable price. To sum it up, it is the most sensible expensive phone OnePlus sells right now.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2021 6:56 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

39999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9R review: Reasonable and easy to recommend
Reviews
OnePlus 9R review: Reasonable and easy to recommend
Best camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India to buy this month

Photo Gallery

Best camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India to buy this month

Best camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India to buy this month

Photo Gallery

Best camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India to buy this month

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 launched in India

Laptops

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Vivo X60 and more: Top phones under Rs 40,000

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Vivo X60 and more: Top phones under Rs 40,000

Top smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India (April 2021 Edition)

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India (April 2021 Edition)

WhatsApp rolling out disappearing messages for group participants

Apps

WhatsApp rolling out disappearing messages for group participants

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 launched in India

Huawei to pump in $1B on car tech in 2021

Dreamcast unveils real time 2-way virtual conferencing

COVID-19 themed cyber-attack surge by 114 percent in Q4 2020: McAfee

Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1

Top 5 e-learning platforms: Udemy, MasterClass, Udacity, and more

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9R review: Reasonable and easy to recommend

Reviews

OnePlus 9R review: Reasonable and easy to recommend
OnePlus 9R launching in China after India, could carry lower price tag

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R launching in China after India, could carry lower price tag
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 से उठा पर्दा, जानें इसकी खूबियां

Redmi ला रहा पहला गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

Vivo V21 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिला BIS सर्टिफिकेशन

iQOO 7 Series की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर वाले फोन

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 25 हजार से कम

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

News

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 launched in India
Laptops
Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 launched in India
Huawei to pump in $1B on car tech in 2021

News

Huawei to pump in $1B on car tech in 2021
Dreamcast unveils real time 2-way virtual conferencing

Apps

Dreamcast unveils real time 2-way virtual conferencing
COVID-19 themed cyber-attack surge by 114 percent in Q4 2020: McAfee

News

COVID-19 themed cyber-attack surge by 114 percent in Q4 2020: McAfee
Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1

Laptops

Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers