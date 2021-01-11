OnePlus Band has launched in India today at a price of Rs 2,499. While you all have to wait till January 13 to get your hands on OnePlus’ first-ever fitness band, I have been using the band for the last four days. A lot of you will want to know whether the OnePlus Band is better than the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 or even the Realme Band but I will not talk about that today. I will share the verdict in my full review on BGR.in once I use the fitness band rigorously and test all exercise modes, sleep tracker, heart-rate monitor properly. But what I will share with you today are my initial impressions of the OnePlus Band. Also Read - OnePlus launches in India with SpO2, priced at Rs 2,499

OnePlus Band price in India: Rs 2,499 Also Read - OnePlus Band India launch set for today

OnePlus Band specifications: 1.1-inch AMOLED display | screen resolution of 126×294 pixels | blood oxygen sensor | optical heart rate sensor | sleep tracker | several exercise modes | 100mAh battery | sweat and water resistant | Bluetooth 5.0. Also Read - OnePlus Band India launch: Here's all we know about the Mi Band 5 rival

OnePlus Band sale date, availability: OnePlus Band will go on sale for the first time on January 13 on Amazon.in. Flipkart.com and OnePlus.in website. The band comes in three colours – orange, blue, and black.

My initial impressions of the OnePlus Band

I have been using the fitness band for the past few days.

To start with, in my opinion, OnePlus has done a pretty good job with the design of the band. It looks minimal yet very different from other fitness bands available in the market. I also liked the colours OnePlus has chosen for its band. They look subtle and classy at the same time. The first impressions feature the black-grey colour. Other colour options include: orange-grey and blue-grey.

The outer design of the band includes horizontal lines which gives a pretty unique texture and adds to the overall aesthetics. There’s an option to change the strap whenever you want. Sure, OnePlus will be selling the straps separately.

The display of the fitness band is also decently big and bright for me. There’s an option to adjust the brightness level as per your requirement from the settings menu of the band and also the OnePlus Health app, available for Android users only. The company has confirmed the release of the iOS version of the Health app in the days to come. There’s no timeline available for now.

The touchscreen responses well and makes it easy for you to jump from one option to another. One thing, however, I miss here is the home button. To switch from setting menu or any other option to home screen, you will need to long press on the screen, which sometimes gets slow and you will need to keep back swiping until home screen appears. I personally feel adding a home button beneath the screen should have helped.

What about SpO2 tracking?

One of the key highlights of this band definitely is the SpO2 support, which basically means it will be able to track your blood oxygen level. To measure SpO2 on the OnePlus Band all you need to do is tighten the band on your wrist and select the SpO2 option. The band takes a few seconds to show results. Similarly, there are several exercise modes, heart tracking and also sleep tracking available.

I have been using the fitness band all through the day for the past few days and feel that the tracking is decent. However, I do feel that some times the sleep and steps tracking is inaccurate. I must mention here that review unit we have is in the initial version, hence there could be some issues here and there. I will have more to say about the trackers in the full review once the band receives its first OTA update.

What about the battery?

One thing that I personally didn’t like much about the OnePlus Band is the battery charging technique. It’s more like the previous generation Mi Bands. You will need to take out the capsule and plug it in the charger that comes bundled with the box.

I also found it difficult to plug in the watch capsule to the charger. Probably, it will loosen up a little after a few more trials. But I personally wished OnePlus would have gone for a direct charging technique like the Mi Band 5.

I will have more to talk about the exercise modes, SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring and more in the full review of the OnePlus Band. Stay tuned to BGR.in for all tech updates.