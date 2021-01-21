comscore OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative
Review

OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: OnePlus launched its first ever fitness band in India at a price of Rs 2,499. We explain how the band performed and whether you should get it.

oneplus band review

Representational image

OnePlus Band 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

It looks like similar to several other smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, among others OnePlus also wants to capture most of the evolving gadget categories in India. The brand until last year was mainly known for its premium smartphones but in 2020 it introduced the mid-ranged Nord series, smart TVs in various price points and truly wireless earbuds (TWS). OnePlus now wants to capture the fitness band category that is one of the fast evolving segments in the country right now. Earlier in January 2021, the company launched its first ever fitness band dubbed OnePlus Band in India. The band is priced at Rs 2,499 and available across Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in. Also Read - OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to launch his new brand next week, set to enter audio segment

With the OnePlus Band, the company clearly aims to target other popular fitness bands available in the country such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the Realme Band, among others. I have been using the OnePlus Band for the last few days and the first thing that I noticed was the design which looks absolutely stunning and different from the rivals out there. As far as the design is concerned, the OnePlus Band looks premium for its price. I absolutely loved the dual tone design scheme of the band. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update with January 2021 security patch

oneplus band review Also Read - OnePlus could stick to in-box chargers for this year, suggests speculations

One of the key features of the fitness band is the blood oxygen monitoring or SpO2 support, which is rarely seen on a band at this price. There are some of the other features as well including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and other indoor and outdoor exercise modes as well. In this review I have shared how these features work and whether they are accurate or not. Read to know how the OnePlus fitness band performed for me and whether it’s worth the price of Rs 2,499 or not.

OnePlus Band review

OnePlus Band design and screen

As already mentioned, the OnePlus Band looks unique and the dual tone design makes it stand out from the crowd. The fitness band is available in several funky colours, in this review the black – grey colour option has been featured. The fitness band looks good with each and every attire you wear, be it Indian or western or Indo-western. It fits perfectly in my hand and makes it look good. It’s also extremely easy to wear the band.

While I mostly like how the OnePlus Band looks, I would have loved the screen to be slightly bigger. There are thick bezels around and a big OnePlus logo at the bottom of the display. I also miss the home button there. The absence of the home button makes moving from one screen to another slightly difficult. Shifting to the home screen from a particular screen is also uncomfortable, you either will need to long press on the screen or keep swiping back. Sometimes the long press fails to respond and that can get slightly annoying at times, especially when you are in a hurry.

oneplus band review

The screen mostly turns out to be bright in almost all lighting conditions. In indoors a brightness level of around 30 percent is sufficient, while in outdoors you will need to change to maximum or 100 percent brightness level. The fitness band allows you to change the brightness levels from both the band or the OnePlus Heath app, available only for Android users right now. The company has confirmed to BGR.in that the app will soon be available for iPhone users as well. The touch response of the screen is also decently good and worked well most of the time for me.

Connecting the OnePlus Band

Well, this is as easy as it gets. Connecting the OnePlus Band is extremely easy and simple, all you will need to do is download the OnePlus Health app on your Android smartphone from Google Play store, log in to the app, select OnePlus Band from the app, and then pair the device. You will need to connect the band to the charger when you connect it with the app.

There are several watch faces available and you have the option to change to a new watch face either from the band or the app. Choice is yours. The OnePlus Health app allows you to adjust the notification or other settings as per your requirement. The UI of the app looks clean and clutter free to me.

oneplus band review

The OnePlus Band notifies you when there’s a new call or messages or emails but to pick calls you will need to switch back to the mobile device. The band, however, allows you to reject the call directly. It also shows messages and emails, which are more or less easy to read them but to respond you must use the phone as the screen of the band is way too small. It’s difficult to type on the band screen. The OnePlus band also lets you to control music directly from the band which is great while you’re exercising or working out.

OnePlus Band performance

The OnePlus Band is good with tracking activities be it walking or running or any indoor or outdoor sport. In my usage the band was able to accurately track steps as well as sleep. However, I must mention here that the tracking got accurate after the first OTA update. Before that there were irregularities.

The band is also good at tracking heart rate and SpO2 or blood oxygen but I’m not sure if they are as accurate as professional medical devices. To track SpO2 all you will need to do is go to the particular section, fasten the band tightly on your wrist and stay stable. It takes some time for the band to measure the blood oxygen level.

As far as exercise modes are concerned, OnePlus smartly offers several indoor as well as outdoor sports modes. I tried some of the indoor activities like skipping, jumping and jogging and in my opinion the band was able to track them all accurately (almost).

OnePlus Band review

While OnePlus gets most of it right I have one issue and that’s with the battery charging technique. The charging process is similar to the previous generation Mi Bands. To charge the band you will need to take out the capsule from the band and plug it on the charger separately. The good thing is the band charges completely very fast. It barely takes around 40 minutes to charge fully.

Should you buy the OnePlus Band?

If you are looking for a fitness band at an aggressive price point the OnePlus Band looks like a fairly decent option to consider. The fitness band looks good and unique when compared to other rival bands available in the country. The dual tone design adds to the overall aesthetics and makes your hand look stylish. The OnePlus band also offers a vibrant screen, several sports mode, heart rate and sleep sensor, and blood monitoring as well. The only thing I feel could have been better is the battery charging technique. Overall, at the price of Rs 2,499, the OnePlus Band is a decent deal.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2021 2:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 21, 2021 3:20 PM IST

