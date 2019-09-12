comscore Oppo A9 2020 India: First Impressions and Hands-on
Oppo A9 2020 has been launched in two variants in India. The starting price of the phone is kept at Rs 16,990, which is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Here are our first look and initial impressions.

oppo-a9-2020-bgr-6

Oppo launched the refreshed versions of the Oppo A9 and Oppo A5 in India. The ‘Oppo A9 2020‘ with quad-camera setup and 5,000mAh battery is essentially an upgrade over the existing Oppo A9, which was launched three months back in the country. Oppo hasn’t revealed anything about the discontinuation of the predecessor A9, but it seems that the older variant will also remain on sale for some more time.

The Oppo A9 2020 comes in two variants in India. It starts at Rs 16,990, which is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 19,990. The device will be available starting September 16 in two colors options – Marine Green and Space Purple. I got a chance to use the Oppo A9 2020 at a special media briefing before the launch, and here are my first impressions.

First Look

First up, you’ll notice that the design of the Oppo A9 2020 looks very premium. It seems inspired from the Oppo Reno series, which has gained a lot of popularity for the company. Hence, the look and feel have been kept very similar to the high-end devices. Also, the phone’s hardware quality feels top notch at first, but we will bring you detailed observations later in our full review.

Oppo A9 2020

The back looks beautiful with glass-like finish, however it attracts smudges/ fingerprints very easily. What you get on the front is a big 6.5-inch full-HD+ waterdrop display, which looks great too. But the highlight of the A9 2020 is its quad-rear camera setup, which is an upgrade from the dual-camera seen on predecessor A9.

Oppo A9 2020

Hardware and Camera

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with several upgrades over the current Oppo A9. The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup, which boasts a 48-megapixel primary (Samsung GM1) lens. Besides that, the camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119 degree) lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Oppo has equipped the rear camera with “Ultra Night Mode 2.0”. Up front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel shooter with AI beautification mode.

Oppo A9 2020

As for the internals, the A9 2020 features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The same processor you’ll find in Realme 5 and Xiaomi Mi A3. Although these are much affordable smartphones. In fact, Realme 5 is the closest competition to Oppo A9 2020, because it also offers almost identical specifications with quad-camera and 5,000mAh battery. Over and above, consumers will get fast charging in Realme 5, which is missing on the Oppo A9 2020.

The Chinese company has bumped up the battery capacity from 4,020mAh to 5,000mAh in the new A9 2020, which is claimed to deliver 20 hours of non-stop usage. Unfortunately, there is only 10W standard Type-C charging support. In terms of software, the Oppo phone comes with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1 out-of-the-box. The software is also exactly same as Realme 5.

Oppo A9 2020 initial Impressions

Oppo A9 2020

Talking about initial impressions of the Oppo A9 2020, the smartphone sports a great design and build for its price. Unfortunately, it has come in a segment where the Indian smartphone market is already flooded with options. You get a quad-rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5,000mAh battery, which is definitely impressive. But having said that, the Oppo A9n 2020 at a starting price of Rs 16,990, seems little less aggressive for the online market, especially where the competition is against the likes of Realme X, Xiaomi Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro, Vivo Z1X and more. Essentially, the segment has more choices than before, so it’ll be interesting to see how the phone fares in our full review.

Features Oppo A9 2020
Price 16,990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
Display 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5000mAh

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 9:30 AM IST

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

