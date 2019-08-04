Highlights Oppo A9 comes with a MediaTek P70 Helio chipset.

It packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a tiny notch.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

The Oppo A9 is priced in India at Rs 15,490.

In the coming months, we can pretty much expect a lot of phones to offer a contemporary punch-hole display design or pop-up cameras. In a bid to offer bezel-less phones, brands are opting for a motorized mechanism or a punch-hole design or a tiny notch to house the selfie camera. Oppo recently launched two smartphones, called Oppo A9 and Oppo K3, in India. Both the handsets come with nearly the same price labels.

While the Oppo K3 features an elevating camera, the Oppo A9 sticks to the standard waterdrop notch. The company is offering two options to customers at roughly the same price. However, the Oppo K3 is only for the online market, while the Oppo A9 is available via both online and offline stores. The latter is priced at Rs 15,490. The more affordable handset also offers a 6.5-inch display, a big 4,020mAh battery, 128GB storage, gradient design and more. While all of this sounds good on paper, the big question is how well the Oppo A9 performs in the real world. Read on to find out.

Design, display

Oppo is known to offer phones with a beautiful design and gradients. The same is the case with the Oppo A9 as it looks classy and captivating in the dual-tone Fluorite Purple color. The handset offers a 3D gradient design, which is not a surprise as several phones from different brands are boasting gradient paint job in their own style. You will also notice a nice visual pattern when light hits the rear side. Overall, the device not only looks good in the hand, but it also feels well built.

The device also seems to borrow some design elements from the Oppo F11 Pro. There are two cameras on the rear, which are sharing a common hump, enclosed in a gold ring. Below the camera system lies the fingerprint reader. The power button has been placed on the right side, and there is also a neat thin green line on the button. Apart from a single speaker and a headphone jack, you still get a dated micro USB port, which is a tad disappointing.

The device is comfortable to hold and not that slippery either. Oppo is offering a whopping 6.53-inch LCD notched display with full HD+ resolution, similar to the Oppo K3. While you might not get the quality that the budget Samsung phones offer with the stunning AMOLED displays, the Oppo A9 still packs a good display. You also get a large and nearly all-screen front, which is a joy to use for binge-watching and gaming. The display exhibits lively colors and good brightness. Additionally, the viewing angles are great as well.

Oppo A9 specifications, performance, software, battery

The Oppo A9 comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under the hood. Interestingly, this chipset also powers the more affordable Realme U1 and Realme 3 phones. Both devices are priced under Rs 10,000 price bracket. If you look at the competition, you will find that other phones offer a high-end and a more powerful processor at the same price point. There are devices in the segment that pack a much better 10nm Snapdragon 710 or a 10nm Snapdragon 712 or an 11nm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Nevertheless, the 12nm Helio P70 offers decent CPU and GPU performance for its class. The same chipset also powers Oppo’s mid-range F11 Pro smartphone. The CPU is paired with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. The company is offering the Oppo A9 in only 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The latest budget smartphone from Oppo gets most of the work done. It delivers a smooth and lag-free experience when it comes to casual chores, including messaging, photography, or browsing. The interface is fluid enough, and multitasking is handled adequately. You can also play heavy titles like PUBG Mobile, but do note that the graphics is set to medium. During our review period, the game ran well. We can also give some credit to the company’s Game Space as it adds some value to the output. It offers a total of three modes, including High Performance, Balanced, and Low Power Consumption. To deliver smooth gameplay, all of these manage how much resources the Oppo device allots while gaming. Besides, the fingerprint sensor on the Oppo A9 is fast enough and unlocks the phone quickly.

The Oppo A9 packs an impressive 4,020mAh battery. With this handset, one can get nearly two days of battery life, but only if you are not pushing it to its extremes. With casual usage, including texting, browsing, clicking a few photos, light gaming, the device still had around 60 percent battery at the end of the day. If you play a few quick sessions of PUBG Mobile, and even binge-watch for a few hours and do social networking, then you will be left with around 30-40 percent battery life. Eventually, it all depends on your daily usage pattern. Additionally, there are a few power-saving options in the Settings, which will also help save some battery.

Moving ahead, you get a reasonably up-to-date software with the Oppo A9. The device ships with ColorOS 6, based on Android Pie operating system. Phones like Realme X, Realme 3i and Oppo K3 offer the same software. The good thing is you get nifty features like Game Space, as well as a bunch of shortcuts and gestures. The bad thing is you will witness a lot of preloaded bloatware, though you can uninstall some of the apps to save some storage. One might also witness a few spammy notifications from Oppo’s AppStore app and NewsPoint app. But, you can always go to the app’s Settings section to disable unwanted push notifications.

Camera performance

The wallet-friendly phone from Oppo features two cameras at the back and a single sensor on the front. The rear setup houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. This setup is also assisted by an LED flash. There is also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing selfies along with an f/2.0 lens. You get an almost similar type of camera specifications with the Oppo K3 too.

In daylight landscapes, the photos captured using Oppo A9 had good details and pleasing colors. The images offer a decent dynamic range and adequate sharpness. Additionally, the HDR mode also serves well in balancing the exposure. There is a Dazzle Color mode, which is similar to Realme’s Chrome Boost mode. This mode further enhances the overall dynamic range, but sometimes misses out slight details. Macro shots have good details.

Besides, AI scene recognition detected most of the scenarios accurately. There is a Portrait mode as well for both the front and back cameras. Honestly, edge detection of this phone is not that great. Moreover, you don’t even have an option to adjust the background blur if it is a bit aggressive.

We can say that the camera is quick to lock focus in daylight. But the shutter speed slows down the moment you click photos using night mode. It takes a few seconds to let in more light and process the image, and while all this is happening, you need to keep your hands steady to get a clear and good shot. Do note that you get a much better shot with night mode when compared with standard photo mode. Talking about selfies, with the Oppo A9, you will get usable photos with sufficient details and sharpness. You can also beautify your selfies with a few of beautification features.

Oppo A9: Should you buy it?

The Oppo A9’s biggest selling points are a whopping 6.53-inch display and an impressive 4,020mAh battery. It brings an attractive gradient design as well. Moreover, the cameras can give you decent shots in an ideal scenario. As mentioned above, you get a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset in a price category that has Snapdragon 710-powered devices, that are more powerful. In addition, you will find the same Helio chip under Rs 10,000 price bracket. Overall though, the Oppo A9 is a reliable phone and can be one of your options in the list.

However, the Oppo K3 offers you better experience at an almost similar price tag. The list of improvements includes a more powerful SoC, full-screen experience, pop up camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, same display and fast charging tech. If you want to stick to the Rs 15,000 price segment, then you can also go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro or Realme 3 Pro.

Features Oppo A9 Oppo K3 Price 15,490 16,990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch LCD full HD+ AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 2MP 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,020mAh 3,765mAh

