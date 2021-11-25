comscore Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device
Review

Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

Reviews

Oppo recently released its ColorOS 12 update and is currently rolling it out to a number of its devices. We got to try the new skin out for some time now and will be providing you with our views on it here.

ColorOS 12 1

Oppo’s ColorOS is one of the most prominent Android skins available globally. The company recently started rolling out the latest version of its Android skin, named ColorOS 12. The update might not be a major design overhaul, however, it is still a major one, due to the recent shift made by OnePlus from OxygenOS to ColorOS. Also Read - MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed

I have been testing out the ColorOS 12 skin on the Oppo Find X3 Pro for some time now, and will be providing you with my views on the new skin here. Also Read - Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

ColorOS 12 Review: What’s new?

ColorOS 12 improves on ColorOS 11, making it look more refined and easier to use. While the update offers minor design changes compared to its predecessor, it manages to look clean and visually impressive. Also Read - PUBG New State players on Android may not be able to play the game due to this reason

Oppo, ColorOS 12, Oppo ColorOS 12, ColorOS 12 update, ColorOS 12 review, ColorOS 12 hands on, ColorOS 12 features, ColorOS 12 whats new, Oppo Find X3 Pro, ColorOS, Android 12, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, ColorOS 12 Global Version, OnePlus

One of the most commendable efforts on Oppo‘s part is the support for 67 languages, which includes 13 Indian languages. While the language algorithms do need some work, it is a big leap forward in making the ROM more inclusive.

The update brings in a new 3D icon pack, which has its own opening and closing animations. The inertia animations seem to have also gotten a bump with the UI now flowing according to the speed in which you interact with it.

Oppo, ColorOS 12, Oppo ColorOS 12, ColorOS 12 update, ColorOS 12 review, ColorOS 12 hands on, ColorOS 12 features, ColorOS 12 whats new, Oppo Find X3 Pro, ColorOS, Android 12, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, ColorOS 12 Global Version, OnePlus

One thing that I missed a lot while using ColorOS 12 was the Material You theme, which Google introduced with Android 12. There is a wallpaper-based colour palette, which during my usage picked random colours instead of suitable ones.

While OnePlus might be making a move to ColorOS, there are a few elements that have trickled down from OxygenOS too. One of these elements include the Canvas AOD, which is now called ‘Portrait silhouette’.

The new Privacy Dashboard feature is also very interesting as it allows users to get instant access to all the information about all of the applications that have used the phone’s camera, microphone and other sensors in the past 24 hours. It also provides users with information on what data is being accessed and by which app at a given time. Users can also revoke app permissions from a single view dashboard using this feature.

Oppo, ColorOS 12, Oppo ColorOS 12, ColorOS 12 update, ColorOS 12 review, ColorOS 12 hands on, ColorOS 12 features, ColorOS 12 whats new, Oppo Find X3 Pro, ColorOS, Android 12, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, ColorOS 12 Global Version, OnePlus

While there is a RAM expansion feature, which allows users to temporarily increase allocation by up to 7GB, I personally feel its a gimmick. This is because non-volatile memory will never be as fast as volatile memory. However, it could give you a tad bit of boost when in a pinch.

With ColorOS 12, the company has focused on reducing redundancy and clutter wherever possible. While the UI has managed to come a long way since it started, there is still a long road ahead. While I like the simple navigation and the animations, there is still a lot of things that disappoint like the boatload of bloatware that is pre-installed or the missing Material You design language.

What’s improved

ColorOS 12 brings in the new and improved floating window feature, now called Flexible Windows. Users can now resize the floating windows by dragging the left or right corners. To activate the feature, users are now only required to swipe up on an app from the bottom or tap on the app icon from the Smart Sidebar. These windows feature drag and drop gesture support, and can easily be hidden or taken out of the way. My only disappointment is that you can only use one floating window at a time.

What does Android 12 bring?

Some of the major features ColorOS 12 takes from Android 12 are the Privacy Dashboard, approximate location sharing, camera/microphone indicators and toggles, chat bubbles, granular privacy controls and more.

Oppo, ColorOS 12, Oppo ColorOS 12, ColorOS 12 update, ColorOS 12 review, ColorOS 12 hands on, ColorOS 12 features, ColorOS 12 whats new, Oppo Find X3 Pro, ColorOS, Android 12, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, ColorOS 12 Global Version, OnePlus

How does the skin perform?

I used ColorOS 12 on the best device the company currently has to offer, which is why I might not be able to comment on how it will run on entry-level and mid-range smartphones. What I can say is that ColorOS 12 on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 powered Find X3 Pro feels very smooth and refined.

The UI managed to stay lag and stutter-free, providing me with a fun experience. Paired with the new Quantum Animation Engine, the skin managed to provide smooth user experience with improved animations and new features.

Oppo, ColorOS 12, Oppo ColorOS 12, ColorOS 12 update, ColorOS 12 review, ColorOS 12 hands on, ColorOS 12 features, ColorOS 12 whats new, Oppo Find X3 Pro, ColorOS, Android 12, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, ColorOS 12 Global Version, OnePlus

Verdict

I have used a lot of ColorOS powered smartphones to date, and I can say that ColorOS 12 is the most mature version of the skin yet. While the new update does not bring any major changes, it does bring in refinement, and a slew of new and improved features.

Oppo, ColorOS 12, Oppo ColorOS 12, ColorOS 12 update, ColorOS 12 review, ColorOS 12 hands on, ColorOS 12 features, ColorOS 12 whats new, Oppo Find X3 Pro, ColorOS, Android 12, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, ColorOS 12 Global Version, OnePlus

The skin manages to look and feel unique, but at the same time simplifies the learning curve. While there are still a few elements that feel a bit cartoonish to me and the skin is still bundled with a ton of bloatware, it is still manageable and I am excited to see where the company plans to take the skin, especially considering that OnePlus devices will also run it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 6:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to schedule an Instagram live session
How To
How to schedule an Instagram live session
Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

News

Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

News

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

moto g31 Launching soon India

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review
MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed

News

MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed
PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update

Gaming

PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update
Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Mobiles

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed
OnePlus is working on a tri-foldable smartphone with two hinges

Mobiles

OnePlus is working on a tri-foldable smartphone with two hinges

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में आएगा Money Heist का ट्विस्ट, OB31 का इंडियन सर्वर कैलेंडर हुआ लीक

नोकिया के 4 नए फोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, रेंडर्स और डिजाइन का चला पता

WhatsApp Tricks: अगर आप किसी खास कॉन्टैक्ट से छिपाना चाहते हैं अपना WhatsApp Status तो जानें तरीका

फ्री फायर में आएगा एक नया मैप, पिक्चर्स, लोकेशन्स समेत कुछ डिटेल्स हुए लीक

Tecno Spark 8 का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, सस्ते में गेमिंग प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

News

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features
Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features
Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak
News
Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak
Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

News

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price
Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review
moto g31 Launching soon India

News

moto g31 Launching soon India
Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

Gaming

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers