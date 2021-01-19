comscore Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music | BGR India
Review

Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

Reviews

The Oppo Enco X just launched in India at a price of Rs 9,990 and it delivers a great deal of audio performance, paired with ANC and Dynaudio tuning.

Oppo Enco X
Oppo Enco X 4.0 5
BGR Rating :
4.0/5

I have had some great experiences with Oppo’s range of truly wireless earbuds last year. Whether it be the budget-oriented Enco W31 with its strong bass performance or the Enco W51 with its good ANC performance at a pocketable price, I was unable to find faults with them. As 2021 starts, Oppo is now inching towards the premium segments of the TWS market with the Enco X. It launched at Rs 9,990 and is aimed to appeal to audiophiles. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G arrives in India: Here's how it look at it

Yeah, Oppo is going after the audiophiles with the Enco X. Don’t believe us? Look around the case and tell us what you make of the bold Dynaudio branding! It is the same Danish loudspeaker expert who has worked with Oppo to get the audio quality just right. In addition, Oppo has thrown its ANC feature with improvements too. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Amazon and Flipkart deals, more

For what it costs in India, the Enco X already looks way better as a proposition than alternatives from Apple, Sony, and Samsung. But how does it sound in the real world? Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G first impressions: This one's gorgeous!

Design

Oppo Enco X

Those familiar with the latest in tech will immediately be reminded of the Apple AirPods Pro after a quick glance at the Oppo Enco X. After all, it is the same pebble-shaped case with an LED light on the top. Even the earbuds themselves look like a twin of the AirPods Pro. It is when you take a closer look that Oppo’s differentiating factors come into vision.

The slimmer side of the case has a broad metallic ring running around. This ring certainly breaks the monotony of the glossy plastic surface and adds a touch of class. I would have preferred Oppo to go with a matte finish on the rest of the case to impart a premium feel as well as make it easy to avoid the thousands of scuffs. Additionally, the panel gaps are inconsistent, which does invite attention to quality control. The Dynaudio branding is a nice touch on the hinge.

The earbuds themselves are built well and are comfortable in the ear The protruding stem helps with the in-ear grip while the egg-like shape of the in-ear element (that houses all the actual earphone bits) lodges well inside the ears – at least in my ears. Throughout my time with the Enco X, I never witnessed any irritation while wearing these. The silicon ear tips help its case further and create good passive noise isolation. The IP54 rating also removes worries about sweat accumulation.

Oppo Enco X

However, the earbuds collect a lot of sweat as well as ear debris. If you forget to clean them often, the debris is often lodged into the stem silo inside the case, and cleaning that out requires lots of patience as well as effort. You do have to follow strict cleanliness on these buds as there are lots of microphones working actively.

The touch controls on Enco X earbuds are the best I have seen in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Not only are the controls responsive but they make using the Enco X pleasant. You have your double-tap and triple-tap functions to control playback, both of which can be customized. However, I liked the sliding volume adjustment gestures. I don’t remember the last time I picked up my phone to adjust the volume while using the Enco X.

Performance

Oppo has talked a great deal about its new DBEE 3.0 sound system and new coaxial dual driver arrangement using newer materials – all in pursuit of good audio quality. The hardware engineering is where Dynaudio is a part of. The buds have a 6mm driver focusing on high-end audio while a secondary 11mm triple-layer dynamic driver takes care of mids as well as low-end frequencies. Oppo says the arrangement guarantees a farther reach across all audio frequencies.

Oppo Enco X

 

How does that all sound in the real world? Surely, the Enco X is the best sounding pair of TWS earbuds from Oppo I have ever experienced. The audio profile is balanced – it gives an equal emphasis on all the frequencies, not just the bass. Whether you are listening to spicy Bollywood numbers or funky titles from Billie Eilish, the Enco X always feels at home delivering a strong performance. There’s a uniform serving of all the frequencies, which

Coming from the bass-heavy OnePlus Buds Z, the Enco X is an aural delight. In some bass-dominated numbers like “Bom Diggy Diggy” and “Blinding Lights”, the Enco X keeps the bass controlled while amplifying the vocals as well as highs with absolute clarity. I did not encounter any major distortion in the high-pitched instruments nor did the middle frequencies become muddy. The Sony WF-XB700 TWS earbuds in comparison sound too bass-heavy.

Helping the Enco X to further its audio performance is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system. Even in 2021, it is unusual to enjoy the luxury of ANC on sub-Rs 10,000 earbuds. Oppo says it is using an updated system on the Enco X that lets you choose between two levels of noise cancellation and two levels of transparency.

Oppo Enco X

For noise cancellation, there’s a standard mode that cuts out the ambient noise but still lets in some of it to prevent the ear-pressure build-up. The other “Strong” mode goes for the best it can do, trying to cut out all the ambient sounds around you. The earbuds only let you have two modes, hence you need to use the HeyMelody app on Android phones to choose your preference. I mostly kept the Enco X in its strongest ANC mode and I was impressed with what it did. The isolation is still far from what the AirPods Pro can do but for what it costs, the Enco X does well.

The ANC system cuts out the hum and cancels some softly spoken people, car engine noises, chirping birds and wind. It still struggles with the shrill high-pitched voice of women and children. On the contrary, the transparency mode works as advertised. It lets in all the sound from around with a slight robotic touch. I instead preferred to rely on the normal mode and take out the buds when not required.

Oppo Enco X

The protruding stem helps with voice reception during calls. The triple mic system made me clear and loud to my callers, even when I was outdoors. I also observed strong connectivity with my smartphone and it held on despite me sitting in the other room. The latency is quite low as well and those into mobile gaming will find the Enco X favorable with minimal lags in audio sync.

For Android users, there’s the HeyMelody companion app that you can use to download firmware updates as well as customize the touch-based controls. If you have a high-end Oppo smartphone, you can make the same changes via the Bluetooth Settings menu. Sadly, iOS users don’t have access to any companion app and are left at Oppo’s mercy to release a dedicated app.

Battery

Oppo Enco X

The Enco X impressed me with the battery life performance despite the ANC features. On average, I used the Enco X for close to two hours daily and by the end of the second week, the battery indicator on the case started blinking orange. The earbuds themselves never ran out of power (Oppo says the earbuds can last up to four hours with Strong ANC). Charging an empty case takes close to 1.5 hours while the earbuds take just over an hour for a full refill. There’s Qi wireless charging supported as well, which is convenient if you have a phone supporting reverse wireless charging.

Verdict

Oppo Enco X

The Oppo Enco X is certainly the best true wireless earphone from the company’s audio lineup. That bold Dynaudio logo on the case means business – it will please your ears if you yearn for a well-balanced audio performance. The ANC is an added bonus and while it isn’t in the same league as the Apple AirPods Pro, it goes a long way to add to the overall listening experience. The responsive touch controls are convenient while the battery life is great, given what the rest of the package has to offer.

At Rs 9,990, the Enco X is certainly our top recommendation over similarly priced offerings from Samsung and Sony. Those spending an extra on the basic AirPods should also give this one a chance, if audio quality matters over superior integration.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 1:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

Reviews

Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

News

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

News

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

Reviews

Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में Mi Notebook 14 (IC) लैपटॉप किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Realme C21 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कई सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

WhatsApp ने क्यों दिया यूजर्स को नई पॉलिसी पर ज्यादा वक्त? जरूर जाननी चाहिए ये बातें

Vivo Y20G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें हैं 4 कैमरे और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Realme Sale : रियलमी के स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा 7000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, शुरू हुई सेल

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

News

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report
OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

News

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out
Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features

News

Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers