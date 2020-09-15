Oppo F17 Pro review: Beautifully designed

The mid-range segment is getting quite competitive and more exciting than ever. There are quite a few good options available in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment in India and the Oppo F17 Pro is the latest one to join the party. We already have phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series, AMOLED panel, long battery life, and good cameras in this category. So, it is going to be a tough fight for the new Oppo phone, considering how aggressive the competition is. The Oppo F17 Pro is the company’s latest effort to attract customers by offering a beautiful design and impress with decent specs. So, is this the best phone that you have been looking for under Rs 25,000, let’s find out. Also Read - ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released: Here’s when your Oppo phone gets it

Design, build

When it comes to phones with great aesthetic appeal, Oppo isn’t the name that many will miss by any chance. The company has a history of launching eye-catching devices and the Oppo F17 Pro is no different. The best part is it features a very slim profile and is too lightweight, making it easy to carry around and use all day. You get a modern dual punch-hole display and the cut-out seems quite small compared to other phones. The side and upper bezel are very thin, but has a pretty large chin. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions: Finally maturing

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

The back camera design actually reminds us of iPhone 11 Pro with big, bold cameras. The only difference here is you get a quad rear camera setup, giving it a complete gas stove look. Jokes apart, it is better to use the bundled plastic case to protect the beautiful back panel. The device is being sold in the Magic Blue color that shines even more in sunlight, and the purple accent around the edges looks nice. The Oppo F17 Pro has good enough build quality. The frame and the back panel are all-plastic. Also Read - Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

On the front is a big enough 6.43-inch display with support for full-HD+ resolution. There is a Super AMOLED panel, but with 60Hz refresh rate and not 90Hz or 120Hz which is a trend these days. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3+ and not Glass 5. All-in-all, you won’t be disappointed with the display as it renders lively colors and is good for binge-watching. We didn’t have any issues in viewing the screen in direct sunlight.

General performance, software, battery

The Oppo F17 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. This is also powering the more expensive Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone. While the device performed well, I would say those phones with Snapdragon 855 SoC under Rs 25,000 will deliver the best performance out of the box. At a low price, the company has offered 8GB RAM for a better multitasking experience. However, we did experience a bit of lag when too many resource heavy-apps were open in the background. We had no issues while playing games with good enough graphics and they ran smoothly almost all the time. The smartphone didn’t get warm while heavy lifting. It took a few seconds to enable the dark mode.

Nevertheless, you get 128GB storage, which is great as several brands are only giving 64GB at this price. The sad part is 64GB is not enough and one of the major issues is many third-party and stock apps come pre-loaded with the phone. This eats up a lot of storage, which you might not feel while buying the device, but you will realize it later. In case you are wondering about bloatware on Oppo F17 Pro, then the answer is yes. The good thing is you are allowed to uninstall most of the apps that you find unnecessary.

The device runs ColorOS 7.2, which is a feature-rich custom Android skin. But, after seeing OxygenOS 11’s dark mode implementation and the optimization done for one-hand usage, I’m a bit spoiled. I believe other companies should also try to offer a similar type of experience if not smaller screens. It is good to have bigger punchier screens, but if the UI is optimized accordingly, a customer in the end will be happy.

As the handset has an AMOLED panel, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor, which works well. Moving on, the Oppo F17 Pro features a 4,015mAh battery under the hood. During our usage, the smartphone delivered us more than a day’s battery life with average usage. If your usage is on a heavier side, then get ready to charge the device a little early. Oppo ships a 30W fast charger with the phone, which quickly charges the phone. It charged the mid-range Oppo phone in less than an hour.

Camera

The Oppo F17 Pro comes with a total of six cameras. At the rear, you get a quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. There is also a 2-megapixel monochrome camera instead of a macro lens. For capturing selfies, you have a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup is similar to the Oppo F15 Pro and the company has only added one more camera on the front. As usual, the camera app has Time-lapse, Slow-Mo, AI, Night, Portrait, HDR mode, and other camera-centric features.

In daylight, the main rear camera captures decent photos. We noticed that the shots with AI and HDR modes give a bit of dramatic effect. If you choose HDR, you will get good enough output, but without both of them, the camera delivers dull output. The photos are by default snapped at 12-megapixel resolution, but you can switch to 48-megapixel mode. This mode can offer you a more detailed look at any scene with lively colors. You will find this 48-megapixel mode hidden in the three-dotted menu, which is placed on the top right corner of the screen.

We do feel the Oppo F17 Pro lacks a bit of dynamic range. The darker regions of photos should have more details and clarity. Moving on, the device captured close up shots very well. We were happy with the overall output. The close-up shots have good color accuracy with adequate sharpness and details. Just look at the shot with cabbage and coriander, the colors, clarity, and details are just on point. When you take a little zoom out shot of the same scene, the camera captures slightly punchier shots with enough details.

The portrait mode works fine with human subjects and the output for both front and rear cameras is almost the same. With non-human subjects, the camera did manage to offer a pretty decent picture against sunlight, which is nice. By default, the bokeh effect is not intensive for all subjects, but you can adjust the level of blur before taking the shot. Though, it doesn’t work very well. We also noticed that the edge detection is just okay and image quality was good enough when in good lighting scenario. But, don’t expect a very detailed image with enough sharpness. The color reproduction is not that great and you get whitish skin, which will not look good on your Instagram page. The same is also the case with selfies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In low light, as expected from a mid-range phone the images lack details. There was visible noise in the darker regions, which you can clearly see. The Night mode helps brighten up scenes, but the overall image quality and color reproduction are above average. The video quality is decent with good color accuracy and the Ultra steady mode works well. All-in-all, the Oppo F17 Pro can deliver some good shots in daylight. But when it comes to night photography it’s not the same.

Oppo F17 Pro: Should you buy it?

The Oppo F17 Pro works for those who want a good screen with vibrant colors, and beautiful lightweight design. The device will give a long enough battery life, and you don’t even have to worry once its battery is down as its 30W fast charger can top it up quite fast. The general performance is good, but there are other options too in the market if you are looking for a more powerful phone in the Rs 25,000 price segment.

The Oppo F17 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 22,990 in India and it is challenging already established Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, and Samsung Galaxy M51 phones. Every smartphone caters to different needs of users and a few give all-round experience, so you can decide as per your preference.