Oppo Find N review: Has the best foldable arrived?

Until last month, if you would have asked me to suggest the best foldable phone available in the market, my answer would have been: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. But now, the latest iteration of the Galaxy Fold has tough competition from Oppo. Also Read - Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone dubbed the Oppo Find N in China last week. While the foldable phone is yet to arrive in India, we at BGR.in got to use the Chinese version of the phone for a few days. Also Read - Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888: The first glimpse at it

After using the Oppo Find N for around four days, I must say that it is one of the most compact foldable devices available in the market. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Oppo Find N is extremely convenient to use all day. Be it for watching videos or clicking pictures or even browsing social media platforms, the Oppo foldable smartphone offers a great and extremely compact form factor. However, the display, I believe, could have been better for the price it comes at. Also Read - OnePlus set to become Oppo’s sub-brand soon?

In the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review (read here), I had clearly mentioned how inconvenient it is to use a foldable phone, especially for the ones with small hands like me. Oppo has taken care of that and a lot more. But there are some aspects wherein the foldable smartphone could have been better.

Before getting into what’s good and bad about the new Oppo foldable phone, a look at the price.

The Oppo Find N comes at a price of CNY 7,699 (roughly translates to around Rs 92,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB + 512GB storage comes at a price of CNY 8,999 (roughly translates to Rs 1,07,600). It comes in three colour options — Black, Purple, and White. The one featured in the review is the black option.

Oppo Find N: The goods

-Form factor

-Battery

-Hinge

-Performance

-Design

The biggest highlight of the Oppo Find N is its form factor and how easy it is to use the foldable phone. The foldable device fits perfectly in the hands and one can use it with ease all day. While it is convenient to handle the device at all times, it may feel bulky in the hands. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Oppo Find N fits perfectly in my pocket. So, when you are using the device in a folded state, the Oppo Find N feels just like any other smartphone. In an unfolded state, the Oppo Find N turns into a tablet and offers a great multimedia experience. But I do feel that for the price the screen could have been better.

Besides the compact form factor, some of the other pros of the Oppo Find N are – the battery, performance and design.

The Oppo Find N offers a premium and polished design. The sides of the phone as well as the camera module are nicely curved and the edges do not feel unpolished at any point in time. The camera design also looks quite clean and subtle with three sensors placed one after the other paired with an LED flash. The camera bump, however, doesn’t let the phone fall flat on a surface.

One of the best things is how flexible it is to fold and unfold the Find N. The phone packs a Flexion Hinge which has 136 individual parts and leaves absolutely no gap between the panels of the folded screen. Like Fold 3, the hinge allows Oppo Find N to be used as a laptop, when in FlexForm Mode. The form factor helps users to fold and unfold the device with ease. Another good thing is that the crease is barely visible, unlike the Samsung fold.

In addition to the design or outer appearance, the Oppo Find N offers a long-lasting battery life as well as great performance.

A fully charged Oppo Find N lasts one full day of heavy usage. I used the phone to watch videos on YouTube, browse social media, multitask, click photos and shoot videos and much more. The phone comes bundled with 33W SuperVOOC wired charging support, which took around 60 minutes to fully charge from 0 percent. The device supports 15W AirVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support as well.

The overall performance of the Oppo Find N is also quite impressive. Be it switching from one window to another or browsing multiple social media platforms at once, the Oppo foldable phone offers a smooth performance. The device brings several features for easy multitasking such as a Two-Finger Split gesture, a four-finger zoom feature, a Parallel Window mode, a split camera, and much more. It is impressive to see the Chinese smartphone manufacturer bring every little detail and feature in its first iteration of a foldable device.

The camera seems like a mixed bag. The smartphone comes packed with three camera sensors at the back panel and two on the front. On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor bundled with a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens packed with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the Oppo device includes a 32-megapixel front camera on the outer screen and another 32-megapixel camera on the inner screen.

In terms of camera performance, the phone clicks fairly detailed pictures but the colours often looked washed out. While in daylight, the smartphone captures decent-looking photos, these details often miss out in low light situations. The front camera comes with a wide variety of filters but if you are like me and want your photos to look original, the normal camera mode is also available.

Both front and back cameras click good portrait shots with the background properly blurred out. I personally liked clicking pictures in a folded state, since it was convenient to handle the device. My personal favorite is the dual view video mode, which allows shooting videos from both front and rear cameras at the same time. This was super fun! However, the details in these videos could have been better.

Oppo Find N: The bads

-User interface

-Bulky

-Display

There is not much that Oppo Find N needs to improve.

One of the areas wherein the Oppo foldable phone surely needs improvement is the software. It runs on Android-based custom software and brings along a bunch of third-party applications. This has always been the problem with most Oppo phones and the same is the case with the premium foldable device. However, these apps can be deleted when required.

Two other areas where the Oppo Find N slightly disappoints – 1) the weight and 2) the display.

Even though the Find N offers a premium design and compact form factor, it feels bulky in the hands. I wish the sides were slightly thinner, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The weight is on the heavier side also because of the bigger battery inside.

The indoor and the outdoor display of the Oppo Find N are useful and can be used for everything – be it for clicking pictures, browsing social media, or any other activities. While that is great, the viewing experience could have been better in my opinion. Both screens seem quite reflective, especially under the sun.

Overall, the reading and viewing experience could have been better if the screens weren’t as reflective as they are. In terms of specifications, the Oppo Find N includes a 5.49-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio on the outside. The inside display measures 7.1 inches paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO panel, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Worth it?

Before we get into understanding whether the Oppo Find N is worth the price or not, it should be noted that the foldable phone isn’t available in India yet. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed details related to the India launch.

Overall, I think the Find N is one of the most practical foldable phones available in the market right now. Oppo should definitely consider bringing this device to the Indian market with a relatively cheaper price tag (hopefully).

The Find N offers a compact and a premium design but feels bulky in the hands. So, I wish the weight was well balanced. Some of the other aspects that make the Oppo Find N, one of the best foldable available yet are – long-lasting battery life, seamless performance, decent camera, and sturdy hinge. While the device shines in most departments, there are some improvement areas such as display and UI.

All in all, Oppo has done a great job with the Find N and offers everything that is expected from a foldable device with just a few misses here and there.