We first saw Oppo’s revolutionary full-screen design phone, the Oppo Find X, in 2018. Why I say revolutionary, because the phone not just had a hidden front-facing camera, in fact, the back camera was also hidden in a slide-out part. Now, almost after two years of the original Oppo Find X, the company brought its successor for all of us. The Oppo Find X2 Pro, which first launched globally in March, is now official for the India market as well. Oppo claims that the Find X2 series will serve as the ultimate 5G flagship experience in the Android world, which we will find out in our full review. For now, here’s my first impressions of the Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G India unit. Also Read - Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market with Find X2 Series

Oppo Find X2 Pro First Look: Design and Feel

Oppo usually invests a lot of time in design and the Find X2 Pro clearly looks like a flagship phone with big display and curved sides (even for the back glass). While I say that it is definitely a premium phone with modern day design aesthetics, I still can’t get over the original Find X, which in my opinion is till date the best designed phone by Oppo. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Also Read - Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

The Find X2 Pro features a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera upfront. The display measures 6.7-inches diagonally which minimal bezels and a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The QHD+ Ultra Vision display panel offers class-leading 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is no way I can say that it’s not a flagship standard, because you’ll mostly find the same specifications in all high-end phones this year. Having said that, I will put it to test in my full review soon, so do stay tuned for it.

Coming to the handling and feel of the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the phone feels a little heavy in hand because of its 217 grams of weight. Also, the glass body is slippery and prone to smudges as usual, so you will need to put on the case that you get in the box itself. Otherwise, the phone feels sturdy and much premium. Oppo notes that the front carries Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, which should ideally be good. For the back, as the name suggests, the black (ceramic) unit that I have for review flaunts ceramic material, but the ocean green color unit should also feature Corning Gorilla Glass 6 at the back. The Find X2 Pro carries a IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It means the phone can stay underwater (1.5m deep) for 30minutes.

Processor, RAM and Camera

The Find X2 Pro comes powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Oppo has launched it with massive 512GB UFS 3.0 storage, which means you don’t need to worry about the storage getting full. However, there’s no microSD card expandability, but you do get 5G support on the dual-SIM. It supports SA / NSA dual-mode networks and global roaming.

On the back, the Find X2 Pro has a better camera setup than the standard model. It gets a 48-megapixel wide angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and can achieve a maximum 60X digital zoom. On the front, there is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens, which is same as the Find X2.

OS, Battery and 65W fast charging

The smartphone runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. It charges the phone in just 38 minutes, which by any standard is crazy fast. There is no wireless charging support in any of the Find X2 series phone. What you get is the in-display fingerprint sensor, which in my limited time felt decently fast. Also, I liked the quick face unlock feature, which is comparable to OnePlus’ phones.

Initial thoughts

The Oppo Find X2 Pro looks like a heavy-duty flagship smartphone to me. I have only used it for a limited time, so it’s hard to pass a judgment right away. But the phone surely looks and feels premium for the initial overview. I am already impressed with the fast charging, and the camera looks promising to me. That said, a lot of things are there in this phone that I will test out in the coming days. My final review will also depend on which segment the Find X2 Pro is competing in, because Oppo hasn’t revealed the price of it for India. What I know is that the Find X2 has been priced at Rs 64,990, so this one definitely will be priced higher.

Story Timeline