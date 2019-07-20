comscore Oppo K3: Hands on and First Impressions | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Oppo K3 First Impressions: Beautiful no-notch design, pop-up camera and more
Review

Oppo K3 First Impressions: Beautiful no-notch design, pop-up camera and more

Review

The Oppo K3 comes in two variants. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 16,990, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will retail at Rs 19,990. I got a chance to use the Oppo K3 at company's New Delhi launch event and here are my first impressions.

oppo-k3-first-look-9

Highlights

  • It features a 6.5-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display without any notch.

  • It comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM at Rs 16,990.

  • You get a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo has always been aggressive in the offline market, but earlier this year with the K-series, the focus shifted to online in India. After the Oppo K1, the company has now launched the K3 for the online market in less than six months. The Oppo K3 will be exclusively available on Amazon India at a starting price of Rs 16,990. The Oppo K3 comes in two variants. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 16,990, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will retail at Rs 19,990. I got a chance to use the Oppo K3 at company’s New Delhi launch event and here are my first impressions.

Oppo K3: Design and full-screen display

The first thing you’ll notice in Oppo K3 is its beautiful design. The phone comes in two color variants Aurora Blue and Jade Black. There is a slight resemblance to premium Oppo Reno, but the back plastic finish is glossy. The display up-front is notch-less, and you get a pop-up selfie camera. Oppo’s sister company also has a similar phone, its called the Realme X. But there’s a slight difference in the design of the two phones.

The display on Oppo K3 is an AMOLED 6.5-inch panel carries a  resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is super bright and eye-pleasing. I found the touch response to be smooth in my limited time with the device. In terms of hand feel, the K3 feels premium. It is ergonomically designed and fits well in the palm. The back is a glossy fingerprint magnet.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in July 2019: Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in July 2019: Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, and more

Oppo K3: Camera and Battery

Oppo has had a number of selfie-focused phones in the past, and that’s one area the company has done a decent job in the affordable segment as well. In K3, the highlight is its 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. At the back, there is dual-camera setup, which is vertically stacked in the center. This dual-lens setup includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. There are a few modes in the camera app, and I could spot the Night mode as well. The camera performance remains to be seen. It seemed alright for the value in my limited hands on time, but more in-depth details will follow in my full review soon.

In the battery department, Oppo is offering VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The phone carries a 3,765mAh battery, which gets charged using USB Type-C port. Thankfully, Oppo has upgraded to latest USB Type-C technology from microUSB seen on Oppo K1. It was one of the complaints that consumers had in that phone.

Opp K3: Processor, RAM and more

The Oppo K3 comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The 6GB RAM variant offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, and the 8GB variant offers 128GB storage. The phone carries an in-display fingerprint sensor, which according to the company is an improved version and is much faster.

The 3.5mm audio port has been retained on K3, and it can be found at the bottom edge alongside USB Type-C port. In my limited time, the phone’s performance felt alright, although it was impossible to check gaming or anything else. So you’ll need to wait for our full review for it.

Oppo K3: Initial Impressions

At starting Rs 16,990, the Oppo K3 directly takes on Realme X, which is from their sister company Realme. Both phones offer almost identical specifications, except that the Realme X has an upper hand in the camera department. On the other hand, Oppo K3 buyers will have an advantage of extra RAM. The Oppo K3 offers 6GB RAM instead of 4GB. On top of it, Oppo is practically offering the K3 at Rs 14,990. In partnership with Amazon, Oppo is offering Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback and if you own Axis Bank debit/credit card, you get further Rs 1,000 instant discount as well.

During my initial time with the device, I felt that the Oppo K3 is a beautiful looking smartphone and it feels great in hands too. In its price segment, the K3 ticks almost all boxes of a modern age smartphone. Having said that, we are yet to test the performance of the device, so until then, there will be no judgment from our end. Do stay tuned for our full review soon.

Features Realme X Oppo K3
Price 16999 16990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, AMOLED 6.5-inch full HD+, AMOLED
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh

 

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Oppo K1

Oppo K1

16990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 Processor
Dual - 16MP+2MP
Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
Oppo K3

Oppo K3

16990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 20, 2019 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals
PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

News

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy

News

TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo K3 First Look

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy

Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo K3 First Look

Review

Oppo K3 First Look
Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features

News

Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top selling smartphones

News

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top selling smartphones
Sound One V9 Wireless Bluetooth headphone launched in India

News

Sound One V9 Wireless Bluetooth headphone launched in India
Vivo S1 India launch teased: All you need to know

News

Vivo S1 India launch teased: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

इस AI App टेक्नोलॉजी की मदद से मिला 18 साल पहले खोया हुआ बच्चा, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Amazon Prime Day 2019 सेल में Xiaomi Redmi Y3, OnePlus 6T, Apple iPhone XR रहें बेस्ट सेलिंग स्मार्टफोन

Oppo K3 भारत में Pop-Up कैमरा और Snapdragon 710 के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

TikTok New Feature : TikTok ने जोड़ा नया फीचर, यूजर्स WhatsApp से भेज पाएंगे वीडियो लिकं

8 Best Free Racing Games: इन Car और Bike Racing Games से आप कभी नहीं होंगे बोर

News

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing
News
Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing
TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy

News

TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy
Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features

News

Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features
India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds

News

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds
Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

News

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram