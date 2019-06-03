Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions: Rising to the occasion

Last year with the Find X, Oppo showed what it is capable of when it comes to hardware capabilities. Now, it has launched two new smartphones in India, which seem to be an evolution of the Find X. We are talking about Oppo’s new Reno series, which includes the standard Oppo Reno, and the premium Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. We have already shared our initial impressions of the Reno, and here are our thoughts on the more interesting variant in the new series – Reno 10x Zoom.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom design, display

The Reno 10x Zoom’s design will no doubt garner some attention. The front is dominated by the large 6.6-inch OLED display with minimal bezels surrounding it. With an impressive 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, the display comes across as a treat for those who enjoy playing games or watching videos on the move.

Companies these days are opting for pop-up or punch-hole cameras to achieve a near bezel-less design. While Oppo has technically opted for the former, its solution is quite unique and eye-catching. Called Shark Fin rising camera, it is basically the camera setup jutting out from the right. The Shark Fin camera, not only looks good, but also seems more durable than the flimsy pop-up cameras we have seen on other devices.

The impressive design is seen on the back as well with curved body, and the triple cameras sitting flush with the panel. In fact, Oppo has included a small dot in the middle of the panel to keep the camera lenses safe from scratches. There are two color options to choose from, but the Ocean Green variant is clearly the winner. It reminds you of a classic racing car decked in British racing green color.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom performance

Besides the design and display, what’s equally impressive on paper is the Reno 10x Zoom’s performance capabilities. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There are two variants to choose from – 128GB+6GB RAM, and 256GB+8GB RAM. On paper the smartphone seems capable of handling any and everything thrown at it. In the short time I spent with the device, apps opened and closed in a jiffy, and even a game like Asphalt 9: Legends worked smoothly. We will look at the overall performance in more detail in our review.

Much of the smooth performance is also down to the Android Pie-based ColorOS. Over time, Oppo’s UI has undergone a lot of improvements, and the latest ColorOS seems on par with some of the best Android UIs out there. Having said that, the colors and icon designs still feel a tad bit cartoonish for my tastes.

One of the reasons for the smartphone’s bulk is the 4,065mAh battery underneath. But it is a small tradeoff when it is claimed to easily last over a day. When you do have to charge there is support for VOOC 3.0 technology, which can juice up the battery up to 80 percent in about an hour.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom cameras

The Reno 10x Zoom’s photographic chops are among its highlights, and it isn’t surprising when it can support up to 60x zoom. There is a triple-camera setup at the back that consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, 8-megapixel f/2.2 secondary camera, and a 13-megapixel f/3.0 third camera sensor. The three lenses work together to create a bigger focal length, which the company says is 10 times more than ultra wide-camera. There is support for 10x lossless zoom, which works really well in the short time I spent trying it out. The cameras seem quite capable of shooting detailed photos in well lit conditions. I will however reserve my judgement till the camera has been tested in various lighting conditions.

Up front, the rising camera mechanism hosts a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The camera is able to shoot some good quality selfies/groupfies in ideal lighting conditions. Again, its performance in less than ideal conditions need to be tested.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom first impressions

In the short time I have spent with the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, there’s a lot to like about it. The design is futuristic, there is plenty of power to tap into, and the cameras seem quite capable as well. It is clear that Oppo has spent a lot of time focusing on the minutest of details that will have a positive effect on the overall user experience.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Reno 10x Zoom has been priced at Rs 39,990 for the base model, and Rs 49,990 for the top variant. It is by no means cheap, and at this range will compete against the equally impressive OnePlus 7 Pro. So which one should you buy? We will answer that in our detailed review, so stay tuned for it.