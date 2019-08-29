comscore Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions: The twin sibling with quad-camera
Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions: The twin sibling with quad-camera

The Oppo Reno 2 has been priced at Rs 36,990 in India. It comes with Qualcomm's gaming processor Snapdragon 730G coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Oppo will sell the Reno 2 across offline retail stores as well as on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Oppo yesterday globally unveiled the new Reno 2 series of smartphones in India. The company launched the twin sibling of Oppo Reno, called the Oppo Reno 2, and two more affordable smartphones the Oppo Reno 2Z and the Oppo Reno 2F. Oppo says that the Reno 2 is not a successor of the existing Oppo Reno smartphone, it is just a more powerful variant which comes with quad-camera at the back.

The Oppo Reno 2 has been priced at Rs 36,990 in India. It comes with Qualcomm’s latest mobile gaming processor Snapdragon 730G coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Oppo will sell the Reno 2 across offline retail stores as well as on Flipkart, Amazon India and other online e-commerce portals. The pre-order for the Oppo Reno 2 will commence starting September 10. The regular sales will take place from September 20. I got a chance to use the Oppo Reno 2 before the launch, and here are my first impressions.

Oppo Reno 2: First Look

At the front, the Oppo Reno 2 is the identical twin to previously launched Oppo Reno, which was launched in May. It retains the same design and shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera. The Reno 2F and Reno 2Z, on the other hand, only get a standard pop-up selfie camera. Oppo has kept the back glass design similar as well, but now you get quad-camera setup instead.

I got to use the Luminous Black color option, which reflects gradient blue and green shades from different angles. And it looks pretty great. The glass back offers glossy finish, which attracts a lot smudges. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. With the 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic notch-less display, the phone does feel little big in hands, but it grips well. The display offers 20:9 aspect ratio and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. There is in-display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 on offer as well.

Quad-camera with 5X hybrid zoom

At the rear, the Oppo Reno 2 packs quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor. The second lens is a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and can go up to 5x hybrid zoom. There is also digital zoom, which goes up to 20x. The third and fourth lenses are an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a dedicated 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Oppo promises some quality photography experience on the Reno 2, and have employed OIS on the primary sensor. Not just that you’ll also find Ultra Steady Mode with EIS to deliver better stabilization in videos.

In terms of low light photography, there is Ultra Dark Mode. You can’t essentially enable it, as it uses AI to trigger in itself in the Night mode, says Oppo. I did got a chance to use the phone’s camera in indoor lighting conditions, and to my knowledge, the phone is capable of some impressive photography. We’ll test out the camera in our full review. So stay tuned for that.

Power, Battery and Connectivity

Oppo Reno 2

Under the hood, the Reno 2 packs Qualcomm’s latest gaming processor Snapdragon 730G. We have so far seen this processor in Galaxy A80 in India. Oppo has launched the Reno 2 in one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The whole package is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Oppo has also improved upon the VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support. The company claims even faster charging speed than previous technology. The phone supports a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Initial Impressions

The Oppo Reno 2 is a good looking device that instantly impresses with its premium design aesthetics and looks. In my limited time, I could test the camera for a bit, and it appeared quite good as well. But the real challenge for Oppo will be the competition from brands like OnePlus, Asus and Honor. For a price of Rs 36,990, the Reno 2 will compete with devices like OnePlus 7 and Asus Zenfone 6, which offer powerful Snapdragon 855. We will test out the device’s performance soon in our full review, so stay tuned for it.

Features Oppo Reno 2
Price 36,990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.55-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

 

