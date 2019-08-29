Oppo launched three new smartphones in India yesterday. These are the Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. All three feature similar design, but differ in terms of the hardware. The Reno 2 is the most expensive of the lot with a price tag of Rs 36,990. The Oppo Reno 2Z costs Rs 29,990, and will go on sale starting September 6. There’s however no word on the pricing of the Reno 2F. The only thing we do know is that it will go on sale sometime in November. We have already shared our first impressions of the Reno 2. Now, here are my first impressions of the other two Oppo smartphones.

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Design and Display

The two smartphones are identical, and it is difficult to tell them apart. The color choices however help in distinguishing. The Reno 2Z comes in Sky White, Luminous Black and Polar Light colors. The Reno 2F, on the other hand, comes in Sky White and Lake Green colors. Both smartphones sport a glass back, quad-camera setup, and a pop-up selfie camera module. There’s no doubting the premium-ness of these smartphones premium, and they look as pretty as the high-end Reno 2.

Talking about the display, both smartphones flaunt a 6.53-inch Panoramic AMOLED display. It comes with FHD+ (1080×2340 Pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. In the short time I spent with them, the display looked vivid and crisp. Oppo has also added a fingerprint sensor under the display. It claims that Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 is faster and more accurate than its predecessors.

Hardware and OS

These smartphones may look the same, but differ in terms of the hardware. The Reno 2Z comes with a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset under the hood. The Reno 2F, on the other hand, comes with a Helio P70 chipset. While these are capable chipsets, it is hard to ignore what the competition is offering at the same price point. The likes of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z come with the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood.

Both the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F come with 8GB of RAM onboard. But where the former offers 256GB internal storage, the latter offers 128GB storage. On the software front, both run Android 9 Pie operating system wrapped under Oppo’s ColorOS 6.1.

Quad cameras

Like the Reno 2, the other two Oppo smartphones too boast a quad-camera setup at the back. But where the Reno 2Z comes with Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel sensor, the Reno 2F comes with Samsung’s GM1 48-megapixel sensor. Besides this, the other sensors are the same. So you essentially get an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel monochrome and portrait lenses.

The smartphones include camera features like Ultra Dark Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, AI Beauty mode, and Ambient Light mode, and more. One thing missing though is 5X Hybrid Zoom and 20X Digital Zoom seen on the Reno 2. Up front, the two devices feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with support for portrait blurring effect.

Battery and Connectivity

The two devices pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging capability. Oppo claims that this 20W fast charging technology can give users a talk-time backup of up to 2 hours with just five minutes of charge. Apart from this, both smartphones also include USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Initial Impressions

There’s no denying that both the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F look as premium and beautiful as the more expensive Reno 2. On paper these smartphones seem quite capable of standing out in the crowded market. But at the same time it is hard to ignore rival smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z to name a few. We will be putting the two Oppo smartphones through a rigorous review to find out if it is worth your hard earned money. Stay tuned to BGR India for the reviews.

Features Oppo Reno 2F Oppo Reno 2Z Price – Rs 29,990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P90 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh