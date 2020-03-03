Smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest mid-premium Reno 3 Pro in the Indian market. The smartphone prices in India start from Rs 29,990, and there are two RAM and storage combinations. These include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 6. However, before buying, you must have all kinds of questions regarding the latest smartphone. To answer all them, here is our Oppo Reno 3 Pro review.

Design and build quality

The first thing you notice about the smartphone when you take it out of the box is the design. Reno 3 Pro comes with a reflective glass-finish back panel. In addition, the company will sell the smartphone in three interesting colors. These include Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White. Oppo claims that these colors reflect the “infinite changes” in the color of the sky.

In addition, both the front as well as the back display features Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The front features an all-screen display with rounded corners and slightly thick chin at the bottom. Oppo has also added a dual-camera setup on the front with punch-hole design. Moving to the back, we get a quad-camera setup.

The camera setup comes with a vertical alignment on the top-left corner of the smartphone. Beyond this, we also see an Oppo branding on the lower-right corner. Reno 3 Pro also comes with the power button on the right side, and the volume rocker on the left. The 3.5mm audio socket, speaker grill, and Type-C port are located at the bottom. Overall, the device is well built without any obvious weak areas. Though it comes with a glass back that gets dirty easily, the box also comes with a free TPU case. One can use this case to protect the back against any damage or smudges.

Dual punch-hole design and the display

Before we talk about the display, let’s talk about one of the highlights of the smartphone. It is the dual punch hole camera setup on the front. Oppo is not the first smartphone maker to bring this design to the market. However, the design still looks quite cool. In addition, it looks much cleaner than a drop notch while eliminating moving parts of a pop-up camera.

Moving to the display, the company has added a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Oppo claims that the display panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It also highlights the TUV Rheinland certification for “world-class eye care”. Other features include the in-display fingerprint scanner, dedicated system-wide dark mode, and “Oppo Screen Image Engine”.

The AMOLED panel offers vibrant colors with excellent viewing angles. The brightness levels were more than enough for any situation indoors while being enough for direct under-the-sun use. Reno 3 Pro also comes with Widevine L1 support allowing high definition playback on Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Moving to OSIE, Oppo claims that it is its first software-based visual optimization engine for short videos. It also claims to improve image quality by improving the saturation and contrast while reducing noise. I did see some difference but using that will likely be your choice.

Performance on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo has opted for MediaTek P95 SoC to power the Reno 3 Pro. The P95 is an upgraded version of the P90 with improved GPU, NPU and more. As mentioned above, there are two variants to choose from. The first one includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the second one features 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Another thing to note here is that the device comes with three card slots. Other features include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, hotspot, and USB Type-C port. The Reno 3 Pro also comes with accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and more. Now, let’s dive into the performance of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Daily tasks

I did not encounter any slowdowns or lag while using the smartphone. I was easily able to jump between 8-9 apps without any prolonged loading times. This obviously does not apply to heavy games. System-wide animation seems to be faster than what I remember on ColorOS 6. The software seems to have visibly improved. Overall, the smartphone will be able to meet your multi-tasking needs without any problem.

ColorOS 7

The Reno 3 Pro comes runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. The company has revamped the user interface to offer a more simplified experience. ColorOS offers new themes, wallpapers, icon styles to users. The company has also added a number of live wallpapers and static wallpapers across multiple categories with its Artist Wallpaper Project. We also get slight improvements in the animation speed. All these improvements make a considerable difference in make ColorOS 7 stand apart from any version in the past. The device does come with the usual bloatware but Oppo fans likely know that they are getting in.

Gaming

The Reno 3 Pro performs similarly to any other mid-ranger. I did not face any issue while playing top of the line mobile games including PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9, and Call of Duty Mobile to name a few. PUBG Mobile ran in High settings with “High” frame rate and HD resolution. Call of Duty Mobile, on the other hand, ran at “Medium” graphics quality at “Medium” frame rate. I did not face any jitters or lag while playing the game at these default settings.

While trying to push the smartphone to its edge, we did see the smartphone heating up in 14-18 minutes. However, we did not face experience considerable performance drop. The smartphone takes some time to cool down considering the back is glass instead of metal. Similar to other Oppo devices, the smartphone comes with the Game Space app that blocks notifications while gaming while improving performance. The company has also added the latest version of Hyper Boost in the OS for possibly improved camera performance.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera and new features

The smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The other two sensors include a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The smartphone also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. We also get a dual-camera setup on the front. This includes a primary 44-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Oppo has also added a 108-megapixel camera option that uses up-scaling to capture a 108-megapixel image. The zoom lens also allows a 5x hybrid zoom along with a 20x digital zoom. One can also push things back to capture 0.6x images.

Reno 3 Pro also comes with multiple camera modes including specialized Night, Portrait, Pano, Expert, Time-Lapse, Sticker, and Slo-Mo modes. These modes are available on the rear camera of the smartphone. Beyond this, we also get Night Mode, Video, Photo, Portrait, Pano, Time-Lapse, and Stickers for the front camera. Oppo claims that it uses the NPU on the processor to accelerate scene recognition and reducing noise.

Other features include Ultra-Steady Video 2.0 software with Electronic Image Stabilization. Users can also switch to the ultra-wide camera to capture videos in the Ultra-Steady Video Pro mode. This mode is specifically aimed at outdoor sports or off-road adventures. One key highlight of the smartphone is also the new video bokeh feature. This allows users to blur the background while recording videos. Oppo Reno 3 Pro also comes with a built-in Soloop Smart Video Editor aimed at vloggers. You can check out our samples in the gallery below.

Performance

Talking a look at the images, the smartphone manages to capture good images in ideal lighting conditions using the primary sensor. The white balance, color reproduction, and sharpness are on point. It also manages to capture impressive macro shots. However, there is slight noise in the ultra-wide images with texture and exposure taking a hit. The telephoto lens is somewhat similar but we can likely forgive. The selfie camera manages to capture impressive binned images with Beauty mode switched on by default. Switching the Beauty mode off did not change the impressive results.

However, things take a start turn when we move to less than ideal conditions. The images shot on our Oppo Reno 3 Pro review unit were full of noise, no texture or details both in regular and dedicated night mode. The dedicated night mode did manage to capture better-exposed images. But, the results were not really what we expected. We reached out to Oppo regarding the images and we are waiting for a second review unit to further test low-light images. Images from the selfie camera showcased somewhat similar results in extremely low lit conditions. We will update this section in the coming days.

Battery

Oppo has added a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 fast charging technology. 30W is not the fastest in the market, but it gets the job done relatively quickly than most smartphones. I was able to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100 percent in just 75 minutes. The smartphone easily lasted me a complete workday after 11.5-12 hours. During heavy usage, the backup dropped from 11.5 to 7.5 hours.

My general use includes five email accounts on sync, 1-1.5 hours of video streaming, 1-1.5 hours of gaming, 2-3 hours of music streaming, 15-20 minutes of calls and about 20 images. During heavy use, the gaming increases to 1.5-2 hours, video streaming to 1.5-2 hours and music streaming increases to 4.5-5 hours.

Should you buy the Oppo Reno 3 Pro?

Oppo has launched yet another impressive smartphone in the market. The device manages to maintain its individualistic design in the sea of similar looking smartphones. ColorOS 7 improvements make Oppo Reno 3 Pro a much better offering than any other Oppo smartphone in the past. The smartphone performs well on the software, performance, and battery fronts. Talking about photography, the smartphone captures good images in ideal conditions along with impressive selfies. We still need to evaluate the rear camera setup in low light with the new review unit for an update camera verdict.

If you have an affinity to Oppo then this is the best smartphone in the market right now. However, things get a bit difficult when we look at the competition. Both Poco X2 and the Realme X2 Pro offer stiff competition to the Reno 3 Pro. In addition, if you can extend your budget then Realme X50 Pro and OnePlus 7T offer an impressive experience.