Oppo’s newest entrant in the mid-range segment Oppo Reno 4 Pro is finally here. It is worth noting that the company has already launched Reno 4 Pro in China last month. Like most smartphones, there was a whole tread of leaks of the Indian variant leading up to the launch. And like the leaks suggested that the Indian variant of the Reno 4 Pro comes with some important differences from the Chinese variant. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked ahead of launch; could feature Snapdragon 720G

One of the biggest differences is that the Indian variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC instead of the 765G SoC. Beyond this, the company has also replaced the third telephoto lens sensor with a 2-megapixel macro and another 2-megapixel monotone camera. This makes the Indian variant a quad-camera device while the Chinese variant features a triple-camera setup. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31; check details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro pricing and availability; details

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has been priced at Rs 34,990 in India and will be available from August 5. It comes in two colors, the Starry Night and Silky White, and has one variant with 8GB RAM and 128BG storage. It will be available on both offline and online stores. There’s a 10 percent cashback offer from select banks and options for Oppo Care plus, Oppo Upgrade, and No Cost EMI.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Points for design

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro like most smartphones in the mid-range smartphones now have a focus on the design. Oppo really wants it’s buyers to get the best in-hand experience of the device. The rear panel of the device is made of a fiber that has a frosted glass finish which seems satisfying to touch. The two color options from Oppo both seem to look good on the Reno 4 Pro. On the front end of the smartphone, the company uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The right side of the device features the power button while the left side features the volume buttons. The top of the device features a mic hole as well as the SIM tray. The bottom panel features the 3.5mm audio port along with the Type-C port and the speaker grille. The curved display is reminiscent of some of the premium devices that have launched in the past.

Cameras

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Along with that, it has a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX 586 sensor and F1.7 aperture on the back. The quad-camera setup also features an 8-megapixel Ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel mono-color sensor. AI color Portrait mode, Night Flare mode, and 108-megapixel photos in the daytime are some of the highlights of the camera software.

From the initial couple of clicks we made from the phone, the quality of the photos seemed fine. These seem to adhere to the quality of the shots from the competitors in this segment. The selfies seem crisp, but the default settings seem to soften features of the face a lot. We will be thoroughly testing out the camera performance of the smartphone in our review.

Specifications

Here’s a detailed look at the specifications of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro’s India variant. The device comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. The smartphone also supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology with the 4,000mAh battery. On the software end, Oppo has opted for Android 10-based Color OS 7.2 on the Reno 4 Pro.

As mentioned above, Reno 4 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel mono camera. It also comes with a hole-punch display, narrow bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Initial Impressions

At a brief first look, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro seems like a rather attractive smartphone in the hands. It is well built and a lightweight smartphone for its size which is definitely a positive. And this is a positive considering it has a 4,000mAh battery in it. But the biggest questions are the downgraded specs for the Indian variant and the pricing which makes it a tad costly of the specs it offers. However, we will be putting the smartphone through its paces for the full review in coming days. Stay tuned for our review on BGR.in.

