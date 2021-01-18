comscore Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G first impressions: This one's gorgeous
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G first impressions: This one's gorgeous!

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with quad rear cameras, a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 65W fast charging, and more.

reno 5 pro

Reno 5 Pro in Astral Blue

Oppo has just expanded its Reno series in India with the launch of the Reno 5 Pro 5G. The phone is the first Reno phone with 5G in the country and puts a focus on the cameras, especially videography. The company is known for making camera-centric phones and the Reno 5 Pro also follows the trail, only this time we get a phone aimed to master videography. Also Read - Oppo A12 price in India slashed: Here's everything to know

Apart from the cameras, we get a 90Hz display, 65W fast charging, and the design as some of the highlighting aspects of the phone. The phone serves a lot on our plates in one go and sets some high hopes. I have been using it for some days and here is what I think of the smartphone. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G camera-centric smartphone, Enco X TWS launched in India

Also Read - Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability

The design makes you say, WOW!

If you are looking for a good-looking phone, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro can be your stop. The smartphone brings forth a design that will impress you. You look at the phone and you know it hasn’t been made for the sake of it. The company has adopted the ‘Reno Glow’ design for the device, which gives a feeling of premium. Among glass and metal, plastic is one of the materials used for the phone. But, don’t get carried away by the word plastic. You will hardly feel it.

reno 5 pro

The device gets two color options: Astral Blue and Starry Black, out of which I got the former. Lately, we have seen a number of smartphones hued in blue. But, the Reno 5 Pro, in blue, appears different with all the ‘Reno Glow’ effect, mostly inclined towards subtlety. Another aspect of the design that impresses, is the lightweight. It is lightweight than many of the smartphones offered these days and it just feels quite comfortable to use. You do get a big 6.5-inch display but the sleek design allows for ease of usage without causing much strain on the hands.

reno 5 pro

As for the aesthetics, the Reno 5 Pro follows a minimal approach and gets a rectangular rear camera setup with four snappers and an LED flash. The camera module has the ’64MP AI Quad-Cam’ branding. There is an ‘Oppo‘ branding in the lower right corner of the phone. The front has a 3D curved screen that incorporates a punch-hole in the top left corner, housing the front camera and ensuring lesser bezels. The left side has the volume up/down buttons and the right side has the power on/off button. The bottom end has a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a SIM slot. The top end has a mic and reads ‘Designed by Oppo.’ These little details hint at the meticulous thoughts that have been put while designing the phone.

reno 5 pro

 

The Reno 5 Pro is a mix of good looks and a comfortable design. The meticulous design and good build quality ensure you get a gorgeous device and it’s easier to hold with one hand too. Although, there is nothing too different about it.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro’s cameras set high hopes

Cameras are the main highlights of the Reno 5 Pro. The phone is home to quad rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device supports AI Highlight Video for detailed and bright videos, dual-video mode to make videos using rear and front cameras simultaneously, AI Color Portraits to highlight certain colors in black/white outputs, AI scene enhancement, Night flare portrait, and more.

reno 5 pro

I didn’t use the cameras for too long to be able to judge it fully. But, I did use it for some time to get an idea and I am impressed. The cameras capture a good amount of details and the color accuracy is really good. With the Reno 5 Pro, I entered the Oppo arena after a long time and the company has certainly worked towards improving the cameras to target the audience that wants good cameras. The Night mode, among others, also did a good job in (a) processing images quickly, and (b) improving the shots in low light. I will talk more about the cameras in my upcoming review for a better idea.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Specs, Features

Other than the cameras and the design, the Reno 5 Pro is high on many more things. The phone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ and falls in the flagship-level category with the processor’s first step in India. There is support for a 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock too.

reno 5 pro

For the short while I have used the phone, it does a fairly decent job without causing much trouble. The fast charging is quite snappy and the in-display fingerprint sensor is quick too. The charging time is less but the phone heats up while being charged. I have to see if this persists. I would be a better judge of the performance in my review, which will be up soon.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro a good choice?

The Reno 5 Pro retails at Rs. 35,990 and gets a number of features worth looking at. There is 5G support, a focus on cameras, fast charging, and a really good design. The phone raises high hopes with all the goods but competes with the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which gets a much faster 144Hz display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a bigger battery.

oppo reno 5 pro

Stay tuned for a full review to find out how the phone is like and whether or not you should go for it.

  Published Date: January 18, 2021 5:53 PM IST

Best Sellers