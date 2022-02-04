Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: The Reno series is finally getting back on track

I remember reviewing the Oppo Reno 2 smartphone and calling it the “Shark that others should be afraid of.” However, the company dropped the ball on the Reno 3 Pro, with me calling it just a quick cash grab. Since then, I refrained from using Reno devices, but with the Reno 7 Pro, Oppo seems to be once again getting on the right track and making strides in the right direction. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, features, more

Oppo just launched its latest Reno 7 series in India, and I have had some time to experience the device as a daily driver. Here, I will be sharing my experience with the new device and will be letting you know if it is the one you should get.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications: 6.5-inch AMOLED display | 90Hz refresh rate | MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 5G processor | 12GB RAM with 256GB storage | 50MP main camera + 8MP wide angle + 2MP macro + colour temperature sensor | 32MP selfie camera | 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging | ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in India: Rs 39,999

Design

The Reno 7 Pro when held for the first time will remind most of the iPhone, thanks to its flat edges and display. However, checking out the back did make that feeling run out fast. I personally did not like the heavy gradient finish that Oppo has added to the back glass at all. Moreover, I personally feel that the Startrails Blue colour option is just a bit too much. Instead, I would have preferred the Starlight Black.

Initial impressions aside, I like that the company has made good use of a glass back panel and a metal frame. Additionally, the “Orbit Breathing Light” is something that makes the device look extremely cool.

While I did not like the heavy gradient finish on the back, to its credit, it did help in keeping away the smudges and scratches.

Oppo has tried to beautify the massive camera module as much as it can. I usually do cry for a flat camera island, but the “Twin Moon camera design” and the “Orbit Breathing Light” have me convinced.

The 6.5-inch flat AMOLED display makes it pretty easy to use the phone without any accidental touches caused by a curved display.

I like that its power button is on the right, whereas the volume rockers are located on the left. Due to these being separate, users will never feel the issue of pressing the wrong button.

Display

Oppo Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with HDR10+ certification. Since the display is flat, there’s no issue of any accidental presses or on-screen content getting obscured. The visuals were also good thanks to the bright and vivid colours.

The colour calibration is great. Brightness levels are great for indoors but sunlight legibility suffers. The 90Hz refresh does make the visual experience smooth, however, considering that there is a premium you need to pay for the phone, I would have preferred getting a 120Hz display.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, which performs well.

Performance

For the Reno 7 Pro, Oppo has partnered with MediaTek to use a customised MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX SoC. In terms of daily usage, the Reno 7 Pro provides a very smooth user experience. There were no noticeable lags, or janky animations even when I put the phone through its paces.

The device didn’t break a sweat while handling day-to-day tasks like using social media, reading emails, taking photos, calling people, responding to texts, and more.

During our multi-tasking and multi-browsing tests, the device was able to pass them without any issue. I had around 28 apps open at a time without any problems. During the multi-browsing test, I had 40 tabs open in three different browsers, in which I was yet again shifting rapidly. During these tests, I didn’t even see a single killed page and was able to continue tasks from where I left off.

I ran a few heavy games including PUBG: New State, Shadow Fight 4, Call of Duty Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends and more for 30 minutes each. All of the games performed smoothly with the settings maxed out. There were no frame drops noticed, however, the phone did warm up a bit, but did not become too uncomfortable to hold.

While the display and the performance are good, the Reno 7 Pro lacks in the audio department. It comes with a tinny single loudspeaker which is just sub-par. In-call volume, while decent in personal environments, is not loud enough for the outdoors, where the ambient sound will increase tenfold.

Software

Oppo Reno 7 Pro runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 12 skin on top. The interface is just like you would find on any other ColorOS12 running Oppo smartphone. While Oppo has managed to gain a unique look and feel, simplifying the learning curve, there are still a few elements that feel a bit cartoonish to me. The device also comes bundled with a ton of bloatware.

Battery

The Reno 7 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which during my testing, I found provided me with a good experience. It was easily able to last for about a day and a half with extensive usage. At the time of testing, my usage involved playing a few games, reading emails, receiving calls, using social media, taking images and navigation.

Coming to the charging speed, the device supports 65W fast charging technology. I was able to get a full charge with the bundled charger in under 34 minutes.

Cameras

Oppo Reno 7 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The device also comes with a colour temperature sensor.

Photos taken in good lighting conditions come out with good details and colours. The colours do look a bit punchy as if they were brightened up a bit to make the objects more appealing. The ultra-wide camera does have a cool tone to it, which I prefer. However, the photos clicked using the ultra wide-angle camera had weaker details compared to the primary sensor. Most images taken using the ultra wide-angle sensor had smudgy edges. Close-up shots taken using the primary camera had a good amount of details and pleasing colours. Portrait images also turned out pretty well.

Low light performance was slightly above average. Night mode did help a bit, but I could still capture better low-light images from devices like the Vivo V23 Pro.

I personally liked the selfies clicked by the 32-megapixel front camera, after I had turned the beautification setting off. The device still does brighten and smoothes faces a bit, however, that is desirable to most, considering the images require little to no editing before they can be posted online. One of my colleagues still does not like the front camera of the device, however, that can be dialed down or up to match personal preference.

Taking selfies in low light is manageable. The front camera paired with screen flash and Night mode did help in getting usable photos for social media.

Verdict

While I still miss the Shark-fin, the Reno 7 Pro is once again helping me recover from the damage done by the Reno 3 Pro. I personally like a lot of the things about the device like the Orbit Breathing Light, the display, performance and more. However, there is a lot of stiff competition in the market that this device will have to face. At Rs 39,999, the device will have to go up against other smartphones like Vivo V23 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, OnePlus 9R and more, all of which are good smartphones and pack better specifications in some cases. I recommend that you check out other smartphones in the sub-40,000 range and then check out if the Reno 7 Pro fits your purpose or not.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro is a decent smartphone, but it still needs to get better. As of now, I would like to see how the next iteration of Reno would fair.