The audio market is flooded with a wide range of earphones and headphones. For a good pair of truly wireless earbuds, you no longer have to shell out more than Rs 7,000. By spending around Rs 5,000, one can get freedom from wires and a decent set of TWS earbuds with a comfortable fit, long battery life and good enough audio quality.

Here we are going to talk about Pebble’s latest Twins TWS earbuds, and whether they have these three important elements to top your buying list. Before we dive into details, let me tell you Pebble may not be the first name that pops up to mind when buying earphones. The brand, however, does offer some decent audio products. Its Pebble Twins TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 2,990 in India. Here is how they perform.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Design

It doesn’t have any fancy design, and largely resembles Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds with minor design changes. Its all-plastic, like most of the budget true wireless earbuds. The audio product features a matte-black plastic build, which is actually a plus point as this design makes earbuds lightweight. Also, I didn’t feel like they were weighing down my ears. However, there were times when I was worried that the buds might pop out when traveling in the local train or at the gym. While this will likely vary from person to person, I did struggle to comfortably wear the earbuds for longer hours.

The company has printed its “Pebble” logo on the outer part of the earphones. There is an indicator light as well. There are no touch controls and instead, you get a physical button on each bud for the same. Tapping the left earbud twice advances tracks forward, and you can pick/end calls or play/pause music by just tapping once. There is no way to skip back.

The button on the right bud is used to increase the volume and the left one is used to reduce the volume. However, you will have to quickly tap the button three times to control the volume. Long-pressing any button also activates Google Assistant on the phone. Tapping on the buttons is not comfortable, and long presses caused discomfort. The Pebble Twins TWS earbuds are lightweight but they also have room for improvement.

To charge the wireless earbuds, one just needs to put them back in the charging case. Speaking of which, the case is quite compact and incredibly lightweight. It is so small that it can fit in the palm of your hand. One can also keep it in their pocket – thanks to rounded edges and slick design. At the backside of the case, there is a micro USB port for charging it. The company has also added two LED lights at the back of the case so that you know the battery status of each earbud individually. When the case charges them, the two LED lights turn blue. I really liked the case and its sleek design, but Pebble should work on Twin’s design to offer a more secure fit.

Performance

First things first, after wearing the earbuds for a few hours, I didn’t experience any listening fatigue. Pebble claims that this audio product is designed for bass lovers. While you will not get a very thumping bass, you do get good enough bass for its price. The mids and highs are a bit neutral and flat. The Pebble Twins earbuds do emphasize mids, but to a less extent than booming bass. While the company doesn’t offer any app for adjusting bass and highs, you can tune it using your music app’s equalizer settings. Also, we didn’t quite notice much of distortion in the lows, mids, and highs when the volume was a bit on a higher level.

Moving on, the earbuds also feature noise cancellation, which is quite nice considering its price. It does a decent job of silencing surroundings when listening to music. It doesn’t completely cancel out the background sound and quite a bit of ambient noise seeps through. As for our calling experience, the person on the other end of the call said I sounded clear and crisp even outdoors, which is nice.

The earbuds offered impressive battery life with 600mAh unit. During our usage, we lost about 10 percent battery every hour. Pebble claims that users can get up to 25 hours on a single charge. We can say that you can easily get up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The charging case nets you an extra 16 hours of battery life, totaling up to 25 hours of audio playback. We even noticed that when you are not using the earbuds, they automatically get switched off to save some battery. It is better to keep them in the case when not in use so that you don’t lose out much of battery and that way you get around two days of battery. Do note that you might get different results depending on your usage. The charging case supports micro-USB port, instead of USB Type-C port.

Verdict

Currently, Amazon India is selling this pair of true wireless earbuds for Rs 2,964. The same audio product is listed on the official Pebble website for Rs 3,499. The Pebble Twins TWS is a decent pair of earbuds for its price. While deep base lovers might not be very impressed, the average users will definitely like the earbuds. It also offers an impressive battery life at its price point.

Features like IPX54 rating, Bluetooth 5.0 and noise cancellation are added bonuses. But, the biggest downside is that the wireless earbuds are not comfortable enough to wear all the time, and you might actually keep thinking when it will pop out. Comfortable fit is one of the main elements, and if the earbuds do not offer a secure fit, then it’s not a good option to buy.