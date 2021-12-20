Phillips recently launched the new 8115 series smart TVs. The new smart TVs are Android-based models. The TV comes in a total of three sizes. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 59,990. The 50-inch model is priced at Rs 79,990 and the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 89,990. The prices might vary at different retailers, factoring in the discounts and other local offers. Also Read - Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Display

The most important part of any television is its display panel. The Phillips 8115 uses an LED display with a 4K resolution and aspect ratio of 16:9. The panel supports 4K UHD at 60 frames per second. The screen supports HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision. Also Read - Apple releases Tracker Detect app to protect Android users from stalkers

The 4K visuals on the display look crisp and the colour production is good for most scenarios, even with the standard picture mode. The display holds its own in a well-lit room but a lot of direct light will not lead to a very pleasant viewing experience. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out Teams update on Android to fix 911 calling bug

Viewing angles is something that the TV has a hard time keeping up. The display starts getting faded once I moved to the sides. However, in a straight line, saturation and contrast maintain good levels. A healthy viewing distance will ensure the image doesn’t get very distorted.

The level of blacks isn’t very impressive even for a dimply lit room. Opting for the ‘Vivid’ mode in the Picture settings helped slightly but don’t expect a lot of improvement.

Sound

The Phillips 8115 gets 20W speakers which include two 10W full-range speakers. The TV gets Auto Volume Leveler, Dolby Atmos, Clear Sound, Smart Sound.

Surprisingly, the smart TV, even with just 20W speakers, manages to provide ample sound in terms of volume. The speakers produce clear sound output as well. Listening to dialogues is no trouble at all.

Software

The smart TV uses Android 10 out of the box. The home page makes it easy to lift off where you left across different OTT applications. The list of the apps you recently used will be on top followed by recommendations from the last watched platform.

There’s a new Discover tab that aligns with the user’s profile to suggest customized top picks. Followed by movies and series classified under different genres.

The TV comes pre-loaded with all the essential applications including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar among other popular OTT platforms.

At times, there is a considerable lag in the remote control’s response. While it works fine within an application, it takes time to go to the home page and switch back.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity options, the user will get four HDMI ports along with 2 USB ports. None of the ports are HDMI 2.1. The smart TV comes with support for Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV also gets digital audio out (optical), ethernet-LAN RJ-45 as well as headphones out.

Verdict

While the smart TV does most of the basic things right. It does miss the mark in terms of providing the best picture quality and good viewing angles, considering the price segment. If Phillips manages to pull down the price, the TV does stand a chance to succeed.