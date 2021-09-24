Poco F3 GT: Good, but still not a Poco F1 successor

comscore Poco F3 GT Review: Gaming, Camera Performance, Battery, Price in India, Specifications and more
Poco F3 GT Review: While a good phone, still not a true Poco F1 successor for me

Poco F3 GT is a good gaming smartphone with a good display, performance, battery and more. However, not all is shining gold. Here we will be taking a look at how the Poco F3 GT performed during our review.

BGR Rating :
4/5

Poco F1 was one of my favourite Xiaomi phones at the time. Since then a lot has changed and now almost after three years have passed, the company has launched its successor in India, dubbed the Poco F3 GT. The reason why the Poco F1 got so popular was that the device was a powerhouse for mobile gaming. While the Poco F3 GT does not come with the best processor, it is still geared towards gamers, with features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, Maglev triggers and more. Also Read - Realme Band 2 fitness band launched in India to take on Mi Band 6, price set at Rs 2,999

I have been testing the Poco F3 GT for some time now, and here I will be sharing with you my experience taking a look at if the Poco F3 GT is the phone to get for gaming or not? Also Read - Redmi 9 Activ budget phone silently launched in India: First sale date, specs and other details

Poco F3 GT Price in India: Rs 28,999

Poco F3 GT specifications: 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display | 120Hz refresh rate | MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor | 8GB RAM | 128GB internal storage | 5,065mAh battery | 16MP front camera | 64MP+8MP+2MP rear cameras | MIUI 12 based on Android 11 |

Poco F3 GT Review: Design

Poco F3 GT has a very aggressive design and is targeted towards gamers. While most generic users would want to have a minimalist smartphone, the Poco F3 GT is not for them. Gamers like me would like the design of the F3 GT a lot.

The metal frame and the matte finish glass back give the device a premium look and feel. The device is very comfortable to hold and use with flattened corners and curved edges. The only gripe I have is the matte textured back, which scratches pretty easy. I once left the smartphone in my pocket with my car keys and when I took it out I found silver scratches all over the back of the Predator Black colour variant. The silver colour option might be less prone to scratches. There is a case that comes in the box, but, it really feels like a cheap plastic case, and you would rather want to use the phone naked.

The right edge of the frame consists of the “maglev” trigger buttons, which can be brought out by pushing the two sliders inwards. The maglev triggers are quite responsive and have a satisfying click to them, to enhance your gaming experience.

The power button is also located on the right edge, which doubles as a capacitive fingerprint sensor. The sensor is pretty responsive and accurate. The left edge consists of the volume rockers.

The top edge sports a secondary speaker along with the famous Xiaomi IR blaster, while the bottom edge sports the primary speaker, a USB Type-C port and the SIM card tray.

On the back, the device sports a triple camera setup with a bolt-shaped LED flash. The camera module is also surrounded on two edges by RGB lighting, which gives the phone a cool gaming aesthetic.

The device is slightly on the heavier side with it weighing 205 grams. Apart from that, it comes with an IP53 dust and water resistance rating.

Poco F3 GT Review: Display

This is the first Poco smartphone to come with an AMOLED display, and that too a gorgeous one. Poco F3 GT sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, a variable refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch response rate of 480Hz. The display also supports HDR 10+ content and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

While I do not have the proper tools to test the display, I can say that the display of the Poco F3 GT is pretty vivid, bright and has a lot of clarity. Playing games or watching content on the device was an extreme pleasure, especially while watching HDR10+ content.

The bezels are pretty thick, providing users ample space to grip the device while at the same time allowing them to avoid accidental touches.

Using the display under direct sunlight was a good experience, as it would get bright enough to stay legible without the need for me to cover the display. While using the phone in dark environments was also a good experience, as it would go down by a lot.

Lastly, the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate kicked in quite smoothly whenever required, thus making the usage pretty seamless. Due to it having an adaptive refresh rate, the battery life was also not affected much.

Poco F3 GT Review: Software

Poco F3 GT runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The user experience remains similar to any other Xiaomi smartphone, with there being a small learning curve. However, when you get a hold of it, using the device is pretty easy.

The device during my usage received a few updates, showing the company’s commitment towards keeping it up to date for its users. There was a slew of bloatware apps like GetApps, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Poco F3 GT: Performance

While the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is not the best processor available, it is still pretty good. This along with the 8GB of RAM in the Poco F3 GT is enough to handle any of the current generation mobile games available right now.

Apart from gaming, the device easily managed to handle our multi-browser test where I opened five different browsers with 35 tabs each, and the phone was able to handle all tabs in the browsers easily. It did close off around 3 tabs, which was decent. In our multitasking test, along with the browsers, I opened 30 more apps and was continuously shifting between them. During this test, I found 3 apps removed from the background and around 15 tabs closed.

In daily usage, the device was pretty smooth and fluid to use. I did not suffer any lags or stutters, while at the same time getting all of the stuff I needed to be done. During my usage, I used the phone to make calls, watch Netflix, chat with friends, browse Instagram, play a few games, listen to music and more.

In heavy usage, while playing games on the device for long durations, the phone managed to provide good performance while at the same time trying to maintain its cool. The phone did get warm, but never hot enough for me to leave it aside to cool down. I played multiplied games like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, NFS No Limits and more games on the smartphone. All of these games were played at their highest settings, and the device still managed to never lag or stutter.

The maglev triggers helped me a lot, as with them I could do stuff required like reloading or firing without my fingers blocking the display. Moreover, I found them better than the capacitive triggers on phones these days, as they are easily identifiable and you will not miss a shot, just because you were tapping the wrong part of the metal.

On the software side, the company has added a turbo mode, which allows users to mute notifications, tweak network bandwidth, tweak touch latency, clear out RAM and more. These features come in handy more times than you would think.

Poco F3 GT Review: Cameras

Poco F3 GT sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

While the camera specifications might look good on paper, it feels like the company was not focussing much on them. Shots taken in ample light came out with a decent amount of detail but they would be oversharpened, thus making them look artificial. The dynamic range was also just borderline acceptable, not great.

The ultra wide angle sensor goes manage to capture a much wider field of view, but the images are not as crisp or detailed as the primary camera.

Poco F3 GT’s cameras also tend to skew the image towards warmer tones, thus the images come out a bit towards the yellower shades.

Low light images captured using the Poco F3 GT were not very good, with a lot of grain and digital noise. I was unable to capture sharp images using the device in low lighting conditions, even when the Night Mode was turned on. The Night Mode shots were a tad bit brighter though.

The macro camera was something I was excited about and ended up forgetting about. This is because the images clicked with the 2-megapixel macro lens were not sharp, had poor colour science, and had a little haze to them. There was also a bit of pixelation in those images. I would recommend you use the primary 64-megapixel sensor and then crop in to get better results.

The front camera just like the rear cameras is lacklustre. Selfies taken had a good amount of details, but were too sharpened and were also too bright, making the images look highly edited and not real. Turning on HDR capture, the images had burnt-out highlights and were over-sharpened, which made them look non-pleasing. Edge detection was pretty on point though.

Poco F3 GT Review: Battery

Poco F3 GT is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with a lot of optimisations that make the device last for over a full day of heavy usage, which includes over three hours of intense gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate and full volume. With less aggressive usage I was able to use the device for over two days on a single charge. Lastly, using it sporadically, to make calls, browse Instagram, watch a few YouTube videos and click a few images, I managed to get the phone to last me for three days, but I was constantly scared about the battery, so I would not recommend that you do the same.

Even if you were to run out of charge between the day, you do not have to worry much as the device comes with support for 67W fast charging. I was able to charge the phone from 0 to 100 percent within 50 minutes, and from 0 to 50 percent in under 20 minutes.

Also, the battery drain is not as much as some other competitors while gaming, as in my usage I found that the device only lost around two percent of battery for every 20 minutes of gaming intensively.

Poco F3 GT Review: Verdict

Poco F1 was one of my favourite phones from 2018, while the Poco F3 GT has not managed to wow me like its predecessor, it still is a good phone. It comes with good performance, great battery life, a really good display, a good gaming UI, fast charging and much more. There are a few missteps like the camera performance, which might hinder some of you. If you are ready to compromise a bit on the camera this is a really good phone that you would like to have. However, if cameras are your priority, I would recommend that you look at other options.

  Published Date: September 24, 2021 8:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 24, 2021 8:37 PM IST

