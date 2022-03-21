comscore Poco M4 Pro Review: 4G shouldn't keep you from considering it
Poco M4 Pro Review: No 5G but much more

This is the first time Poco has used an AMOLED display in an M-series device. This alone makes a ton of difference in using this device in comparison to the 5G variant

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 Pro is a mid-range device that is starts at a price of Rs 14,999.

The Poco M4 Pro is one of the few new mid-range smartphones that has braved to avoid 5G. There’s another Poco M4 Pro 5G which is a different ball game altogether. The Poco M4 Pro is not only a M4 Pro 5G without 5G but a lot more. I worked with both the devices an feel the M4 Pro deserves to be noticed. The new smartphone starts at an entry price of Rs 15,000. This segment already has popular devices from Realme, Redmi and Samsung. Here’s a quick look at what we think about the new Poco M4 Pro (4G). Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Battle of budget smartphones

Design

The Poco M4 Pro is available in three colours and we had the Cool Blue review unit. The colour is a tad loud for my taste but adding the case bundled with the smartphone, make it much more mellow. The Poco M4 Pro is smaller than the M4 Pro 5G. Despite a minor difference in the size, this device feels much more handy and good to hold. The display size and aspect ratio work together to give this pleasant user experience. It comes close to being a one-handed device, if you have large hands. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro now available in India: First look

Display

Image: Danny Dcruze

This is the first time Poco has used an AMOLED display in an M-series device. This alone makes a ton of difference in using this device in comparison to the 5G variant which gets an LCD display. The Poco M4 gets a 6.43-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The display doesn’t get 120Hz refresh rate like many in this price range. However, I definitely feel the AMOLED 90Hz panel is much greater than an 120Hz LCD panel. The 90Hz refresh rate is good enough to make feel things run smooth. The display is bright enough to be visible in the sun. I can easily rate this device higher than the 5G variant just on the basis of the difference is display. One minor drawback is the lower 180 Hz touch sampling rate compared to the 240Hz touch sampling on Poco M4 Pro 5G. The phone’s display also holds its position well in comparison to other devices in the segment. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro India first sale today: Here are offers, deals, and discounts

Performance

Image: Danny Dcruze

The M4 Pro gets the Mediatek Helio G96. While it may seem like a downgrade from the Dimensity 810 on the Poco M4 Pro 5G, the cores remain the same. The only absence is of the 5G modem. Considering that the chip is based on 12nm architecture, don’t expect the same level of endurance as the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The M4 Pro does its daily jobs really well. I did not see a single stutter or frame drop during my testing period. Gaming is pleasant due to the AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate. You can play games like BGMI, New State, COD Mobile on medium setting with consistent frame rates. The phone also doesn’t heat up even after slightly long gaming sessions.

Battery

The Poco M4 Pro gets a massive 5000 mAh battery which is a surprise as the phone has shrunk compared to last year’s Poco M3 Pro. The device will easily last you a day even with short gaming sessions. A 33W fast charger is bundled with the device. It can get completely charged in almost an hour.

Camera

The camera island is a fingerprint magnet

The Poco M4 Pro primary camera is a 64-megapixel unit. It also gets an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The primary lens does a good job in brightly lit situations. You won’t have any complains there. The sharpness, the tone, the details, all seem on point for a device in this range. However, the camera’s struggles begin as soon as the ambient light goes down. Capturing a moving object in slightly dim situations will often end-up with blurred out subjects. There is a noticeable shutter lag which also makes capturing moving objects difficult.

The front facing camera is a substantial upgrade from the Poco M3 Pro. You get a 16-megapixel unit which captures enough detail with a balanced tone. The low-light performance of the front facing camera is also pretty decent for a mid-range device.

Check out the camera samples:
Poco M4 Pro

Verdict

The phone comes with a free transparent case. Image: Danny Dcruze

The Poco M4 Pro is in many rights is a better device than even the Poco M4 Pro 5G. With 5G still unavailable in the country, there’s no immediate consequences of opting for the 4G variant. However, if you plan to use the device for over 2-3 years, you should consider 5G alternatives. The form factor, the entry price of the device and the display are the aspects that can make the device decent recommendation. The camera-performance, like many other smartphones in this segment, is nothing to write home about. It does get the job done but don’t expect outstanding pictures.

  Published Date: March 21, 2022 11:20 AM IST

