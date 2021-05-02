comscore Poco X3 Pro review: A solid gaming brick
Review

Poco X3 Pro review: A solid gaming brick

Reviews

Poco X3 Pro fills the Poco F1's shoe with its class-leading processor, big battery, and a high-refresh-rate display, but does that make the device an all-rounder? We find out in our review.

Poco X3 Pro
Poco X3 Pro 4.0 5
BGR Rating :
4.0/5

Poco F1, the company’s former flagship phone managed to outvie some of the leading brands’ premium devices back in 2018. Two years forward, the Xiaomi sub-brand made two back-to-back announcements (with a few months gap) showcasing the Poco X2 and Poco X3 smartphones.  The devices offered good value for money, and Poco yet again seems to bank on the affordability factor with the new Poco X3 Pro. Like its predecessor, the new Poco X-series phone comes with major improvements including the high refresh rate display, and top-notch hardware, all for just under Rs 20,000. While the design aesthetics of the Poco X3 Pro is nothing fab, the Chinese brand seems to focus on offering a power-performer at a budget price but is that enough for the new Poco X-series phone to stand out in the competitive market, we check out in this review. Also Read - Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all yet

Poco X3 Pro Price in India:

6GB RAM/ 128GB variant- Rs 18,999 Also Read - Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip and more

8GB RAM/ 128GB variant- Rs 20,999 Also Read - Poco MIUI 12.5 update for Indian phones confirmed: Poco C3, Poco X3, Poco M2, etc

Poco X3 Pro specs:

Features POCO X3 Pro
Price Start from Rs 18,999
Chipset Snapdragon 860
OS MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Display 6.67 inch LCD FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB
Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 5160mAh

Design

The design of the Poco X3 Pro is nothing inspiring, in fact, it looks more of a replica of its older sibling, the Poco X3. Except for the heart transplant and tweak in the camera sensors, Poco didn’t seem to have made much cosmetic change on the new Poco phone. The chunkiness is prominent from almost every corner. The phone is built out of plastic, and there’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The glossy frame gives a plasticky feel. The tapered plastic back cover has a matte finish with a distinct strip running at the centre. The big strip reflects the iridescent glow from every angle and houses the Poco logo that is inscribed in large letters at the bottom. The dial-shaped camera module sits at the centre, much like what we saw on the Poco X3.

poco x3 pro review, poco x3 pro price in india, poco x3 pro specs, poco x3 pro features, poco x3 pro flipkart sale, poco x3 pro camera, poco x3 pro design, poco x3 pro snapdragon 860, poco x3 pro performance, poco x3 pro display, poco x3 pro software, miui 12, poco, xiaomi

The clicky volume keys sit on the right edge with the power button below it that triggers the fingerprint reader. The fingerprint scanner is very responsive, accurate, and unlike the in-display biometrics, it is easier to reach. The base accommodates the charging port, the audio jack, and the stereo speaker. There’s a thin earpiece grille upfront on top that is as loud as the bottom-firing speakers. Speaking of the build quality, the phone feels solid, but I found a few issues while using the phone- the first being the protruded rear camera that causes hindrance while playing games in landscape mode.

poco x3 pro review, poco x3 pro price in india, poco x3 pro specs, poco x3 pro features, poco x3 pro flipkart sale, poco x3 pro camera, poco x3 pro design, poco x3 pro snapdragon 860, poco x3 pro performance, poco x3 pro display, poco x3 pro software, miui 12, poco, xiaomi

The second being the smudges on the ‘cool strip’ that I often ended cleaning with my micro-fiber eyeglass cloth. Moreover, the phone is hefty, and I was often worried about the phone slipping off my hand and giving a bump to my forehead. On a lighter part, the phone’s sturdy build kind of promises withstanding accidental drops and you get ingress protection (but don’t get excited, it’s just IP53 splashproof resistant).

Display

The screen size and refresh rate are the same as those in the Poco X3. You get a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a pixel density of 395ppi and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. There is a tiny punch hole at the centre to assist the front-facing camera.

The system software offers three colour profiles- Auto, Saturated, and Standard. The auto mode adjusts colour based on current lighting, while the saturated mode makes the colours appear more vibrant. The standard mode, on the other hand, is said to keep the contrast level intact. While testing the modes, I observed the Auto and Saturated color presets shifting the colour tone to a cool, bluish tone. The Saturated preset shifts it to a warmer shade.

poco x3 pro review, poco x3 pro price in india, poco x3 pro specs, poco x3 pro features, poco x3 pro flipkart sale, poco x3 pro camera, poco x3 pro design, poco x3 pro snapdragon 860, poco x3 pro performance, poco x3 pro display, poco x3 pro software, miui 12, poco, xiaomi

That said, all three presets enable customization of colour temperature. All you need to do is tap on the Custom option at the bottom of the screen and hover around the white dot in the colour circle and adjust based as per your preference. Moving on, the screen supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate meaning, the display switches to a specific refresh rate mode depending on the content you are consuming. The display settings offer two refresh rate modes- High (120Hz) and Standard (60Hz). The 60Hz basically helps reducing battery consumption.

While the widescreen is good for content consumption, it isn’t adequately bright for outdoor viewing and the viewing angles are just fine. I reviewed the Galaxy A52, and to say the Samsung phone has a better and vivid display as compared to the Poco phone.

Here is a sample of Poco X3 Pro (left) and Samsung Galaxy A52 (right) display

poco x3 pro review, poco x3 pro price in india, poco x3 pro specs, poco x3 pro features, poco x3 pro flipkart sale, poco x3 pro camera, poco x3 pro design, poco x3 pro snapdragon 860, poco x3 pro performance, poco x3 pro display, poco x3 pro software, miui 12, poco, xiaomi

Even though the Poco X3 Pro comes with HDR 10 support, Netflix doesn’t show an HDR option, while content on Amazon Prime is streamed at 90Hz. That aside, the wide panel offers a fairly delightful experience indoors, the touch sensitivity is on point, and the 120Hz refresh rate adds a cherry on top offering a smooth and fluid experience.

Hardware, software

The Poco X3 Pro is the first phone to offer a premium mobile platform at an affordable price point. The phone is touted to be a gaming beast and it sure lives up to its promise. The Snapdragon 860 SoC handles almost everything with ease. The chipset, a rebadged version of the Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, is paired with the powerful Adreno 640 GPU. This powerful CPU and GPU blend ensures that the phone doesn’t run out of sweat, especially while throttling high-frame-rate games. I played Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, Real Racing 3, and Shadow Legends. The phone managed to run these graphic-demanding games at max frame rate settings without any stutter.

Poco has implemented a liquid cooling system to prevent the device from overheating while running games for a longer duration. There’s a Game Turbo app specifically designed for gaming that allows individually adjusting touch response, contrast level for each game. While the phone drop-ship solid performance across the board, I did observe minor heating (near the rear camera frame) while playing Genshin Impact and running the 3D Mark Wild-Life Stress Test.

Speaking of the benchmark tests, the Poco X3 Pro managed to score 9910 points in PC Mark Work 2.0 performance test. In Geekbench, the phone earned 757 single-core scores and 2642 multi-core score points. It scored a 98.7 percent stability score at 3D Mark Wild-Life Stress Test which is quite impressive for a phone under this budget.

poco x3 pro review, poco x3 pro price in india, poco x3 pro specs, poco x3 pro features, poco x3 pro flipkart sale, poco x3 pro camera, poco x3 pro design, poco x3 pro snapdragon 860, poco x3 pro performance, poco x3 pro display, poco x3 pro software, miui 12, poco, xiaomi

Coming to the software part, the Poco X3 Pro wears Android 11-based MIUI 12 skin. The software comes with pre-installed bloatware, some of which you can’t even uninstall. There’s a system app called GetApps which is nothing but good in popping up spam notifications, but thankfully you can switch it off in the notification settings. Speaking of which, the iPhonesque notification shade is cleft into Notification Center and Control Center. However, you can disable the control center and switch to the regular notification pane.

The animations and transitions are visible across the board. Themes, the grandeur of MIUI offers a plethora of options to pick from, that not just modify system icons, but system fonts too. One good thing I liked about the custom MIUI skin is the apps consolidated in their respective categories which you can edit the order or delete entirely. That aside, the custom-ROM skin offers a security app that provides utilities like app locker and keeps a tab on battery consumption, and data usage. Overall, the MIUI 12 feels well-optimised and not cluttered like the previous iterations. I did observe minor stutters in between but that mostly seems to be a display issue.

poco x3 pro review, poco x3 pro price in india, poco x3 pro specs, poco x3 pro features, poco x3 pro flipkart sale, poco x3 pro camera, poco x3 pro design, poco x3 pro snapdragon 860, poco x3 pro performance, poco x3 pro display, poco x3 pro software, miui 12, poco, xiaomi

Camera

Similar to its older brother, the Poco X3 Pro gets a quad-camera setup at the back. The only difference on the new Poco-X series model is that it now features a 48-megapixel camera instead of a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The primary Sony IMX582 Quad-Bayer sensor (saves 12-megapixel images by default) is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel f/2.2 lens for shooting selfies.

Talking about the performance, the results are nothing extraordinary, but the primary sensors are capable enough to pull out decent detail shots in daylight. The software tends to oversaturate the images, and turning off AI doesn’t help much either, but you get good photos with balance dynamic range and low noise in well-lit conditions. The 8MP ultra-lens retain enough detail with good contrasts while shooting images in bright light. The 2MP fixed macro lens is just a gimmick but it does deliver decent output to some extent (provided there’s ample light) unlike some premium devices (cough* OnePlus). Portraits turn out decent as well with nice edge detection, and you can adjust the blur intensity manually before clicking a subject.

poco x3 pro review, poco x3 pro price in india, poco x3 pro specs, poco x3 pro features, poco x3 pro flipkart sale, poco x3 pro camera, poco x3 pro design, poco x3 pro snapdragon 860, poco x3 pro performance, poco x3 pro display, poco x3 pro software, miui 12, poco, xiaomi

As for the low light performance, the camera struggles to retain much detail. The shots are overly processed and even though the Night mode reduces noise level to an extent, the images lack clarity and tend to appear soft. The ultra-wide lens further degrades the image quality captured in low-lighting situations. The 20-megapixel selfie camera shoots decent photos with good contrast in daylight. There isn’t skin enhancement, however, it misses out on highlights and tends to soften the edges. Portraits turn out bright enough under good lighting, but the edges appear kind of smeared. Low light samples mostly give an oil painting kind of feel, and the screen flash doesn’t provide much help either.

Poco X3 Pro camera samples
Poco X3 Pro camera samples

 Battery

The Poco X3 Pro packs a large 5,160mAh battery. It bundles a 33W fast charge adapter that takes over an hour (close to 92 minutes) to fully charge up the device. Speaking of performance, with heavy usage that included checking emails, replying to texts on WhatsApp, and aggressive gaming sessions in between, the phone comfortably lasted the day. As for moderate usage, you will easily get two days’ worth of juice. In terms of the synthetic benchmark test, the phone managed a runtime of 14 hours 27 minutes on PC Mark Work 2.0.

Verdict

The Poco X3 Pro has set yet another benchmark in the mid-range segment with its class-leading performance. The phone offers lag-free performance, which is what gaming aficionados mostly prefer. The vibrant stereo speakers and the high-refresh-rate display just adds to that fluid experience. But while the phone yields a power-packed performance, the cost-cutting factor is clearly visible in the display and camera segment. If you are looking for a complete package, then Poco X3 Pro’s dull display, average camera, and bulky design might let you down. The flagship-grade performance and stellar battery life at a compelling price will no doubt attract many, but those who prefer a good camera and bright display over performance can opt for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max or the Realme 8 Pro.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 2, 2021 1:12 PM IST

You Might be Interested

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro

18999

Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

F1 2021 game to miss out on two real-world Formula 1 season features
Gaming
F1 2021 game to miss out on two real-world Formula 1 season features
Poco X3 Pro review: A solid gaming brick

Reviews

Poco X3 Pro review: A solid gaming brick

Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever

Deals

Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all

Mobiles

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all

PUBG Mobile India now Battlegrounds Mobile India, reveals latest leak

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India now Battlegrounds Mobile India, reveals latest leak

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all

Vivo X60t Pro leaks, could use MediaTek Dimensity instead of Snapdragon

Galaxy S21 FE accidentally confirmed by Samsung on its website

Windows 10 takes another step towards easing wireless audio streaming

Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Is there a CoWIN app for COVID-19 vaccination after all?

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

How to Download Videos from Moj App

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X3 Pro review: A solid gaming brick

Reviews

Poco X3 Pro review: A solid gaming brick
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all

Mobiles

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all
Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc

Features

Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc
Poco MIUI 12.5 update for Indian phones confirmed: Poco C3, Poco X3

Mobiles

Poco MIUI 12.5 update for Indian phones confirmed: Poco C3, Poco X3
Poco F3 GT could launch in India soon, could undercut Xiaomi Mi 11X

News

Poco F3 GT could launch in India soon, could undercut Xiaomi Mi 11X

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale आज आधी रात से शुरू, स्मार्टफोन और टीवी खरीदने पर शानदार डील

Honor Play 5 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, मिलेगा OLED डिस्प्ले और 5G नेटवर्क सपोर्ट

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने वालों को लगेगा झटका, महंगे होंगे फोन : रिपोर्ट

Oppo A53 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, कंपनी ने घटाई 2500 रुपये कीमत

Xiaomi का भारतीय स्मार्टफोन बाजार में जलवा कायम, एक बार फिर बनी मार्केट लीडर

Latest Videos

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Features

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group
How to Download Videos from Moj App

Features

How to Download Videos from Moj App
Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try
Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever
Deals
Motorola Razr deal at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart is cheapest folding phone ever
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all

Mobiles

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all
Vivo X60t Pro leaks, could use MediaTek Dimensity instead of Snapdragon

News

Vivo X60t Pro leaks, could use MediaTek Dimensity instead of Snapdragon
Galaxy S21 FE accidentally confirmed by Samsung on its website

News

Galaxy S21 FE accidentally confirmed by Samsung on its website
Windows 10 takes another step towards easing wireless audio streaming

News

Windows 10 takes another step towards easing wireless audio streaming

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers