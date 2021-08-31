comscore Psychonauts 2 review: Interesting new plot, same old fun
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Psychonauts 2 review: Interesting new plot, same old fun
Review

Psychonauts 2 review: Interesting new plot, same old fun

Reviews

Psychonauts 2 may not look as exciting as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart but be ready for hours of quirky yet challenging old school platformer fun.

Psychonauts 2
Psychonauts 2 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

I am not a fan of platform-based titles and hence, Psychonauts 2 is something I won’t be spending hours and hours in. But if you love the genre, Psychonauts 2 is a visceral experience that not only tickles your grey cells but leaves you with some simple yet clever tips on psychic health. Available on PC, Xbox, and Playstation, this is a game you need to try at least once. Also Read - India gets the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console: Will it be available this time?

At a price of Rs 1,299, Psychonauts 2 is reasonably priced and on the face of it, provides an exciting platform-based experience and clever puzzle-solving. With retro-style graphics and an easy-to-grasp control scheme, it is possible that you may end up spending hours trying to ace the levels, whether you are in here for nostalgia or a young player looking for something lively. Also Read - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (Xbox Series X|S) review: Sit back, relax and enjoy

Before we deep dive into the review, please note that I had early access to the game on the Xbox Series X. If you are playing on a PC, PS5, PS4 and other Xbox models, your experiences could vary. Also Read - Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August, no news on Series S

Gameplay

Psychonauts 2 is essentially a sequel to the original 2005 classic of the same name (minus the number), and will ring bells if you tried 2017’s Rhombus of Ruins. While it is suggested you try the original Psychonauts once to familiarize yourself with the setup, newcomers (such as myself) can go through the short video introduction to get an idea of the previous plot.

Psychonauts 2

Then begins the long adventure of jump, run, fight, and solve puzzles. Right from the beginning, Psychonauts 2 throws you into an exciting mission in the Psychonauts headquarters, wherein you play as young Raz trying to figure the maze within a villainous dentist’s mind. You eventually get introduced to all the characters, the upgrades system, and more while progressing through the plot (not going to spoil it for you).

There’s a fun story waiting for you to be a part of, and the writers surely deserve applause for infusing cute humour as well as the satisfactory ending to each level. The story basically makes you identify the inner demons and figure out easy ways to control them, or get rid of them. I find this kind of a plot tricky to implement in a video game but hats off the to developers for getting the screenplay right, especially with the screenplay in the cutscenes. And adding to that are the voice actors, who have done a phenomenal job of giving each character a distinct identity.

What immediately catches your fancy is the variety of the worlds. Given that these stages are all based on a character’s mind, the designers have done a marvellous job of representing the mental setup, wherein basic psychological issues like depressions, doubts, bad idea, and more appear as villains. As Raz, you have to use your psychic powers to fight them and solve the puzzle. And boy do these powers look cool! You get to do Telekinesis, Psi-Blast, and Pyrokinesis to go around the world and beat the crap out of enemies.

While I was amazed by the art direction as a critic, some of these “mind” designs could be troublesome to digest, especially if you are playing it on a large TV. I personally found the dental-and-gum level disgusting to sit through, despite the designers trying their best for a cutesy appeal. Hence, parental discretion is advised for young players.

Psychonauts 2

But once you get used to weird setups, going through the mazes and solving the puzzles starts becoming engaging. You may end up playing “match-the-following” with targets themed after mental issues, or teleporting to different waypoints in order to unlock the next levels. While most of the puzzles are easy, some of them may make you sit an extra hour and figure it out.

Then there’s the character control. Similar to the original Psychonauts, you can make Raz run, jump, fight and use the psychic powers. In the midst of weirdly designed minds, making Raz jump through obstacles and fight boss villains at the same time could be quite a task, especially if you are playing on a controller. I found some classic movement issues that were given in the platformers from the previous decade.

Psychonauts 2

Whatever it is that you are doing in Psychonauts 2, you are always left with a message that informs you about some aspect of mental health issues, and how to solve them. I personally like this idea of using a fun platformer to impart knowledge about mental health but it often crosses the fine line between smart and preachy. If you are a young player or want something fun yet educational for your child, this plot is fine. Adult gamers may start finding it unbearable after a while.

Joining this shortlist of unbearable bits is the character upgrade system, which often takes away from the core experience of the game. Since the game is intended for young players, it could have been better if you did not have to figure out what pins to collect or what psychic power to assign to the limited quick access buttons.

Graphics

Psychonauts 2

Double Fine Productions chose to carry over the adorable Disney Pixar style “cartoonish” theme from the original, and it sort of furthers the game’s cutesy appeal. To make the most out of modern-day gaming systems, the cartoonish theme accompanies better textures, swanky lighting effects, and decent levels of special effects. I particularly like the “sketch-themed” collectables floating around the levels.

While Psychonauts 2 looks unique, it still falls behind fellow platformers like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in terms of graphics fidelity. The game does not take advantage of the latest tricks like ray tracing, volumetric lighting, HDR effects, and more. The colour palette itself is absurd; it makes you look at the clock too often. I get the idea of the simple cartoon-themed graphics but in a world of fancy-looking games, Psychonauts 2 looks dull and at least a few years old.

Performance

With a reasonable set of system requirements, Psychonauts 2 can look after itself well even on entry-level gaming laptops as well as the consoles from the last-gen. I tried the game on the Xbox Series X and throughout my sessions, it never faltered while doing 4K at 60 fps. On the standard Xbox wireless controller, it wasn’t long before I get used to the controls for the typical “wham-bam-slam” nature of the game. With a keyboard and mouse setup, I doubt the process would be any more difficult.

Conclusion

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is undoubtedly a highly enjoyable experience with its unique style of storytelling involving mental health issues. The core concept of the game is a great change from the usual platform titles and, if you are in the mood to learn about psychological issues, you should go ahead and give it a try. If not for that, the visually appealing recreation of the levels and the ability to explore them as the cute Raz should make you play it once.

That said, the game tries too hard to involve you and it ends up being preachy most of the time. This contradicts the core idea of having fun jumping around mazes and solving puzzles. This would be fine as long as you are planning to get this for your kid, and spend some family time joining them in the quests. For a fun time pass, you may want to look elsewhere (probably Ratchet and Clank, or even Super Mario).

On the whole, Psychonauts 2 is a fun one-time play, and its preachy nature coupled with childish humour and a fun storytelling makes it great for children, as well as having a fun family time together on a console.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 31, 2021 4:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio introduces new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free
Telecom
Jio introduces new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free
Psychonauts 2 review: Interesting new plot, same old fun

Reviews

Psychonauts 2 review: Interesting new plot, same old fun

5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

Photo Gallery

5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

Photo Gallery

5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

Instagram needs your birthday and if you want to keep using it, give the details

Apps

Instagram needs your birthday and if you want to keep using it, give the details

Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Redmi 10 Prime, and more

Photo Gallery

Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Redmi 10 Prime, and more

Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Redmi 10 Prime, and more

Photo Gallery

Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Redmi 10 Prime, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Dimensity 810 to debut on a Realme smartphone soon, maybe Realme 8s

Krafton bans 1,95,423 Battlegrounds Mobile India players between Aug 20-26

iPhone 13 series likely to bring this unique feature, launch could be on September 14

Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series

5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 first impressions: The flip for the masses

Related Topics

Related Stories

Psychonauts 2 review: Interesting new plot, same old fun

Reviews

Psychonauts 2 review: Interesting new plot, same old fun
India gets the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console

Gaming

India gets the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (Xbox Series X|S) review: Sit back, relax and enjoy

Reviews

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (Xbox Series X|S) review: Sit back, relax and enjoy
Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August

Gaming

Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August
No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles

Gaming

No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles

हिंदी समाचार

Google Photos से डिलीट हो गई है फोटो तो ऐसे करें रिस्टोर, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Instagram को नहीं बताई birthdate तो बंद हो जाएगा ऐप, जानें इस शर्त की वजह

Telegram App ने पार किया एक अरब डाउनलोड का आंकड़ा, WhatsApp को मिली कड़ी टक्कर

Free Fire में गेम जीतना होगा आसान, इन टिप्स की मदद से बढ़ाएं जीतने के चांस

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 1,498 रुपये का नया प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, साल भर मिलेगा 2GB डेली डेटा

Latest Videos

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review
Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview

Reviews

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Dimensity 810 to debut on a Realme smartphone soon, maybe Realme 8s
News
Dimensity 810 to debut on a Realme smartphone soon, maybe Realme 8s
Krafton bans 1,95,423 Battlegrounds Mobile India players between Aug 20-26

Gaming

Krafton bans 1,95,423 Battlegrounds Mobile India players between Aug 20-26
iPhone 13 series likely to bring this unique feature, launch could be on September 14

News

iPhone 13 series likely to bring this unique feature, launch could be on September 14
Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series
5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

News

5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers