PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Krafton Inc's PUBG: New State is a thrilling next-gen mobile game, which brings together good graphics and the immersive gameplay experience of PUBG. Here's our review of the new battle royale game.

PUBG New State Review

Krafton after quite some hiccups has launched its new PUBG New State game on both Android and iOS platforms. The game has launched in more than 200 countries including India, and brings in improved graphics, new gameplay mechanics and more. The game has been live for some time now and I have managed to time travel and parachute in the city of Troi, while also checking out the now destroyed Erangel. Here I will be sharing my experience of playing the game in the year 2051. Also Read - How to download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android

PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State brings PUBG Mobile into the modern era of mobile gaming with the implementation of new technologies like global illumination. While the game brings in the implementation of new technologies, it manages to keep some of the vital aspects of PUBG intact. While there are still a number of bugs and issues that plague the game, but Krafton has acknowledged most of them and is currently working on fixes. Also Read - PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

I tested the game on an Apple iPhone 12 Pro running iOS 15.1.

Erangel 2051 and other maps

One of the most hyped maps of PUBG: New State was Erangel, as it is one of the classic maps that has been synonymous with PUBG since its launch. Erangel will seem pretty familiar but at the same time will feel like a new map, as with time many classic structures have been wrecked. Apart from that, the buildings and structures have also been given a distinctive look with a lot of visual advancements, but still with places, you will recognise.

Apart from Erangel, the new Troi map is also quite well designed and feels much more futuristic compared to Erangel. I personally liked the map more with all of the trams and locations.

The team deathmatch mode Station map does not have much difference and feels pretty similar to Battlegrounds Mobile India‘s TDM mode.

Gameplay mechanics

I personally liked a number of mechanics changes making the gameplay much more realistic and closer to PC/console gaming. One of the changes is that the aim assist gets deactivated while shooting in the smoke. There is also a peek setting for guns, which comes in handy while you stay hidden and shoot. Plus, the peek mode for shooting provides much less recoil and allows for better spray, however, the accuracy is questionable.

Interesting fact, some of the buildings in Troi feature bulletproof glass that can help provide cover while you look for supplies and better ammunition.

While things might be better off in a few ways, there are still some improvements required like trams rather than crushing or hurting players when run over, take them for a ride. And after a point of dragging the player in front, they automatically let the players enter them.

Moreover, during my second match in the game, I started facing major lag, which ended with my character dying as I could not aim or shoot properly.

Graphics

Visually there are a lot of improvements compared to BGMI, however, the game is still far from reaching PC/console quality. Even compared to other mobile battle royale games, PUBG: New State is only rivalled by Call of Duty: Mobile.

The details and textures are pretty realistic and offer a good gameplay experience. However, there are a few points that you might feel are odd and rough, like the ground.

The game currently offers Lite, Medium, High, Ultra and Extreme graphic options, which you can set according to your device and the kind of performance you want. I played the game in Extreme graphics and Ultra frame rate mode, and the gaming experience was seamless and immersive, barring a few bugs and the lag that I was facing even when I set the settings to Medium.

Also while playing the game, the device became warm within a few minutes and 30 minutes into the game the phone became very hot. Note, the phone was placed inside of a Spigen Neo Hybrid case.

Recruit System and Revival

The new Recruit System is a good feature that allows players to invite a downed enemy to join their team if space is available. This feature can come in handy whenever your team is down a player and you need help to push the enemy.

Apart from this, there is a new Revival system that will allow players with a Green Flare Gun to restore the downed player.

Resurrecting teammates from the grave is also an option with the Green Flare Gun. This was earlier only possible in the Payload mode using the teammate’s ID card.

One thing that I would want Krafton to change is the availability of the Green Flare Gun, which is readily available in the Drone Store at a low cost.

Drone Store

With PUBG: New State, Krafton has added a new Drone Store, which allows players to call for supplies in between matches. However, this will make it difficult for casual players as they will have to strategise first and then call for supplies, so that they can wait for them to come and not play head first.

Vehicles

Vehicles are something that are fun to drive in PUBG: New State as they are electric and even the tram that runs feels ample fast, looks like Krafton has taken inspiration from Tesla. Vehicles can now store supplies, auto-drive, and run much faster. You can also use vehicle doors as cover, which can be a game-changer in an intense battle.

Weapon customisations

Players can customise weapons to make it fire according to their configs, like you can add an auto mode to the MK47 Mutant and make the S686 fire both of its shots together. To customise these players need to get kits, which they can find throughout the maps and from the Drone Store for 500 Drone credits.

Verdict

PUBG: New State has managed to elevate the gameplay experience of PUBG Mobile/BGMI and is a worthy successor to the popular battle royale game. While there are multiple bugs and issues that Krafton needs to iron out and issue updates for, the experience is still enjoyable.

While the game will have a major learning curve for players considering that it introduces a lot of new features like electric vehicles, Drone Store and more. Revivals and the new Recruit System also makes it very fun to play.

I found the game fun to play and engrossing. The bugs did deter me a bit, but the futuristic experience is something that pulled me back to it. I myself will keep playing the game for a while and would recommend that you also give it a spin once.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 10:16 PM IST

