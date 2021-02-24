comscore RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Review: An affordable iPhone 12 car charger
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review: Affordable iPhone 12 magnetic car charger
Review

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review: Affordable iPhone 12 magnetic car charger

Reviews

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 car charger is priced at Rs 2,999. Here's how it performs and answers to a few questions you might have.

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 (2)

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

When I rewind back and recall, the Apple MacBook Air 2017 edition was the last MacBook to come with MagSafe charging in favour of USB Type-C. This disappointed many MagSafe lovers out there. So much so that many users are still stuck to the older generation MacBooks. In fact, I also did the same and kept using my MacBook Air 2017 until I spilled water on the device and damaged it. Also Read - iPhone 12 series helped Apple beat Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020

The Cupertino major brings back the technology in a new form with its latest iPhones. Apple used magnets to hold the phone in one position and support wireless charging technology to power the device. Also Read - Apple may be making MagSafe magnetic battery pack for its new iPhones

I was personally very excited about the technology’s return and hence decided to try it out. In my opinion, the company’s own MagSafe charger was incapable of meeting the unique style and design of the original MagSafe. It just feels like a normal wireless charging pad that holds your smartphone in one place and lets you use it while charging. This left me underwhelmed. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 leaked images reveal design similar to AirPods Pro

Third parties, on the other hand, since the launch had been hard at work trying to launch different new products that support the technology. One such product that caught my eye was the RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300. It is a sleek looking MagSafe compatible car charger, which doubles as a phone holder. Apart from its design, what had me more excited was its Rs 2,999 price tag, which is comparatively much cheaper than Apple’s own MagSafe Charger priced at Rs 4,500.

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Amazon, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Price, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 price in India, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specs, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specifications, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 features, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 rating, RAEGR, Apple iPhone 12, Apple, MagFix Arc M1300, Apple MagSafe, MagSafe, iPhone 12 MagSafe

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Is the installation easy?

The contraption is very simple to install inside of a car. You simply have to put the hook through the stopper bar and insert the hook inside of your car’s air vent. All you need to do next is tighten the screw, for the hood to grab hold the air vent firmly. Next, insert the USB Type-C cable into the bottom of the charger and connect it to the car’s power supply using the USB Type-A end.

How is the design and build?

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Amazon, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Price, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 price in India, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specs, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specifications, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 features, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 rating, RAEGR, Apple iPhone 12, Apple, MagFix Arc M1300, Apple MagSafe, MagSafe, iPhone 12 MagSafe

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

The RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 looks quite sleek and feels solid. The holding mechanism is cast out of solid plastic with a matte finish coat to it. The plastic feels quite durable and will not harm the internals of the AC vent bars while holding on. The front, which will hold the phone is built out of three materials, with the base being plastic, a metal ring on the side, and a rubberised top to not harm the phone’s back panel. Overall the design of the charger is unique and good looking, with it at the same time having a solid build.

How to attach an iPhone 12?

Attaching your iPhone 12 to the MagFix Arc M1300 is extremely simple, as you just need to lineup the MagSafe ring on the iPhone with the charger and it will then take care of the rest. Having it just above the AC vent makes it quite a handy place to use your iPhone for navigation or taking calls, as it is just at the right angle of visibility, and does not require you to move your eyes much while driving.

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Amazon, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Price, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 price in India, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specs, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specifications, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 features, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 rating, RAEGR, Apple iPhone 12, Apple, MagFix Arc M1300, Apple MagSafe, MagSafe, iPhone 12 MagSafe

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Won’t my phone fall off?

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 has a very strong grip and does not let the phone fall even with heavy breaking or acceleration. I had launched the car with wheel spin to check if the phone falls with hard and yanky starts, but it held on to its dear life. Then on an empty road, I breaked heaily from speeds of around 90 to stand still, and the phone still did not fall. This made me very happy, as I was earlier concerned that without any support the phone would not be able to hold on and that I would end up damaging an expensive device.

Take note, that if you have a third-party non-MagSafe compatible case on, the hold might not be as strong and there is a risk of your iPhone taking a fall.

How is the charging?

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 comes with support for 15W fast charging. Apart from this, the charger also supports 10W, 7.5W and 5W charging modes. With a 20W car charging brick, I was able to get the phone from around 20 percent charge to 100 percent in around one and a half-hour of driving.

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Amazon, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Price, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 price in India, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specs, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specifications, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 features, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 rating, RAEGR, Apple iPhone 12, Apple, MagFix Arc M1300, Apple MagSafe, MagSafe, iPhone 12 MagSafe

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

The charger initially charged the iPhone 12 at a fast speed and then started trickle charging it to help maintain the battery health. I also tried connecting my Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to it. The charger was able to hold, but the grip was not too hard and the device kept falling.

During my usage, the charging did not start immediately as my car would first try and connect to the phone via USB. After multiple failed attempts, it would then start sending power through the cable to charge. Due to this, I had to get a 20W compatible brick to start immediate charging.

With the charger attached to the car’s USB port, it was able to charge the phone from 30 percent to 100 percent within around two hours and 45 minutes of driving.

Should you buy the RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300?

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Amazon, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 Price, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 price in India, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specs, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 specifications, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 features, RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 rating, RAEGR, Apple iPhone 12, Apple, MagFix Arc M1300, Apple MagSafe, MagSafe, iPhone 12 MagSafe

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

If you are looking for a car charger to go along with your new iPhone 12, you can surely consider this. Especially because the device is around Rs 1,500 cheaper than the original Apple MagSafe charger. The overall build and the ability to keep a hold of the phone in adverse conditions. The charging speeds are also very good for a car charger. All in all, I like the RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 a lot and find it worth recommending.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2021 4:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

5

79900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 2x optical zoom out
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

129900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

119900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP + 12MP +

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air 2, Game Pro Kit accessories launched in India
News
Realme Buds Air 2, Game Pro Kit accessories launched in India
Top five alternatives to Realme Narzo 30A: Check the list

Top Products

Top five alternatives to Realme Narzo 30A: Check the list

Inbase introduces Urban LYF affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

Wearables

Inbase introduces Urban LYF affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

Realme Buds Air 2 launched at Rs 3,299: Here's a closer look in pictures

Photo Gallery

Realme Buds Air 2 launched at Rs 3,299: Here's a closer look in pictures

Realme Buds Air 2 launched at Rs 3,299: Here's a closer look in pictures

Photo Gallery

Realme Buds Air 2 launched at Rs 3,299: Here's a closer look in pictures

A foldable Pixel smartphone could be in works; to launch this year

News

A foldable Pixel smartphone could be in works; to launch this year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Realme Buds Air 2, Game Pro Kit accessories launched in India

Inbase introduces Urban LYF affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

A foldable Pixel smartphone could be in works; to launch this year

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launched starting at Rs 8,999

Realme GT first look: Snapdragon 888 and vegan leather design confirmed specs price

OnePlus Nord sees limited availability: Will OnePlus 9E replace it in 2021?

How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

WhatsApp Privacy Policy update FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Apple beats Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020

News

Apple beats Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020
Apple MagSafe wireless charging case on the cards for iPhone 12 series and newer

News

Apple MagSafe wireless charging case on the cards for iPhone 12 series and newer
Apple AirPods 3 leaked image reveals design similar to AirPods Pro

News

Apple AirPods 3 leaked image reveals design similar to AirPods Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Gmail करते हैं इस्तेमाल? Google आपसे कलेक्ट करता है ये जानकारियां

India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: फ्री में लाइव देखें IND vs ENG टेस्ट मैच, जानें तरीका

Android 12 में यूजर्स को मिलेंगे Pixel स्मार्टफोन वाले ये एक्सक्लूसिव फीचर

Aadhaar card: खो गया आपका आधार कार्ड? ये है वापस पाने का सबसे आसान तरीका

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale आज से शुरू, 15000 रुपये से कम में मिलेंगे ये स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review
How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

Features

How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices
Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

Reviews

Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

News

Realme Buds Air 2, Game Pro Kit accessories launched in India
News
Realme Buds Air 2, Game Pro Kit accessories launched in India
Inbase introduces Urban LYF affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

Wearables

Inbase introduces Urban LYF affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling
A foldable Pixel smartphone could be in works; to launch this year

News

A foldable Pixel smartphone could be in works; to launch this year
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launched starting at Rs 8,999

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launched starting at Rs 8,999
Realme GT first look: Snapdragon 888 and vegan leather design confirmed specs price

News

Realme GT first look: Snapdragon 888 and vegan leather design confirmed specs price

new arrivals in india

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers