When I rewind back and recall, the Apple MacBook Air 2017 edition was the last MacBook to come with MagSafe charging in favour of USB Type-C. This disappointed many MagSafe lovers out there. So much so that many users are still stuck to the older generation MacBooks. In fact, I also did the same and kept using my MacBook Air 2017 until I spilled water on the device and damaged it.

The Cupertino major brings back the technology in a new form with its latest iPhones. Apple used magnets to hold the phone in one position and support wireless charging technology to power the device.

I was personally very excited about the technology's return and hence decided to try it out. In my opinion, the company's own MagSafe charger was incapable of meeting the unique style and design of the original MagSafe. It just feels like a normal wireless charging pad that holds your smartphone in one place and lets you use it while charging. This left me underwhelmed.

Third parties, on the other hand, since the launch had been hard at work trying to launch different new products that support the technology. One such product that caught my eye was the RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300. It is a sleek looking MagSafe compatible car charger, which doubles as a phone holder. Apart from its design, what had me more excited was its Rs 2,999 price tag, which is comparatively much cheaper than Apple’s own MagSafe Charger priced at Rs 4,500.

Is the installation easy?

The contraption is very simple to install inside of a car. You simply have to put the hook through the stopper bar and insert the hook inside of your car’s air vent. All you need to do next is tighten the screw, for the hood to grab hold the air vent firmly. Next, insert the USB Type-C cable into the bottom of the charger and connect it to the car’s power supply using the USB Type-A end.

How is the design and build?

The RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 looks quite sleek and feels solid. The holding mechanism is cast out of solid plastic with a matte finish coat to it. The plastic feels quite durable and will not harm the internals of the AC vent bars while holding on. The front, which will hold the phone is built out of three materials, with the base being plastic, a metal ring on the side, and a rubberised top to not harm the phone’s back panel. Overall the design of the charger is unique and good looking, with it at the same time having a solid build.

How to attach an iPhone 12?

Attaching your iPhone 12 to the MagFix Arc M1300 is extremely simple, as you just need to lineup the MagSafe ring on the iPhone with the charger and it will then take care of the rest. Having it just above the AC vent makes it quite a handy place to use your iPhone for navigation or taking calls, as it is just at the right angle of visibility, and does not require you to move your eyes much while driving.

Won’t my phone fall off?

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 has a very strong grip and does not let the phone fall even with heavy breaking or acceleration. I had launched the car with wheel spin to check if the phone falls with hard and yanky starts, but it held on to its dear life. Then on an empty road, I breaked heaily from speeds of around 90 to stand still, and the phone still did not fall. This made me very happy, as I was earlier concerned that without any support the phone would not be able to hold on and that I would end up damaging an expensive device.

Take note, that if you have a third-party non-MagSafe compatible case on, the hold might not be as strong and there is a risk of your iPhone taking a fall.

How is the charging?

RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 comes with support for 15W fast charging. Apart from this, the charger also supports 10W, 7.5W and 5W charging modes. With a 20W car charging brick, I was able to get the phone from around 20 percent charge to 100 percent in around one and a half-hour of driving.

The charger initially charged the iPhone 12 at a fast speed and then started trickle charging it to help maintain the battery health. I also tried connecting my Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to it. The charger was able to hold, but the grip was not too hard and the device kept falling.

During my usage, the charging did not start immediately as my car would first try and connect to the phone via USB. After multiple failed attempts, it would then start sending power through the cable to charge. Due to this, I had to get a 20W compatible brick to start immediate charging.

With the charger attached to the car’s USB port, it was able to charge the phone from 30 percent to 100 percent within around two hours and 45 minutes of driving.

Should you buy the RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300?

If you are looking for a car charger to go along with your new iPhone 12, you can surely consider this. Especially because the device is around Rs 1,500 cheaper than the original Apple MagSafe charger. The overall build and the ability to keep a hold of the phone in adverse conditions. The charging speeds are also very good for a car charger. All in all, I like the RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 a lot and find it worth recommending.