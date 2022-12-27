Realme 10 Pro+ 5G review: It’s bling, brains and bloatware

Realme recently introduced the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G India in India. The phone is a part of the company’s Realme 10 Pro series, and it is the successor to the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone (REVIEW) that arrived in India earlier this year. With a smarter display, a more efficient camera and faster charging technology, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G not only offers significant upgrades over its predecessor, but it also helps the company take a leap into the premium mid-budget smartphone segment. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5 launch confirmed for January 5: Check expected specs

The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP primary camera, support 67W Super VOOC fast charging technology and MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 5G chipset in its core – all of which give the phone enough boost to be a winner in its price-segment. But are these features enough? We'll find out in the detailed review below. So, keep reading!

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Price

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes in three variants:

– The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999.

– The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 25,999.

– The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Design

The Realme Pro+ 5G comes in three colour variants – Dark Matter, Nebula Blue and the Hyperspace Gold variant that we got for our review. The first thing that comes to your mind on taking a brief glance at the phone is the 90’s disco ball (yes, the one that we all saw in many Rishi Kapoor and Mithun da songs). The phone has a glittery gold polycarbonate back with a pattern that emanates from the camera setup. Throw some light at it and you’ll see the phone dazzle. If 90’s bling is your thing, you’re sure to appreciate the phone’s design. If not, then you’re probably like me who believes in minimalism being the key to great design. But that’s a discussion for some other time. Bling or not, the phone’s back is a fingerprint magnet and not at all easy to clean.

Moving past all the gold and the glitter, the Realme 10 Pro+ maintains Realme’s design language. It has volume rockers and the power button on the right side, the SIM card tray, a USB Type-C port for charging and a speaker at the bottom and the microphone at the top. If you have used a Realme smartphone in the past, you’re no stranger to this and should have no issues in adjusting to it.

While I might not be a fan of colour, what I do like about the phone is its overall design, which is extremely comfortable to hold and use even during prolonged usage. The sleek profile coupled with the curved edge display not only gives the phone a more premium appeal, but it also makes up for a comfortable user experience.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Display

Realme has given a significant boost to the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G compared to its predecessor. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120HZ, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, a peak brightness of 800 nits and reinforced glass protection. The phone comes with HDR 10+ certification and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. By contrast, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a smaller 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED with full HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Details aside, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G does offer a gorgeous display that makes up for a rather comfortable and a pleasant viewing experience. I used the phone to catch up on series such as Reacher on Prime Video and Dream Home Makeover on Netflix. During my time with the phone, I found that the colours were mostly on point with decent contrast and clarity. Overall, the experience was quite pleasurable despite the phone not featuring support for WideVine L1, which is the key to a good Netflix experience.

Viewing experience aside, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has an in-display fingerprint for security. While the fingerprint scanner is a little lower than I would have liked, but it works perfectly in unlocking the phone each time. Additionally, the display is perfectly visible even under the bright sun, which adds to its overall charm.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Camera

Now, let’s talk a bit about the cameras.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP 6P lens with an 83.63-degree viewing angle, an 8MP 5P lens with 112-degree viewing angle and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP in-display selfie camera. It offers minor upgrades over the Realme 9 Pro+ that has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP selfie camera in the front. In our review of the Realme 9 Pro+ we had said that the phone offers a good camera performance and that it was the go-to camera phone in its price segment. The Realme 10 Pro+ pretty much keeps up with this trend.

All the three cameras in the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G offer exceptional depth clarity and are adept at capturing details and shadows even in a dimly lit environment. There is no blurring at edges or colour bleed at all. However, the images are a tad bit brighter and saturated. This might not exactly be a bad thing, especially if you plan on using the phone for clicking Insta-worthy images. What I like about this phone is that it manages to maintain most of its clarity even in low-light environment — which I find is a tough nut to crack.

The front camera of the phone is equally efficient at capturing selfies, especially under the sun. It captures the colours, the details and the shadows quite nicely. You can also retouch parts of your face or add filters, all of which just fine.

Here are a couple of images for your reference:

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Performance

Now, let’s talk about performance.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space and up to 8GB of dynamic RAM. Specifications aside, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is capable of handling almost anything that you throw at it with ease. It is particularly reliable as your daily driver, and it doesn’t heat up, slow down or throw a nervous tantrum even if you overload it with tasks under the sun.

On the software front, the phone runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. This UI brings hosts of new features such as a card-style cleaner layout, support for a more interactive Always-on-Display feature, larger folders, and home screen widgets to the phone. Overall, the UI layout is aimed at increasing functionality and decluttering the app drawers. However, the phone is loaded with bloatware, which take up a lot of unnecessary space in the app drawer an in the storge. A good thing is that these apps can easily be removed from the phone. But it’s still a hassle as there are plenty of apps that need to be discarded.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Battery

Coming to the battery, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. In terms of usage, the phone easily lasts for a day if you are using it for your day-to-day grunt work. My typical day includes good one to two hours of social media time and three to four hours of OTT viewing time (you can judge me later!) along with the bulk of office emails, messages and calls and by the end of the day, the phone still had enough juice to last through the night. As far as charging is concerned, the phone went from 0 to 100 in around 50 minutes.

Should you buy Realme 10 Pro+ 5G or not?

Well, the answer to that question is an easy yes. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is a fairly good device that offers strong performance, good camera quality and a long battery life. Furthermore, the phone has a sleek design and premium appeal to it, all of which make it a keeper.