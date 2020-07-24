comscore Realme 6i First Impressions: A more affordable Realme 6 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Realme 6i First Impressions: A more affordable Realme 6
Review

Realme 6i First Impressions: A more affordable Realme 6

Review

Realme 6i is now the brand's third phone in the Realme 6 series. Check out our first impressions of the Realme 6i, and how it compares to the elder Realme 6.

Realme 6i First Impressions 4

realme 6i

The Realme 6 was a great mid-range smartphone and was very aggressively priced. However, since the price hike caused by the GST rate hike in India, it costs a bit more than it used to.  This resulted in not a lot of phones being available in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000 segments. This is exactly the price point Realme wanted to hit and instead of making a completely new phone, we have what is pretty much a more affordable version of the Realme 6. Enter the Realme 6i, the same mid-range phone, which selectively cuts down the costs and comes as a cheaper alternative with the same power. Also Read - Realme 6i launched in India with MediaTek Helio G90T; check price, features, specifications

The Realme 6i is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6/64GB variant. The pricing places the phone aggressively amongst competition like the recently launched Redmi Note 9. The company will be selling the phone on the Realme website and Flipkart starting July 31. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specifications, expected price, and more

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

Realme 6i: What’s in the box?

The Realme 6i comes with a transparent silicone case, a SIM ejector tool, a few documents, a 20W fast charger, and a USB Type-A to Type-C data cable. We have the Eclipse Black variant of the Realme 6i with us for review. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Display, Design

The Realme 6i retains the punch-hole front-facing camera, which still is on the top left corner. The familiar narrow bezel design with a slight chin is still here. Amidst this and the curvy corners is the 6.5-inch LCD display panel. The screen here supports 90Hz refresh rate, just like Realme 6, and also has an auto switch functionality that will let the phone automatically toggle between the default 60Hz and higher 90Hz refresh rate as and when required. From the very first screen, transitions and animations appear super-smooth. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass protection to protect the screen from small scratches.

You get a rather simple back on this phone, which on the black variant at least, is glossy and hence will attract fingerprints and smudges every chance it gets. The rest of the Realme 6i’s design closely resembles the Realme 6 including the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button. In fact, it is nearly impossible to tell the two phones apart by just looking at them. The plastic back doesn’t look very promising but we shall test it more soon. There is a vertical ‘Realme branding’ on the bottom left of the device, while the quad-camera layout goes on the top left. Realme’s signature yellow accent on the camera module makes it here as well.

Meanwhile, the button placement is still following the standard template. The power button/fingerprint scanner is on the right and the volume rocker is on the left, below the SIM tray. There is a 3.5mm port, primary microphone, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom of the phone while the top goes clean.

Under the hood

Powering the Realme 6i is a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. This is a gaming-oriented processor, which we also saw on phones like the Realme 6 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The G90T will be one of the standout points of this phone since Realme did not change the processor while toning down the Realme 6. The 6i will be available in two variants. The first comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the higher end variant features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated memory card slot which can take an additional 256GB storage.

Realme 6i Battery

The phone also has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W charging. While 30W fast charging is supported, Realme chose to include only a 20W charger with the box. This likely helped the brand cut down costs without compromising much on the phone’s specifications. The brand claims the phone can get a full charge in 55 minutes. We will be testing out the battery capabilities as well as the charging time in our tests to know more.

Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Also Read

Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Realme 6i: First Impressions

Right from the moment we held the Realme 6i in our hands, the feeling of a ‘new’ device was missing. However, it is also clear that this has been Realme’s intentional approach with the 6i. The whole point of the phone is to be as close to the elder Realme 6 while costing less. Hence, while storage options are limited, elements like the processor have been kept unchanged. We also see cost-cutting measures being taken on elements like the charger and the simple back design. that will likely not hamper the core performance. This balance between what to replace and what to keep from the Realme 6 (which starts at Rs 14,999) will be the judge of whether the Realme 6i is worth your money for Rs 12,999. Stay tuned for our full review of the phone before you decide if the Realme 6i should be your next phone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 24, 2020 5:05 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 6

Realme 6

14999

Android 10 (Q)
Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor
64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens
Realme 6i

Realme 6i

12999

realme UI Based on Android 10
Helio G90T Processor
48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens +

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details
News
Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details
Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon

News

Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon

PUBG available for 67 percent discount at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020

Gaming

PUBG available for 67 percent discount at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020

Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

News

Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 to be now manufactured in India

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details

Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon

Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

Realme 6i launched in India

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 6i First Impressions

?p=904818

Realme 6i First Impressions
Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details

News

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details
Phones with high-refresh display in India

Top Products

Phones with high-refresh display in India
Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020

Top Products

Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020
Best Realme dual sim phone

Top Products

Best Realme dual sim phone

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y51s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ मिलती है दमदार बैटरी

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Netflix टेस्ट कर रहा है नया फीचर, यूजर्स दस महीने तक होल्ड कर पाएंगे मैम्बरशिप

Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन में होगा क्वाड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 6000 mAh की दमदार बैटरी

चाइनीज कंपनी का ये स्मार्टफोन भारत में देख रहा था कपड़ों के आर-पार, अब जाकर बंद हुआ ये फीचर

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

News

Apple iPhone 11 to be now manufactured in India
News
Apple iPhone 11 to be now manufactured in India
Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details

News

Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Check details
Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon

News

Black Shark 3S gaming phone could launch soon
Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

News

Honor 9A, Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31
Realme 6i launched in India

News

Realme 6i launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers