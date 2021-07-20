Realme recently entered the personal grooming market with its beard trimmers and hairdryer. While I have not got a chance to test out the hairdryer for myself, the trimmer sure feels premium and one that has replaced my usual Phillips one. The major reason for me to shift to it is not its features, but the overall build quality and the convenience of the Type-C port. Here I will be jotting down my experience of using the Realme Beard Trimmer Plus for the last few days. Also Read - 19 GB RAM for Realme GT Master Explorer Edition? Read between the lines

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus Review: Design and Build Quality

The Realme Beard Trimmer Plus looks and feels like a basic trimmer, with no frilly design which you would find from other brands like Philips and Panasonic to name a few. It has a build with a matte texture that makes the device feel quite premium. The build is pretty solid and does not feel flimsy at all. The top part, bottom part and the blades are made out of stainless steel, which dissipates the heat pretty well, making the trimmer pretty comfortable to use.

The top U-shaped blade is removable and can be replaced with the Engraved blade for adding details to your beard. The combination of these blades is pretty good, considering you can get a precise cut, but do keep in mind that a solid cut would take some time.

The body of the trimmer consists of a comb length adjustment knob, a power button, an LED light indicator, and a USB Type-C port.

However, I did not like Reame not including a few other trimmer blade styles along with this product. Trimmers at similar pricing come with multiple blades that one can attach to the body and use for different purposes.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus Review: Performance

Using the Realme Beard Trimmer Plus is pretty simple and does not take much time to actually learn how to use it. You can choose to read the four-page manual, but I personally did not do so.

It is bundled with two stainless steel blades, which the company claims are self-sharpening. However, I personally do not have the equipment to test that claim. But I did trim my beard twice with this during the review period, and I have to say that I liked the precision and the comfort of using the Realme Beard Trimmer Plus. Also after every trim, I simply rinsed off the blades along with the trimmer top, and I have to say that the device is pretty easy to clean.

The detail blade alongside the U-shaped one was the star of the show according to me. The smaller detail blade managing to give my beard a much more sharp look. Using the trimmer was also quite nice due to minimal noise, and not hearing a constant whirr while you try to trim your beard.

While travelling is currently a luxury most of us are avoiding, the travel lock is a feature I still believe would come in handy for many. The feature basically does not let the trimmer operate when active, making it a bit safe for people with children at home. The feature can be activated and deactivated by holding the power button for 3 seconds.

Overall, the trimmer is quite precise and of good quality. My beard trimming experience with it went pretty well the two times I used it.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus Review: Battery

In my experience, the battery lasted me for around two trim sessions with some battery left for the third trim. The company claims that the device offers around 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, which if believed, then the trimmer would have easily lasted me for two more trims.

The trimmer also has an LED battery indicator, which showcases the battery levels and if the device is in travel mode or not. I found this LED indicator a bit basic and would have appreciated a small display on it.

While I did not run fully out of charge, I did try to check how fast the trimmer charges after my two trims. Personally, I expected it to take more than an hour to juice up, however, the trimmer was fully charged in around 45 minutes.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus Review: Verdict

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus does have a lot batting in its favour, including the premium design, great performance, USB Type-C charging, IPX7 rating and more. However, there is one gripe I do have, which is that the company did not include more blades, which you would get with trimmers from other brands at a similar price.

While the company did not include many blades, the experience with the two it has bundled is very good. Not a single time was I left with a razor burn or an uneven beard while using the device, which is a very good thing. Also, the blades were never hot enough that I had to put the trimmer aside for it to cool down. Overall, the experience of using the Realme Beard Trimmer Plus was very pleasant and is one that I would recommend that you also try out for yourself.