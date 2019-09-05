Realme Buds 2 Review: Shaking up the under Rs 1,000 earphone market

Highlights These earphones are the successor to the original Realme Buds launched earlier this year.

Realme Buds 2 is all set to go on open sale starting September 11.

The company has priced the earbuds at just Rs 599

Smartphone maker Realme launched the second version of its earphones, the Realme Buds 2, along with Realme 5 Series. Realme Buds 2 is the successor to the Realme Buds. Similar to the first version, Realme Buds 2 are wired earphones that depend on the dying 3.5mm audio socket. These audio accessories are meant to go along with all the Realme smartphones in the market.

To attract more buyers, the company has priced Realme Buds 2 at just Rs 599. Interested buyers can head over to Realme.com to order a part for themselves. Buyers will able able to purchase via both online as well as offline channels. After using the Realme Buds 2 for about a week with multiple devices, here is my review.

Realme Buds 2 features

Realme has added a 11.2mm bass boost driver in the new version with a multi-layer composite diaphragm. The company claims that the coaxial capsule design and moveable coil offer Hi-Fi music without any delay. Talking about specifications, the earphones offer a frequency response range between 20-20,000Hz. They also come with 32ohm impedance rating and 108dB as the sensitivity rating.

Realme also stated that it has worked with acoustic tuning experts to improve the bass response in the Buds 2. In terms of features, the earphones come with a three-button remote with inline controls and a microphone. One can use these buttons to control the media playback, attend or reject calls, give voice commands and more. As mentioned, the earphones use the 3.5mm audio socket interface for connectivity. So, if you are using the earphones with 3.5mm jack-less smartphones, Type-C to 3.5mm adaptor is your new best friend.

Design and Comfort

Moving to design, Realme Buds 2 feature a “dual tangle-free design” with a braided jacket. The company complemented the braided jacket with Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) cables for added durability. This material allows the cables to sport some level of elasticity along with resistance to oil, grease, and damage from abrasion. The braided jack ensures that users don’t spend the majority of their time untangling the mess. Realme has also added magnets in the earbuds so that one can store them easily by just snapping them together.

Beyond this, Realme Buds 2 also features an adjustable cable strap with the Realme branding. This strap will ensure that users can store their earphones in a tidy and organized manner. The strap and the TPU material work quite well in the real world ensuring that they are no throw-away gimmick. The company also packs additional silicone earbuds to ensure that the user can change the buds to match their ear fit.

The overall look of the earbuds is also quite impressive with the Yellow accents. The out-of-the-box earbuds worked well for my ears. These earbuds were an ideal fit, and offered good sound isolation. Talking about comfort, I did not mind wearing these earphones for hours at length. I went on about with my daily work with Realme Buds 2 without any discomfort or problem.

Audio performance: Bass, Treble, and Clarity

Let’s now talk about audio performance. Short version – Realme Buds 2 is one of the most impressive wired earphones in the price range. It is worth noting that Realme Buds 2 isn’t perfect. But, it is still one of the best offerings under Rs 1,000 price range.

The company has done a much better job at improving the bass that Realme Buds 2 produce. Buds 2 also offer much better clarify when it comes to vocals in songs, movies, or even phone calls. The audio attack and decay, sudden beginning or end of the sound are impressive in sounds such as Das Speigel by The Chemical Brothers. Another thing worth noting is that the earphones get extremely loud. In fact, I was playing most of the songs at just 50 percent during testing.

This Is A Test by Armin van Buuren confirmed that Realme Buds 2 are quite impressive and hold their own. Rhapsody in Blue from George Gershwin confirmed that Realme has improved the sound stage. The earphones performed well while playing intricate songs such as Hurt by Johny Cash, Coward by Hans Zimmer, and Udaan by Amit Trivedi. As mentioned, the earbuds also offer good passive noise-canceling. To nit-pick, the bass did somewhat leak out and muddle up the high frequencies in some songs. Some instruments did get muddled up together, high-end tones and audio decay can be better.

Verdict: Should you buy the Realme Buds 2 earphones?

There’s no denying that Realme has crafted a nice pair of wired-earphones with good audio performance. On paper, the company seems to have fixed most of the issues that we faced with the original Realme Buds. I have also mentioned that these improvements do not make Buds 2 perfect. In fact, the earphones have a long way to go to compete with real good offerings. However, the Rs 599 price tag is where things change drastically. This price tag pushes Realme Buds 2 to the top when it comes to best earphones under Rs 1,000. A price segment where more than two to three dozen companies compete with each other.