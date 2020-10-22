Realme Buds Wireless Pro review: Best under Rs 5,000?

Realme just recently launched two new audio products in India. One of them is Realme Buds Wireless Pro, which is the fourth neckband-style earphones from the company. The very first earphones from Realme costs just Rs 499 and the new one is currently the most premium offering with a few exceptional features at its price point. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro gets October 2020 update with camera improvements and more fixes

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is priced at Rs 3,999 in India. But, the brand is currently selling it at a discounted price of Rs 3,499 due to the festive season. The temporary price cut makes the deal tempting as the features the Realme Buds Wireless Pro offer look good on paper. The earphones support high-end LDAC Bluetooth codec, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a claimed battery life of 22 hours, magnetic power switch, and more. So, is the new Realme Buds Wireless Pro the best in the Rs 5,000 segment? Find out in our review.

Also Read - Micromax 'In' smartphone details and specs revealed

Design, build, comfort

The need for having a pair of true wireless earphones is gradually becoming a necessity, but I do believe neckband-style earphones with magnetic control are slightly better than TWS. Last year, Realme introduced its first entry-level earphones. Now, the brand has wired, neckband, and TWS earphones as well. Realme has improved the design of Buds with every generation. Similar to the Realme Buds Wireless, the new one too comes with a flexible neckband, featuring metal modules at the ends.

The earbuds have rubber cables that are thick enough, but you will have to be a little more careful as you don’t want it to be frayed. You will get rubber cables with most of the budget wireless earphones. The earbuds itself have a plastic build with glossy and matte finish. Realme has removed silicone wings found on the Buds Wireless earphones. Nevertheless, it is comfortable to wear all day and is well-built. For us, the earbuds offered us a secure fit and the earphones stay put while jogging or walking. It should be noted that not every person might feel the same level of comfort due to different ear shapes. The company provides two additional silicone eartips in the box, apart from the charging cable. However, there isn’t any carrying case.

Similar to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones, the Realme Buds also have a magnetic clamp mechanism. This helps save battery and prevent wire tangles. By just snapping the earbuds together, they will turn off, and separating them plays music. Though, the magnets seemed a bit weak. We found them separated when we stuffed it in a bag. It is best to keep the earphones around the neck and when not in use, you can just snap the earbuds. If you are not comfortable wearing it all day, then keeping it on any flat surface is better than stuffing in a bag.

The company is selling the wireless earphones in two colors – Party Yellow and Disco Green. We got the yellow model, which looks good. But Realme should now also offer the earphones in slightly muted colors as not everyone likes bold color options. You will find the power/pairing button, indicator light, and USB Type-C port on the left module. The buttons are super clicky, so we have no complaints here. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is IPX4 rated, which means it is splash resistant. All-in-all, you won’t be disappointed in this arena.

Audio quality, ANC

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro earphones are powered by 13.6mm dynamic drivers. They offer support for AAC, SBC, and the high-end LDAC Bluetooth codec. At its price point, you will not find earphones with LDAC support. It can play music at up 990 Kbps at 24 bits/96 kHz. But, not every device is compliant with LDAC, which is something you should keep in mind before buying the Realme Buds. So, if your device supports LDAC, then you will get a much detailed experience than SBC.

The earphones offered us good audio quality and sounded better than OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The bass is quite punchy, which makes rock and hip-hop music sound good and energetic. It doesn’t ruin mids or highs. The trebles were emphasized enough in some tracks and the mids were clear and crisp. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro exhibits a wide soundstage and can get quite loud. It is better to keep the volume around 60-70, and you might also witness slight distortion at higher volume levels. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled, the earphones sounded a bit muffled and not full-bodied. It is always better to use the Normal mode for a better sound experience.

Realme has included support for ANC, which is great at its price point. However, it is not as effective as high-end audio products, which is expected. ANC works decently and it can silence voices and some other background noises, but not heavy machinery or high frequencies. The ANC is claimed to be capable of canceling up to 35dB. All-in-all, I would say ANC does its job, and turning it off and on did make quite a difference.

When I was outdoors, the person on the other end of the call was able to hear us with clarity. Although a few friends did complain about the muffled sound. During our usage, we never heard anyone complaining about voice not being clear and loud. Besides, the earphones also have a low-latency mode and to enable it you need to turn off LDAC in the Bluetooth settings. During the gaming, we didn’t notice a delay in the output, making the earphones a good option for gaming as well as binge-watching.

Realme Link App, Connectivity, Battery Life

You can download the Realme Link app from Google Play Store. It offers you three modes – General, ANC, and Transparency. You can switch to any of these modes by visiting the app or just pressing the additional button present on the left module. You can skip to the transparency mode anytime if you want to listen to what is happening around you. The Normal mode offers minimal background noise and ANC blocks it out by around 90 percent.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is easy to connect to your smartphone. You just need to separate the earbuds and press the additional button on the left module. You will immediately get a notification to pair the device. However, we were not able to pair the earphones with a few random phones. To get a better experience, you will have to download the Realme Link app. Once you have completed the connection process, the earphones connect to the phone instantly when you separate the earbuds.

The company is claiming that users will get up to 22 hours of battery life. We got around 15-16 hours of battery life with ANC. The volume level was mostly below 70. If your usage is heavy, the earphones will last around 2 days and with light usage, we got close to 4 days. But, you might get different results based on your usage pattern. The charger took less than two hours to charge the earbuds.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro: Should you buy it?

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is a good deal under the Rs 5,000 segment. The earphones delivered us great battery life and good enough sound quality. You also get LDAC Bluetooth codec support and ANC, which are usually not found in cheaper earphones. Apart from a premium design, the earphones offer other features too that make the deal better. The only issue is the sound experience was not that great with ANC enabled.