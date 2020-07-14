The Indian market is all set to witness new budget phones under Rs 10,000 in the coming weeks. While Xiaomi is yet to drop the curtains from its cheaper 2020 Redmi devices, Realme has already loaded shelves with new phones at different price points. Yes, the brand is launching new phones on a monthly basis. Last month, we got our hands on the mid-range Realme X3 series, and it is now back with a new entry-level phone. Say hello to Realme C11! Also Read - Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

The new entrant in the Realme C series is being boasted as a stylish and powerful phone. When it comes to specifications, you won’t be surprised. It is basically a mix and match of budget Realme phones with low-end gaming chipset. Currently, the company doesn’t offer any latest phone around Rs 7,000, which seems to be the reason behind the launch of this handset. Both the Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A cost around Rs 9,000 in India. Read on to know more about what impressions Realme C11 has created in our books. Also Read - Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

Watch: Poco M2 Pro Camera Review

Realme C11: Design, Display

Realme has always followed the trend in terms of design, and the company even managed to offer good enough build quality. The diamond-cut design that the initial set of Realme phones offered was too appealing. The recently launched Realme Narzo 10 series also flaunts a premium-looking design found on Realme X Master Edition. With Realme C11, the brand has changed the back panel design to help differentiate it in a sea of phones. Also Read - Realme 30W 10,000mAh power bank to launch today in India; check details

It has a strip coming down the square-shape camera module, giving it a fresh look. It features the same anti-fingerprint texture that the Realme C3 offers. For biometric authentication, there is still no fingerprint sensor at the back panel. You also don’t get USB Type-C here, instead, it features a micro-USB port. Realme has equipped the new C11 with the same 6.5-inch HD+ display found on Realme 5i and Realme C3. It has the usual 20:9 aspect ratio. If you look at the device from the front, you will fail to recognize it as a Realme phone if kept with other budget phones having waterdrop notch.

Realme C11: Performance, battery

The handset draws power from Mediatek’s latest Helio G35 SoC, which is a low-end gaming chip. The same is also powering Xiaomi Redmi 9C, which is yet to make its debut in India. The entry-level Realme C3 packs a Mediatek G70 SoC, which is more powerful than the Helio G35 SoC. The brand might have opted for this chip to balance the cost of the Realme C11.

It is expected to handle basic tasks and casual gaming well. The device will likely offer performance similar to MediaTek Helio P35-powered phones. The latter and the Helio G35 SoC have the same octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU, a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, and are based on a 12nm manufacturing process. But, the new one is a gaming chipset and even offers a HyperEngine suite of tech for better efficient resource management. We will be able to talk more about the performance after properly testing it.

As for the Android version, you get the latest Android 10 OS as usual. There aren’t any banned Chinese apps on the phone, except for the Helo app. You can uninstall this app manually by heading to App info. The company has even confirmed that it will release an update, which will automatically remove this app.

It is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which is not surprising as you will find the same unit on many budget devices in the market. It even supports reverse charging. In terms of battery life, the Realme C11 is likely to deliver the same results as the C3. The brand is claiming that users will get up to 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of binge-watching, or 31.9 hours of voice calls. We will test these claims and provide more details in our review.

Realme C11: Camera

As for the cameras, Realme has added dual cameras at the back panel. It includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. This entry-level phone even has slow-mo and time-lapse modes, apart from HDR and Portrait modes. Realme has even added a dedicated nightscape mode for better low light photos. We haven’t yet tested the camera performance of the Realme C11, which is why we won’t be able to comment on it.

Realme C11: First impressions

For Rs 7,499, the Realme C11 seems like a decent deal. Although, we expected it to cost around Rs 6,499 in India. The company said that it is aiming to redefine the entry-level segment, so we were expecting the company to make C11 more affordable. For the mentioned price, you are only getting a 2GB RAM option, which might not be enough for multiple tasking. Under the Rs 8,000 price segment, we have witnessed 3GB/4GB RAM + 32/64GB storage options. Also, if you pay Rs 1,500 more, you get a better processor and 3GB RAM with Realme Narzo 10A or Realme C3. However, we are yet to test the phone properly in every arena, so we can’t really pass the final judgment right now. If you have plans to buy an entry-level phone, then wait for a few days as we will be publishing the Realme C11 review soon. The device will go on sale on July 22 via Flipkart.