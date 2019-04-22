Realme C2 First Impressions: An entry-level smartphone with diamond-cut design, dewdrop display

Highlights Realme C2 price starts at Rs 5,999.

It features a dew-drop style notch.

Realme C2 runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

Today alongside Realme 3 Pro, the company also introduced second-generation smartphone of its budget ‘C series’, the Realme C2. Priced at starting Rs 5,999, the Realme C2 flaunts a Diamond-cut smudge free design and a dewdrop notch display. As a successor to the Realme C1/ Realme C1 (2019), the all-new Realme C2 comes with bumped up specs and two different variants.

The entry-level Realme C2 comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is the same processor as current Redmi 6 smartphones. The handset comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which is priced at Rs 5,999. There is one more variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 7,999. There is also a triple-slot for dedicated microSD card expansion. The Realme C2 will be available in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black color options on Flipkart and Realme website from May 15.

I got a chance to use the Realme C2 for a brief time at the launch event in New Delhi, and here’s my first impressions of the entry-level smartphone.

Realme C2: Lightweight plastic body, Diamond-cut design

With Realme C2, the company has changed the look and feel of the phone compared to Realme C1. The handset gets matte plastic finish design at the back, which also integrates Diamond-cut pattern like the Realme 1 smartphone. I found the phone to be very light and the plastic body feels nice as well. Previously, Realme C1 has glass-like glossy finish plastic body for the phone.

Upfront, Realme has changed the display on the Realme C2. It is now slightly smaller at 6.1-inch, although it still offers same HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution with a Dewdrop display, which is similar to any waterdrop display you now see in most smartphones these days. It offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In my brief time, the display quality appeared quite good for its price, and the brightness levels were satisfactory.

Realme C2: First look at specifications

The entry-level Realme C2 packs a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes in two storage variants with SKU options of 2GB+16GB and 3GB+32GB. There is also dedicated microSD card support for storage expansion. The triple-slot in C2 will allow you to use two 4G SIM cards with additional microSD card up to 256GB. The device will ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C2 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. Realme is using a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel combination camera just like the Realme C1. I couldn’t really test the camera quality, but in my brief time, the setup appeared similar to Realme C1 without any noticeable upgrade. Similarly, there is no change in the front camera of Realme C2. It also packs a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera for shooting selfies and videos. The entire package is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery, which is lower than Realme C1’s 4,230mAh battery.

Realme C2: Initial thoughts

At Rs 5,999, the Realme C2 seems a very good package on paper. This time around, Realme has also introduced a 3GB RAM variant of the entry-level phone, which is a nice addition. The 3GB+32GB variant, however, is priced at Rs 7,999, and at this price, consumers have more options like the Redmi 6 Pro or can even purchase much-more powerful Realme 3 with just Rs 1,000 extra.

In my opinion, the Realme C2 with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage appears more promising than its 3GB RAM variant, purely because of its price. For a consumer looking to purchase an entry-level smartphone with decent specifications, Realme C1 seems like a good overall deal with its Helio P22 octa-core chipset, dual-rear camera setup and latest Dewdrop display. We will soon review the smartphone, so stay tuned for it.