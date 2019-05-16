Realme C2 review: Bang for your buck

Highlights The Realme C2 comes with a starting price of Rs 5,999.

Realme has been riding on the success ladder for the past couple of months. The Chinese company has basically taken a leaf out of Xiaomi‘s playbook, and is offering good value for money phones in a super competitive segment. The strategy has helped boost Realme‘s growth as it has managed to become the fourth-largest smartphone brand in India.

Last month, the company took the wraps off the Realme 3 Pro smartphone alongside the affordable Realme C2 in India. With the latter, Realme is raising the bar pretty high by offering beautiful diamond-cut design, a 4,000mAh battery, a dewdrop notch display, latest Android Pie OS, and more starting at just Rs 5,999. Read on to find out if Realme C2 is the real deal at the mentioned price.

Realme C2 design

The Realme C2 flaunts a diamond-like geometric design, which is impressive considering the price it is demanding. The diamond-cut design is truly a head-turner, and one will not find in the sub-Rs 6,000 segment. But, you will find an identical back design on the Realme 1 and Realme 2 smartphones. The only difference here is instead of the glossy plastic, the Realme C2 is offering a matte finish.

The phone offers a very comfortable grip because of the textured back, and the plastic body also makes it feel light. Needless to say, the matte finish and textured back don’t attract fingerprints or smudges but the display does. Its Diamond Blue color looks good, while the Diamond Black color is comparitively more subtle. Notably, you will find a dual-camera setup at the back, but not a fingerprint scanner, which is understandable considering the price point. This means that you will have to rely on the face unlock system, which works just fine. Besides, the phone offers two Nano-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot too.

Realme C2 display

Moving ahead, the Realme C2 features a dewdrop-style notched display design. The phone’s display is slightly smaller than its predecessor, although it still sticks to the same HD+ resolution. The Realme C2 packs a 6.1-inch display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The tall display is unarguably great for binge-watching, but it offers a poor resolution. The display lacks sharpness, which you will notice while playing casual games or watching videos. With Realme C2, you will not get the best display experience, but its not that bad either for its price. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display offers saturated icons. The brightness levels are just fine indoors, but not that good outdoors as it struggles under direct sunlight. Overall, the modern design keeps the Realme C2 up to date with the industry trend.

Realme C2 specifications, performance, software, battery

The entry-level Realme C2 is built around an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset is manufactured leveraging a power-efficient 12nm process, which could help deliver better battery life. The MediaTek Helio P22 is a tried and tested chipset, which we have also seen on the Redmi 6A smartphone.

Since the Realme C2 is an entry-level phone, it offers basic level performance. The device is capable enough of handling day-to-day tasks and casual games. However, the experience sometimes gets pretty sluggish, and there is a visible lag as well when launching apps. Also, the 2GB RAM could be a bottleneck for some, but it is fine considering the price. There is also a 3GB RAM/32GB storage option, but for that, you will have to pay Rs 2,000 more.

The Realme C2 is one of the few affordable phones to ship with Android Pie operating system. With ColorOS 6 on top, you get a ton of nifty features with ColorOS and an app drawer. You also get a bunch of preloaded apps, including DailyHunt, UC Browser, NewsPoint, ShareChat, Amazon India, Wynk Music, Webnovel, Opera browser and more. But, you can uninstall all of these apps to save some storage space.

One of the biggest USPs of the device is its large 4,000mAh battery, which is impressive for the price. With basic usage such as messaging, calling, social networking, you will get nearly two days of battery. The Realme C2’s “Super High Power Efficiency” option helps save some battery up to a certain extent.

Realme C2 camera performance

The Realme C2 offers the same camera setup that we have seen on the Realme C1. The handset offers a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, which helps capture depth-of-field pictures. The front camera also packs the same 5-megapixel. Surprisingly, the images captured using the Realme C2 turn out to be really good, when you consider the price.

The images have decent enough details and punchy colors. Users are recommended to keep the HDR mode on to achieve good results. There is also Chroma Boost mode if you want more saturated and well-contrasted images. Unlike outdoor shots, the indoor shots are average. Do note that you will only get good shots in well-lit areas. In addition to this, in daylight, the images are sharp enough.

The shutter speed is fast enough and auto-focus is snappy. You will not get good shots in low light or at night, which is expected from an entry-level phone. When the light meter goes down, the image quality also drops. You get grainy and hazy photos lacking details. You can use Chrome Boost for slightly better results. But, the mode takes time to deliver the final output.

Should you buy the Realme C2?

At Rs 5,999, the Realme C2 is a great value for money smartphone. It offers a good captivating design, that makes it different and unique from a sea of similar looking smartphones in the segment. Apart from the design, you get a massive display with a tiny notch, which you will find very rare in the segment. It also offers good enough cameras, and the cherry on the cake is, of course, its big 4,000mAh battery.

But, the performance is purely average and 2GB RAM might not be enough for many in terms of multitasking. You can buy the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. But for this configuration, you will have to spend Rs 2,000. But if you are ready to shell out more, you can get better smartphones like the Realme 3 and more. The Realme C2 is currently competing against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core.