Realme Pad X Review: Your OTT companion, with a few compromises

India’s tablet market grew 68 percent year-on-year (YoY), while 4G tablets recorded a sequential growth of 74 percent percent in Q1 2022. According to CMR’s Tablet PC Market Report Review, shipment of tablets with 8-inch displays constituted 26 percent of the overall shipments in the Indian market. On the other hand, tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 61 percent of the shipments. Lenovo (36 percent), Apple (22 percent), and Samsung (22 percent) captured the top three spots in the tablet leaderboard in Q1 2022, followed by Realme and Lava in Q1 2022. Now, Realme is looking forward to improve its share in the Indian tablet market and for this the company recently launched Realme Pad X tablet in the country. Realme Pad X is the first tablet from the Realme to offer 5G connectivity and comes with support for accessories including the Realme Pencil as well as Realme Smart Keyboard. We used the 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal variant for a couple of days and here is what we think about the latest 5G tablet. Also Read - Realme Pad X to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Realme Pad X Price

Realme Pad X 5G prices in India start from Rs 19,999 which gets you the Wi-Fi only model with 4GB + 64GB storage. The cellular model of the Realme Pad X is available with 4GB and 6GB RAM along with 64GB and 128GB storage respectively. The prices for these models are Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999. Also Read - Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Realme Pad X Design And Display

The new Pad X from Realme comes with two color variants – Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey, we used the Glacier Blue model. Talking about the placement of the buttons, the power button at the top, volume rockers on the right, and a SIM tray on the left side. Four speaker outlets, two at the top, and two on the bottom side, along with the Type-C port. The rear side of the Pad is made of plastic and has a matte finish. Over all, the device scores decent marks in terms of design. Also Read - Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

The Realme Pad X features a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, 16.7 million colors, 450 nits peak brightness level, and 84.6% screen-to-body ratio. The panel supports DC Dimming, a TÜV Rheinland-certified hardware-level blue light filter, and stylus input via ‘Realme Pencil’ stylus accessory that offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 240Hz sampling rate. The tablet offers superior detail and clear colour, plus an Anti-glare display for day-long usage. During our review, we used the device primarily to watch OTT content and we simply loved it.

Realme Pad X Performance

Realme’s newly launched tablet is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip and Adreno 619 GPU that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM with 11GB of Dynamic RAM. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 512GB storage space. On the software from, the Realme Pad X runs the Realme UI 3.0 for Pad. According to the company, the tablet can also use up to 5GB of inbuilt storage as virtual RAM, for improved performance. During our test, we did not feel any lag while using the device for the everyday task. The games like ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ and ‘Asphalt 9’ were playable at max graphics. Last but not least, it is backed by an 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. The Realme Pad X also comes with support for the low-latency Realme Pencil, which can be used to draw and take notes and supports magnetic wireless charging, with 10.6 hours of battery backup. The tablet also supports the Realme Smart Keyboard, which has 1.3mm key travel distance and supports various keyboard shortcuts.

Realme Pad X camera

In terms of optics, the Realme Pad X is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet comes with an 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera with a 105-degree field of view for selfies and video calls. During the review, the device managed to click some good selfies. However, the main camera fails to deliver the same result.

Verdict

Realme Pad X is impressive, thanks to Snapdragon 695 SoC, 11-inch WUXGA+ resolution display and 8,340mAh battery. It comes with a 33W charger inside the box which takes about 3 hours to completely juice up the tablet. The new Realme Pad X comes with advantageous features like 5G capability, which makes it unique. Despite being a good device, it will definitely face stiff challenge, especially from Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and OPPO Pad Air. Still, in case you are looking for a 5G tablet, Pad X can be good option.