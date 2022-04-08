Realme TechLife Watch S100 review: A true budget smartwatch with long battery life

Realme recently launched a new smartwatch under its TechLife brand. The smartwatch dubbed as the Realme Watch S100 offers a 1.69-inch touchscreen colour display, up to 12 days of battery life, an SpO2 sensor and a skin temperature sensor among other things. It also lets you snap images using your smartphone’s camera from a far all at a pocket-friendly price of Rs 2,500. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro first look: Refreshing new flagship that won’t burn a hole in your pocket

With its Realme Watch S100, Realme wants to make a smartwatch available to everyone, well almost everyone. Its price coupled with its feature-rich design enables it to do just that, at least on paper. The real question is if it is able to deliver those promises efficiently or not? Also Read - Realme Book Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

I have been using the Realme Techlife Watch S100 for almost a month and I believe that it is able to achieve some of that but not without its own set of challenges. For instance, the display is bright and responsive but it fails under the sun. We will talk more about that and other features of this entry-level smartwatch in the detailed review below. So, keep reading. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

Display and Design

The design of the Realme Techlife Watch S100 is very similar to the Realme Watch 2. It includes a 1.69-inch large colour touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 240×240 pixels. The squarish dial has thin bezels on all the sides and it features metallic finish. This dial is attached to a silicon strap that ships inside the box. The quality is average, but you can change it anytime, so you can have plenty of options to pick from. On the side of the watch sits the power button, which controls the power and standby. It also takes you to or away from the app menu.

The smartwatch offers impeccable clarity. The touchscreen works fine. But the brightness decreases when you take the smartwatch under the sun. To add to that, there is no auto-brightness adjustment option, which means you have to manually increase the brightness when you step out.

One thing that I like about the Realme Techlife Watch S100 is that the company has reduced the bezels slightly compared to the Realme Watch 2, which gives it a better screen area.

The touchscreen display of the smartwatch offers a pretty smooth experience and makes it extremely easy and convenient for you to move from one screen to another. The large dial shows notifications clearly in large font and it lets you read messages and emails easily.

Overall, the smartwatch is exceptionally comfortable to wear throughout the day and doesn’t feel all that heavy at any point. However, the premium feel is missing. Obviously, you can’t expect much from a smartwatch coming in this price segment.

Performance

Coming to performance, the Realme Techlife Watch S100 smartwatch is loaded with features. It comes with a host of health-tracking features which includes a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, an SpO2 level monitor, an accelerometer, a pedometer and a body temperature sensor. While the heart-rate sensor and skin temperature sensor measure your vitals accurately and they are pretty close to the standard temperature gun, the pedometer misses the mark frequently. The step count accuracy may differ from 500 to 800 steps per 10,000 steps.

The smartwatch also features various sports modes for tracking your workouts, including outdoor runs, cycling, badminton and yoga. These modes track your workout pretty accurately. The Realme Techlife Watch S100 comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, which it uses to connect with your smartphone to track your runs, walks, or cycle rides using the phone’s GPS.

In addition to the health tracking features, Realme Techlife Watch S100 also has over 110 watch faces. You can change them easily from the Realme Fit app, which is available for download on Android and iOS platforms. This app provides you a detailed summary of the vitals that it has measured, which includes sleep tracking data, heart rate measurements, SpO2 and skin temperature data.

Setting up the Realme TechLife Watch S100 is extremely frustrating, and it took me four to five attempts to connect the watch with the app. I also faced difficulty while setting up the smartwatch via Realme Fit app as the QR code was not scannable. I had to do it manually.

Additional watch features include a music controller that can be used for playing, pausing and shuffling tracks, a weather app, a find my phone feature, alerts for incoming calls and notifications, a stopwatch, and an alarm among other things.

Battery

One of the most noteworthy features of the Realme Techlife Watch S100 is its battery. It features a 260mAh battery, which Realme says can last for 12 days on a single charge, but in my experience, it solely depends on your usage. I used the constant SpO2, heart rate and heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking features and during my time with the watch, it gave me a run time of around seven to eight days.

The smartwatch has a magnetic charging dock that can be plugged into a PC or a laptop USB port or used as a power bank in low-power mode. It took me about 2 hours to charge the watch fully from 0 to 100.

Verdict

Overall, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 is a decent entry-level offering at a price point of Rs 2,499. It has a good build quality and is also quite lightweight. Its user interface is also very smooth. One of the USPs of this smartwatch is the Realme Fit app and the battery. In my opinion, the Realme Techlife Watch S100 can be a good option if you want to buy an entry-level feature-packed smartwatch.

But there are some areas that can use some updates, which primarily includes auto-tuning of brightness and greater accuracy of the health tracking features. That said, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 does present an interesting proposition to the budget buyers or the people who are just starting their fitness journey.