comscore Realme TechLife Watch S100 review: A true budget smartwatch with long battery life
Review

Realme TechLife Watch S100 review: A true budget smartwatch with long battery life

Reviews

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 presents an interesting proposition to the budget buyers or the people who are just starting their fitness journey.

Realme Watch S100

Image: Realme

Realme Watch S100 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

Realme recently launched a new smartwatch under its TechLife brand. The smartwatch dubbed as the Realme Watch S100 offers a 1.69-inch touchscreen colour display, up to 12 days of battery life, an SpO2 sensor and a skin temperature sensor among other things. It also lets you snap images using your smartphone’s camera from a far all at a pocket-friendly price of Rs 2,500. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro first look: Refreshing new flagship that won’t burn a hole in your pocket

With its Realme Watch S100, Realme wants to make a smartwatch available to everyone, well almost everyone. Its price coupled with its feature-rich design enables it to do just that, at least on paper. The real question is if it is able to deliver those promises efficiently or not? Also Read - Realme Book Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

I have been using the Realme Techlife Watch S100 for almost a month and I believe that it is able to achieve some of that but not without its own set of challenges. For instance, the display is bright and responsive but it fails under the sun. We will talk more about that and other features of this entry-level smartwatch in the detailed review below. So, keep reading. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

Display and Design

The design of the Realme Techlife Watch S100 is very similar to the Realme Watch 2. It includes a 1.69-inch large colour touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 240×240 pixels. The squarish dial has thin bezels on all the sides and it features metallic finish. This dial is attached to a silicon strap that ships inside the box. The quality is average, but you can change it anytime, so you can have plenty of options to pick from. On the side of the watch sits the power button, which controls the power and standby. It also takes you to or away from the app menu.

The smartwatch offers impeccable clarity. The touchscreen works fine. But the brightness decreases when you take the smartwatch under the sun. To add to that, there is no auto-brightness adjustment option, which means you have to manually increase the brightness when you step out.

One thing that I like about the Realme Techlife Watch S100 is that the company has reduced the bezels slightly compared to the Realme Watch 2, which gives it a better screen area.

The touchscreen display of the smartwatch offers a pretty smooth experience and makes it extremely easy and convenient for you to move from one screen to another. The large dial shows notifications clearly in large font and it lets you read messages and emails easily.

Overall, the smartwatch is exceptionally comfortable to wear throughout the day and doesn’t feel all that heavy at any point. However, the premium feel is missing. Obviously, you can’t expect much from a smartwatch coming in this price segment.

Realme

Image: Realme

Performance

Coming to performance, the Realme Techlife Watch S100 smartwatch is loaded with features. It comes with a host of health-tracking features which includes a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, an SpO2 level monitor, an accelerometer, a pedometer and a body temperature sensor. While the heart-rate sensor and skin temperature sensor measure your vitals accurately and they are pretty close to the standard temperature gun, the pedometer misses the mark frequently. The step count accuracy may differ from 500 to 800 steps per 10,000 steps.

The smartwatch also features various sports modes for tracking your workouts, including outdoor runs, cycling, badminton and yoga. These modes track your workout pretty accurately. The Realme Techlife Watch S100 comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, which it uses to connect with your smartphone to track your runs, walks, or cycle rides using the phone’s GPS.

In addition to the health tracking features, Realme Techlife Watch S100 also has over 110 watch faces. You can change them easily from the Realme Fit app, which is available for download on Android and iOS platforms. This app provides you a detailed summary of the vitals that it has measured, which includes sleep tracking data, heart rate measurements, SpO2 and skin temperature data.

Setting up the Realme TechLife Watch S100 is extremely frustrating, and it took me four to five attempts to connect the watch with the app. I also faced difficulty while setting up the smartwatch via Realme Fit app as the QR code was not scannable. I had to do it manually.

Additional watch features include a music controller that can be used for playing, pausing and shuffling tracks, a weather app, a find my phone feature, alerts for incoming calls and notifications, a stopwatch, and an alarm among other things.

Battery

One of the most noteworthy features of the Realme Techlife Watch S100 is its battery. It features a 260mAh battery, which Realme says can last for 12 days on a single charge, but in my experience, it solely depends on your usage. I used the constant SpO2, heart rate and heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking features and during my time with the watch, it gave me a run time of around seven to eight days.

The smartwatch has a magnetic charging dock that can be plugged into a PC or a laptop USB port or used as a power bank in low-power mode. It took me about 2 hours to charge the watch fully from 0 to 100.

Verdict

Overall, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 is a decent entry-level offering at a price point of Rs 2,499. It has a good build quality and is also quite lightweight. Its user interface is also very smooth. One of the USPs of this smartwatch is the Realme Fit app and the battery. In my opinion, the Realme Techlife Watch S100 can be a good option if you want to buy an entry-level feature-packed smartwatch.

But there are some areas that can use some updates, which primarily includes auto-tuning of brightness and greater accuracy of the health tracking features. That said, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 does present an interesting proposition to the budget buyers or the people who are just starting their fitness journey.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 7:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme TechLife Watch S100 review
Reviews
Realme TechLife Watch S100 review
Worried if your PAN card was used to take a loan? Here s how you can check online

How To

Worried if your PAN card was used to take a loan? Here s how you can check online

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

automobile

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

Disney Plus Hotstar April 2022 releases: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile and more

Photo Gallery

Disney Plus Hotstar April 2022 releases: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile and more

Disney Plus Hotstar April releases you should look out for

Photo Gallery

Disney Plus Hotstar April releases you should look out for

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

automobile

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

RBI launches new method to withdraw cash from any ATM without debit, credit card

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme TechLife Watch S100 review

Reviews

Realme TechLife Watch S100 review
Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

News

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale
Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Laptops

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999
Realme 9 4G arrives in india with Snapdragon 680, 108MP camera

Mobiles

Realme 9 4G arrives in india with Snapdragon 680, 108MP camera

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram story, how to post Instagram story in post, Apps, tips and tricks

Free Fire MAX में इन Top 5 Players का जलवा, लिस्ट में तीन भारतीय शामिल

अब बिना कार्ड के ATM मशीन से निकलेगा कैश, RBI ने दी सुविधा

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Tata Neu App vs Amazon, Flipkart और Paytm: टाटा का नया ऐप क्यों है इन सभी से अलग

Latest Videos

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

News

RBI launches new method to withdraw cash from any ATM without debit, credit card
How To
RBI launches new method to withdraw cash from any ATM without debit, credit card
Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

automobile

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you
India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

automobile

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features
Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day

News

Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers