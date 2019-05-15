Realme X First Impressions: Pop-up selfie, 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and more

Highlights The Realme X is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

It comes with a 16MP pop-up selfie snapper.

The Realme X also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Marking the one-year anniversary, Realme has officially entered the Chinese smartphone market with two smartphones. The first is a Realme X Lite, which is a rebranded version of the existing Realme 3 Pro that was launched in India. The star product is the Realme X flagship smartphone which comes with a pop-up selfie snapper, in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. We are at the launch event in Beijing, China, and got to try out the Realme X. Here are our first impressions.

Full screen, notch-less display

The first thing that you’ll notice about the phone is the full screen display, and there’s no notch. Instead, the phone has a pop-up selfie camera, which we will talk about later. In all, you get a massive 6.53-inch AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is a full HD+ panel and from what we used, it seemed pretty good.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Pop-up selfie camera

Another highlight is the pop-up selfie snapper of 16-megapixel resolution. Realme has added sapphire crystal glass covering to ensure that the mechanism doesn’t result in scratching the lens. Realme says the camera pops up in 0.74 seconds, and there is fall detection too which makes the selfie camera retract when fall is detected. The company also said it is tested to withstand 200,000 times popping up and down.

Otherwise, the front camera supports AI scene detection and portrait mode to help you capture professional looking photos. There are some filters that you can use for clicking your photos too.

48-megapixel rear camera

The high-resolution 48-megapixel sensor is the new talk of the town. The Realme X comes with dual cameras at the back – a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.7 aperture), paired with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is AI mode for scene detection, and the cameras support 960fps ultra-slow-motion video capture too. We didn’t get time to test the camera, but will share some samples soon.

In-display fingerprint scanner

This is another highlight of the Realme X, the in-display fingerprint scanner. It is not an ultrasonic one like the one used on the Galaxy S10, but the same optical one that we have seen on Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus smartphones. In the little time we tested, it seemed pretty accurate in unlocking the phone, but we can only talk about the performance when we review the smartphone.

Good specifications

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. To keep things ticking, you get a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 flash charge. Realme claims that the smartphone can fully charge in about 80 minutes. On the software front, there is ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Initial impressions

The Realme X price starts at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300) for the base model, and RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,400) for the top end model. It is pretty aggressive pricing considering the features you get. Realme X India launch is expected sometime by the end of June and if priced properly, it could turn about to be yet another successful smartphone for the company. We will bring more coverage related to the Realme X, and come up with our full review when it launches in India. Till then, stay tuned.