Realme X2 Pro First Impressions: Taking price vs specifications battle to the next level

The Realme X2 Pro comes with top-of-the-line hardware, while maintaining aggressive pricing. It will compete with the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T and Asus 6Z smartphones.

Realme has launched its first proper flagship smartphone in India in the form of the X2 Pro. It comes with an aggressive pricing, without compromising on other aspects. The Realme X2 Pro is out there to give a tough fight to the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T and Asus 6Z smartphones. I’ve been using the Realme smartphone for a couple of days now, and here are my first impressions.

Realme X2 Pro: Metal and glass design

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a premium metal and glass design. This includes a metal frame sandwiched between front and back glass that is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting. The rounded corners, and curved back makes it easier to hold. While the glass back isn’t as slippery, it does attract a lot of smudges.

FHD+ screen with high refresh rate

The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. And just like the OnePlus 7T, this one too comes with 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is the cheapest smartphone under Rs 30,000 to get such a display. What’s more, the AMOLED panel also allows to add an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Top-of-the line hardware

The Realme X2 Pro draws its power from a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC. Realme has also included vapor chamber cooling system to keep thermal levels at low, even when you are playing graphics intense games. You get the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher model has 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Sadly, there is no option to expand the internal storage.

Realme X2 Pro: Quad cameras

The highlight of the X2 Pro is its quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. It supports low-light mode, 960fps slow-motion videos, and super steady videos too. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, along with support for ultra macro and wide-angle video recording. Then there is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front. I clicked a few sample shots and the quality seemed pretty good. But I will reserve my verdict till I review the phone.

Fastest charging speed

Another highlight of the smartphone is the 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast wired charging support. Realme claims that the charger can completely charge the battery to 80 percent in roughly 35 minutes. I will be thoroughly testing this during my review period.

Realme X2 Pro: Initial impressions

The Realme X2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the base model. The higher model will set you back by Rs 33,999. Purely from the price point, Realme seems to have another winner on its hands. On paper, the smartphone almost has everything that you would want in a smartphone, without burning a hole in your pockets. But does all that power, specifications and features translate into real-world performance? Stay tuned for my review to find that out.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 8:21 PM IST

